Ciner Resources Cuts The Distribution By 40%, Where To Now?

The business is doing well and Ciner will still provide a yield in excess of 6% after the cut.

Ciner Resources LP's (CINR) Q1 results released on Friday evening (rarely a good omen) came with an unpleasant surprise for income investors: The distribution will be cut by 40%. The reason for the cut was not operating performance, but rather the preparation for a major expansion project that would increase production capacity by up to 30%.

The cut will probably result in a sell-off on Monday; however, before jumping ship, there are a number of things that investors should consider. We will review them in this article.

Decent Q1 results eclipsed by the distribution cut

From an operational perspective, the Q1 results met expectations. Ciner had a strong quarter on the production side, and pricing was supportive. There was, on the downside, an unfavorable mix effect between domestic and international sales, that I explained in a previous article. This was confirmed in the press release:

The increase in sales prices is primarily driven by an increase in domestic and international pricing during the three months ended March 31, 2019, partially offset by a shift in our sales mix between domestic and international sales volumes compared to the first quarter of 2018. Source: Ciner Resources LP's Q1 '19 results announcement

On paper, Q1 performance was more than sufficient to sustain the usual level of distribution. In fact, the coverage ratio based on the $0.567 per unit quarterly distribution would have been a comfortable 1.37x in Q1. As it turns out, Ciner had other ideas, as they announced, instead, a 40% cut bringing the quarterly distribution down to $0.34, now covered 2.29x.

Source: Ciner Resources LP's Q1 '19 Form 10-Q

I, clearly, did not expect the cut. There were a few warning signs in the days preceding the announcement, as Ciner suddenly postponed the release to a Friday evening, with the earnings call scheduled for the next Tuesday. There was also a rather explicit statement during Natural Resources Partners LP's (NRP) Q1 earnings call (NRP owns 49% of the operating entity Ciner Wyoming LLC):

There could be growth expansion there that could have an impact on distributions out of that soda ash investment, of course, by the same token those investments should, in theory, reap good rewards down the road.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and what investors need to do, at this point in time, is to analyze the rationale for the cut, and the implications.

A significant growth project

Earlier this year, Ciner indicated that they were working on plans to increase production to 3 millions tons of soda ash per year. They have apparently decided to proceed with an even larger expansion, with 3.5 million tons capacity the new target. This would represent roughly a 30% increase from current production levels.

While we are still working on finalizing our capital plans for a new expansion project that we anticipate will increase our capacity up to approximately 3.5 million tons of soda ash per year, it is clear such plans will require capital expenditures materially higher than have been incurred by Ciner Wyoming in recent years. When considering infrastructure improvements designed to increase our overall efficiency plus the expansion, our plans could entail up to $400M of new capital investment. [...] As a result, we have made the decision proactively to lower our cash distributions from Wyoming until we have satisfied at least 50% of the funding for the project, which we expect will take roughly 10-12 quarters depending upon business performance. Source: Ciner Resources LP's Q1 '19 results announcement

From a business perspective, the decision makes sense. Ciner has more than 50 years of reserves at the current production rate, leaving plenty of room for a growth project. Demand for soda ash is supported by macro trends with growing demand from emerging countries, and Ciner has a unique, cost-advantaged asset, to take advantage of this backdrop.

From the unitholders' perspective, assuming that the project goes to plan, it's important to consider how the benefits of higher production will be shared between the General Partner ("GP") and the common unitholders (a.k.a. Limited Partners). Ciner's MLP structure grants the GP some Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs) that enable it to get a larger share of the spoils once certain thresholds are reached:

Source: Ciner Resources LP's Form 10-K

Note: readers shouldn't be misguided by the "Minimum Quarterly Distribution" of $0.50 per quarter, as Ciner is not bound to distribute that amount, as shown by the recent reduction to $0.34.

So far, unitholders have not felt the impact of the IDRs, as distributions have remained below $0.575 per quarter (the GP's interest in distributions is in line with its 2% ownership interest). However, a back-of-the envelope calculation suggests that once the expansion is completed, Ciner could generate at least $3 per year and per unit in distributable cash-flow ($0.75 per quarter). Due to the increased percentage allocated to the GP, unitholders won't see the full benefit of the expansion (more information on Ciner's IDRs can be found in the 10-K report). They would still get distributions substantially higher than the previous level of $0.567 per quarter (let alone $0.34), so patient investors should be rewarded nonetheless.

Checklist of things to consider

Shares will probably tank on Monday, and the yield on the re-priced units could reach 7%. Before making a decision, I think investors should consider whether they've got a better alternative use of the funds. In the table below, I tried to sum up the pros and cons of an investment in Ciner.

Pros Cons Low-cost producer Single-facility miner (industrial risk) Supportive demand Ciner Group conflicts of interest Well-covered >6% distribution IDRs Potential increase down the road K-1

It goes down to each investor's preferences. Some people may find it less risky and burdensome to get a 5% dividend from the likes of Rio Tinto (RIO) - to remain in the mining space - and avoid the K-1 and single-facility industrial risk in the process. Others, like me, may prefer to keep their Ciner units, as a 6% to 7% yield in a solid business (with coverage above 2x), is not that easy to find, with the additional benefit of future distribution increases down the road.

Conclusion

Ciner Resources remains a great business, but things have been frustrating for common unitholders. As the MLP structure permits, Ciner is managed above all in the best interests of the General Partner, and, generally speaking, of the Ciner Group. Income investors have been dealt a blow with this 40% reduction in distributions.

I obviously prefer a distribution cut motivated by a growth project rather than poor operating performance. I will be keeping my units as the business remains very solid and there are not that many alternatives around offering a similar yield, covered more than 2x. The earnings call on Tuesday will hopefully give more color on the expansion project (for instance, on the potential disruption to production rates during the expansion works).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CINR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.