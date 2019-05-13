How My Retirement Portfolio Will Profit From The Trade War

That includes buying one blue-chip at a time, in trade/economically sensitive sectors starting with 3M, and then continuing with AVGO, LAZ or MO, and CAT and BA (should the trade war freakout last long enough).

I'm prepared to not just ride out any market storm in my blue-chip dividend retirement portfolio, but cash in on the potentially great buying opportunities that may lay ahead.

The heightened recession risk this is likely to create might trigger a correction or even the first bear market in a decade.

While talks continue, the US is threatening 25% tariffs on the final $325 billion in Chinese imports.

The trade war is officially back on with tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese exports rising from 10% to 25% on Friday, May 10th.

(Source: imgflip)

While in the long term the stock market is the single best wealth creator ever discovered, good investing is far easier said than done.

(Source: Morningstar)

That's because, while most people know that buy and hold investing works, human psychology, particularly the conflicting cycles of fear and greed, lead most investors to make horrible market timing decisions that result in terrible long-term returns.

That's why it's important to have a solid overall portfolio plan that includes not just proper diversification and asset allocation (for risk management) but also lets you sleep well at night during inevitable market pullbacks and corrections.

Well, the trade war so many worried about last year is now back with a vengeance, which has many analysts expecting stocks to fall over the next few weeks.

So let's take a look at what's happening with the escalating US/China Trade War, what it might mean for the stock market and economy, and finally, how I'm prepared to take advantage of this potentially great buying opportunity in my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

The Trade War Is Officially Back On And Stocks Are Likely To Experience A Pullback Or Correction

Citing Chinese attempts to renegotiate previously agreed upon concessions, the US threatened to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10% to 25% on Friday, May 10. Well, the Administration has made good on that threat, after Thursday afternoon's trade talks (the 11th round) failed to hammer out a final agreement.

Furthermore, the US has threatened to draw up a final list covering all remaining Chinese imports, totaling $325 billion (mostly consumer goods), that could face 25% tariffs "shortly."

So here's what investors need to know about the state of the trade war.

According to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) economist Jan Hatzius.

Exports that have already left Chinese ports before May 10 will not be subject to the increase...This creates an unofficial window, potentially lasting a couple of weeks, in which negotiations can continue and generates a 'soft' deadline to reach a deal."

That roughly month-long window in which goods in transit won't feel the sting of much higher tariffs is likely why the market is reacting so mildly to the tariff hike. As I write this, the S&P 500 is down about 0.4% and down about 3% from the recent all-time high.

However, while many might be relieved that we're not facing steady daily declines of 2% to 3% (as we did in December) that doesn't mean the stock market isn't potentially in for some pain in the coming weeks.

According to Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial, "If the deal totally falls apart, we think there's a pretty big chance of a market correction."

Mr. Detrick thinks that even if we ultimately reach a deal that avoids the final round of tariffs (the biggest one yet) the market could still see a 5% pullback over the next month. That would mean about a 7.5% decline from all-time highs, which is a run of the mill pullback (5% to 9.9% market decline) which has on average happened every six months since WWII.

I consider LPL's short-term market forecast reasonable and in line with my own expectations.

If tariffs go up Friday we get a pullback (5% to 9.9% decline from ATH) - already happened so now more likely than not

If the final list is released (triggering a 90-day comment period that could mean full 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports in September) a correction becomes likely

If those final tariffs go into effect (and or we have a debt ceiling showdown between August and October) then a bear market becomes possible

The reason that a trade war could result in the death of the longest bull market in US history is due to the negative effect 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports would have on US corporate earnings growth.

(Source: FactSet Research)

As of May 6 (the day the market hit its all-time high), the analyst consensus was that S&P 500 EPS would grow 3.4% in 2019. However, that historically low growth rate (20-year median is about 6.5%) was baking in a trade deal that would allow Q4 earnings growth of 7.5% (due to margin expansion).

