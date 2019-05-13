Uber: So Much To Prove

I see no reasons at all to be upbeat on the shares at this point despite a modest sales multiple amidst lacklustre growth and steep losses.

This is very disappointing as the business model faces a lot of competition and could be wiped out if autonomous driving arrives.

Uber (UBER) has gone public in an offering which was anything but a success, as investors are dealing with some uncertainty related to the trade talks with China, while the offering of Lyft (LYFT) has been a disappointment as well, using a mild word, to say the least.

A combination of slower growth, increasing losses (as of recent), questions about a viable business model and simply many competitive threats makes it easy for me to avoid this offering, even as it has been placed at a discount. Consequently, I am happy to closely watch this story unfold, yet would like to see real leverage on the bottom line before jumping aboard.

Setting The World In Motion

The header above is the mission of Uber, as it is all about pressing a button to get a ride for your daily commute or trip. Besides this core product, which basically requires no explanation, the company sees huge opportunities in logistics and meal delivery, among others as well.

The core operations are classified under Personal Mobility, which consists out of Ridesharing and New Mobility, with the latter focusing on e-bikes and e-scooters. Gross booking through the platform exceeded $41 billion last year as Uber generated $9.2 billion of its sales from this business, more than 80% of total sales, although growth slowed down to 33% on an annual basis last year. Despite these huge numbers and the 26 billion miles travelled, penetration in all markets is still very low, just around 2% on average.

Uber Eats is the second major segment as it has been the faster grower as of recent. Revenues rose by 149% last year to $1.46 billion. Uber Freight is the third category, actually classified under ''other'' bets, with revenues increasing by a factor of 5 times to $373 million. Uber believes in growing the ecosystem as more activities allow it to get more drivers and better usage of deployed capacity, as well as synergies with persons being moved, alongside meals or freight.

As of the end of 2018, the company has 91 million monthly active platform users, 2% of the population in key markets in which it operates. In the final quarter of 2018, some 1.5 billion trips were made, indicating that frequency of usage is quite high, with many having factored in the app and usage of the service in their daily lives.

IPO Process And Valuation Talks

Uber initially aimed to sell 180 million shares in a price range between $44 and $50 per share. Tepid demand and uncertainty meant that shares were priced at $45 per share, but despite setting the price towards the low end of the range, shares fell to $42 and change at the moment of writing.

At the offer price, Uber is raising $8.1 billion in gross proceeds as the company has 1.68 billion shares outstanding now. On top of the gross offer proceeds, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) will make a half a billion investment at the offer price as well, as Uber will pay out roughly $300 million to its drivers as one-time bonus.

At the offer price, those shares are valued at $75 billion, although a valuation at $42 comes down to $70 billion. Based on current net cash holdings and the current offering, it envisioned that the company operates with a net cash position of around $10.5 billion following the IPO, implying that operating assets are valued at $59.5 billion.

The company has seen a large revenue base, which has been growing quickly, to ''justify'' this valuation, although losses are huge as well. Revenues came in at $3.8 billion in 2016 as the company reported an operating loss of $3 billion. Sales more than doubled to $7.9 billion a year later as losses rose to $4.1 billion, but were coming down a bit on a relative basis. This trend continued in 2018 as revenues were up by 42% to $11.2 billion and losses narrowed to $3.0 billion. Based on the revenue number of last year, operating assets trade at 5.3 times sales.

Concerning are the trends in sales growth and margins in 2018. While the 42% year-on-year growth rate was solid, note that first-quarter sales growth still came in at 69% last year as growth slowed down to just 22% in the final quarter. In fact, sequential growth in Q4 of 2018 was just about a percent, while this is a strong growth company and the fourth quarter is seasonally strong. That is concerning enough as it is, as an operating loss of $478 million in Q1 of 2018 kept increasing on a sequential basis to $1.05 billion in the final quarter.

First-quarter preliminary numbers reveal that sales are seen between $3.04 and $3.10 billion, suggesting about 19% growth year over year. Losses from operations are seen at $1.00-1.13 billion, which is simply very disappointing as the loss was less than half a billion this time last year. Even though revenues now run at $12 billion a year, suggesting a ''mere'' 5 times sales multiple, valuations are simply quite high and the margin potential of this business is not built equal with all other technology names.

In comparison, Lyft (LYFT) has seen its share price fall to $51 per share, which gives this smaller peer ''just'' a $12 billion operating asset valuation. Based on the annualized first-quarter sales number, Lyft now trades at 4 times sales, yet the difference is that Lyft is almost doubling sales on an annual basis, while Uber's growth rate is stuck around 20%. Furthermore, both companies report similar operating loss rates, although Uber is investing heavily into its efforts, including autonomous driving of course.

Based on the relative valuations, Lyft actually stands out as a positive, although the question is how much of the losses reported by Uber can be tied to new ventures, yet reality is that merely 20% revenue growth is not so inspiring. In fact, Uber reports that nearly half a billion in R&D can be attributed to development of new technologies, suggesting that losses from the core business are very substantial.

Risk Factors, Not Buying The Dip

Risk factors in this offering are obvious and plentiful, including steep losses, quite a rapid slowdown in growth, fierce competition from names like Lyft and many others, but perhaps the biggest risk is that of autonomous driving being developed across the board, with Uber maybe missing the boat on this. This suggests that technology companies and/or major manufacturing companies might make the traditional business model of Uber potentially obsolete.

Other risks include difficult relationship with drivers at times, limited supply of drivers at low wages, and let's say issues which the company has with cities and jurisdictions in which it operates. The model in which drivers are classified as independent contractors could be hampered in a big way if the IRS or similar tax authorities abroad mark these drivers to be employees. For now I find it very easy to avoid the shares with no triggers to be really upbeat other than market potential and a strong positioning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.