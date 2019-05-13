Blackstone: Don't Get Distracted By The Glitter, Stick To The Fundamentals

Last month, The Blackstone Group (BX) announced its decision to convert from a Partnership to a Corporation. Ever since the 2017 Tax Reform bill became law, the C-Corp conversion has been a hot topic for discussion within boardrooms and among unitholders of private equity firms. A year ago, Blackstone (BX)'s peer, KKR & Co., took the plunge. Therefore, it should not come as a complete surprise when Blackstone made the same declaration last month while reporting its first-quarter 2019 results.

Data by YCharts

Investors clearly viewed this as a positive development for the company, as the stock has been trading within a higher price range ever since. However, it is important to determine if the price bump is justified. Short-term enthusiasm might not hold for very long, and the price gain can evaporate just as quickly. The important question here is: Did anything change for Blackstone's fundamentals that would support the current stock price?

Why The Hype Around The Conversion?

It cannot be denied that there are benefits to unitholders post conversion. Undoubtedly, it would simplify the tax filing process for shareholders who no longer have to deal with Schedule K-1s. Long-term shareholders will only be paying taxes on the dividends issued instead of declaring their share of Blackstone's income/loss. Also, investors would not run afoul of the taxman by holding Blackstone shares in retirements accounts. The complexity of the tax filing process for a Corporation as compared to a Partnership definitely makes the stock worth owning.

Moreover, the change in the tax structure doesn't only benefit the current unitholders but also enables a wider spectrum of investors to own a piece of Blackstone. There would be many investors who stayed away in order to avoid the complex tax work but who now can reconsider their interest in Blackstone. Also, index funds that excluded Blackstone due to its structure would need to start making purchases to properly account for the company within their funds.

All these factors indicate that Blackstone should be considered a "Buy" since interest over the company has increased. However, I believe that these are short-term considerations that would not last long to support the current stock price.

Fundamentals Determine The Future

Quality over quantity. I am not sure who first uttered those words, but they definitely hold water in this circumstance. An investor should be able to drown out the noise and instead focus on the fundamentals that define a company. In this matter, I believe the conversion is the noise, while the earnings report for the first quarter is the more critical piece of information. While the report did not contain anything out of the ordinary, it did remind shareholders of the volatility of Blackstone's earnings. Distributable Earnings was the lowest in the past 4 quarters.

(Source: Blackstone - Home)

Blackstone has made significant strides to be more transparent by making its earnings report more readable. However, "Total Net Realizations", the main driver for higher unitholder distributions, is anyone's guess come every quarter. As in previous quarters, the more reliable and stable "Fee-Related Earnings" (FRE) provided a floor for the latest quarter's unitholder distribution.

Management has touted AUM growth to justify a higher share price, but it doesn't translate into higher earnings immediately. Blackstone is only in the early stages of its current funding supercycle. It may be months, likely years, before profitable realizations trickle down to shareholders.

I have articulated the same arguments in a previous article, and I don't believe the status quo has changed since then. The conversion in no way alters the way Blackstone conducts its business. Neither its ability to attract Limited Partners nor its opportunistic investment strategies will change.

Post-Conversion Uncertainty

More than "What changed?" investors should be concerned about "What will change? Blackstone hasn't provided any guidance regarding its dividend policy which might differ from its current distribution rates. Blackstone could opt to maintain a steady lower quarterly payout and issue an annual special dividend to account for the variance in income. This may suit income investors who are expecting predictable dividends but may irk others who do not wish to wait to share in the windfall.

Furthermore, it could be argued that a larger shareholder base is beneficial for the stock price. However, it's not the number of investors trading the stock but rather the price point at which a transaction is closed. Once all interested investors have bought their stake in Blackstone, the exuberance will die down and the stock price will move towards the fair value price, which is determined by fundamentals.

Conclusion

In summary, I am confident that the stock price bump which Blackstone experienced post its Corporation conversion announcement is unjustified. I believe the stock price will drift back lower once the excitement ebbs and the realities of the private equity business model remains. However, I am still long on Blackstone for the solid fundamentals the company possesses. The long-term prospects for the company are still sound and worth taking a look at.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.