Before Trump's famous Sunday night tweet threatening the tariff hikes that are now in effect, most analysts (and investors) expected a final deal as early as this Friday. That is now not going to happen and the higher tariffs are likely to squeeze margins even more, resulting in far lower EPS growth forecasts.

It will take until Friday, May 17, for us to know what earnings growth analysts expect (and that's merely an educated guesstimate) this year, but I'm fully expecting EPS growth estimates to fall to under 3% (and 2020's 11.3% bullish estimate to keep trending lower from its high of 11.6%).

And of course, we can't forget that the most important thing for the stock market is overall economic fundamentals.

According to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), the most recent tariff hikes could cause China's GDP growth to fall about 0.3%. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) estimates that the 25% tariff hike that just went into effect will cause China's economy to grow 0.5% slower and 1% slower if the final round of tariffs becomes reality.

UBS (NYSE:UBS) estimates that global growth will slow by 0.5% (to about 2.8%) should the final tariffs be enacted and Moody's Analytics' economists predict a potential 1.8% decline in US GDP growth within 12 months of the final tariffs going into effect.

With 2020 growth estimates ranging from 2.0% to 2.3%, that means that in a worst-case scenario America's economic growth might slow to 0.2% to 0.3% next year.

Now it's true that all economic models are guestimates and might be wrong. But the consensus that I'm seeing from economists and asset managers around the world is making one thing abundantly clear. While we might disagree on how much slower growth a full-blown trade war might cause, there is no doubt that it would cause significantly slower growth in the US, China and around the world.

(Sources: Cleveland, New York Federal Reserves)

0.5% or slower GDP growth would make recession risk extremely high, and as you can see, even before the trade war escalated this week, 12-month recession risk was already near a 10-year high.

Cleveland Fed model: 31% probability of a recession starting by April 2020

New York Fed model: 28% probability of a recession starting by April 2020

The good news is that about 30% recession probability isn't cause for panic. The bad news is that as the above charts show, the risk only rose to 35% to 50% before the start of the last three economic downturns.

This means that the trade war could very well result in a slowdown in hiring, slowing wage growth, rising unemployment and a decline in consumer spending (which drives 70% of America's economy according to JPMorgan Asset Management).

(Source: CNBC)- data as of 10:40 AM EST, Friday, May 10

The bond market has reacted to the higher tariffs predictably, with the 10y-3m yield curve (the most accurate recession forecaster ever discovered according to the San Francisco, Cleveland and Dallas Federal Reserves) falling to just 1 basis point as I write this.

(Source: Bianco Research)

Now the thing to remember about historical economic/market analysis is that it can't tell us what's 100% certain to happen. However, since 1969 the last seven recessions occurred, on average, within 10 months of the yield curve turning negative and remaining under zero for 10 straight trading days.

So while we can't say for sure that continued trade war hostilities will cause a recession, the historical and economic data is clear that it will greatly increase the risk of one.

And similarly, while it's always possible that a recession might not lead to a bear market since WWII every single recession has caused a bear market, which during economic contractions saw stocks decline, on average, by 37% from all-time highs.

The best investors can do is try to use historical data and macroeconomic reports to get a rough idea of what's likely to happen, and to what extent it might affect the stock market.

Okay, so you can see why so many analysts/investors worry about a trade war potentially causing a severe decline in stock prices. However, as the saying goes "every crisis is a potential buying opportunity." So let's take a look at how I plan to cash in on the heightened market fears over both a trade war and possibly rising recession risk.

My Retirement Portfolio's Plan For The Trade War

A lot of readers ask me in the comments of my articles if it isn't a good idea to potentially sell stocks ahead of a potential market decline created by periods of high risk like we have now.

There is no better answer than that provided by the second best investor in history (behind Buffett), Peter Lynch, who delivered 29% CAGR total returns at Fidelity's Magellan fund from 1977 to 1990 (and at times with a portfolio that owned as many as 700 companies).

In this business, if you're good, you're right six times out of ten...Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections than has been lost in corrections themselves.” – Peter Lynch

What Lynch is pointing out is that all investing is probabilistic. The best anyone can do, even the greatest investors of all time, is estimate what is most likely to happen, and then use diversification and risk management to mitigate the negative effects of being wrong.

The future is uncertain and given that President Trump has shown a willingness to back off his trade war threats when the market falls severely (the so-called "Trump Put") a market correction that threatens to become a bear market could easily cause the trade war to end relatively soon, putting off a recession and bear market for several more years.

What about that yield-curve inversion and the fact that since 1969 the 10-day confirmation period has never been wrong? Well, seven data points isn't a statistically significant sample size and many analysts and economists disagree about how long and how negative the curve needs to get before a recession becomes likely.

Here's Blackstone's Byron Wien explaining what his private equity group's economists have concluded about yield curve inversions.

The inversion would have to be 15 basis points over a period of ten weeks for it to provide a true bearish signal. Even if it gave a warning, we still might be as much as one to two years away from a recession, although the market would anticipate trouble sooner and react negatively. We maintain our conclusion that the next recession will occur in 2021 or later." - Byron Wien (emphasis added)

Basically, macroeconomic analysis and historical market analysis is a rough guide at best, that can't be used for pinpoint market timing. That's why Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett don't/didn't bother with it and merely focused on buying great companies at good to great prices.

That's my approach as well because standing on the shoulders of giants is the easiest way to achieve success. Thus my approach to my life savings looks like this

only buy blue-chip dividend stocks (the smallest risk that the thesis will break)

only buy at fair value or better

buy fearlessly into a crash ("catch a falling blue-chip with conviction") because you never know when it will end

only buy with a clear thesis that advances my portfolio's goals

Portfolios, like businesses (holding companies that own stakes in other businesses), have several goals, depending on the individual.

My portfolio goals are based on the core aim of eventually being able to live entirely off 50% of my safe and exponentially growing post-tax dividends. Note that I don't actually plan to ever do that (my "retirement" consists of doing what I love but working four days per week and taking 3 day weekends/mini-vacations).

The dividend focus is just to ensure that eventually, I'll have the financial freedom to do what I want, which in this case means the same thing I'm doing now (about 10-hour workdays six days per week) just with more free time to spend with family and friends.

But just as a business must make constant tweaks to its capital allocations strategy, so too must investors with their portfolios. A business can do just five things with its incoming cash: investing in organic growth (capex), invest in inorganic growth (M&A), pay down debt (increasing financial flexibility for the uncertain future), buy back stock, or pay dividends.

Similarly, the options for new cash (about $11,000 per month in my case) in your portfolio are also limited and creates different portfolio goals. Here are mine

maximize safe dividends over time (avoid dividend cuts during a recession)

diversify the portfolio by sector (see my risk management rules of thumb in the "things to consider" section)

diversify my holdings (the blue-chips I own)

let me sleep well at night no matter what the market is doing (a "bunker" portfolio)

Retirement Portfolio Sector Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

When I started out building my retirement portfolio I made the mistake of focusing only on the most undervalued opportunities. That resulted in my peak sector concentration (in energy) hitting a whopping 59%.

A good rule of thumb for sector concentration caps is 10% to 25% and I've decided to go with 20%. Why 20%? Because it allows you to overweight undervalued sectors as well as own enough high-yield ones (like REITs, utilities and midstream) to achieve whatever safe yield goal you have (to help pay the bills during retirement).

As you can see I've managed to greatly improve my retirement portfolio's sector concentration, with just two now overweight, and only slightly so. Thus one of my goals is to dilute those sectors down to under 20%, which will allow me to then buy more energy, REITs as well as healthcare blue-chips.

For now, I'm focused on non energy/REITs/healthcare, particularly industrials/tech and any other trade-sensitive sectors (like basic materials) since those are going to take the biggest beating during any trade war downturn.

I'm also focused on diversifying my holdings themselves, to eventually achieve my long-term goal of 5% max holding sizes (5% to 10% works best for most people).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Due to steadily reducing my holding caps (I've been tightening my risk management rules over time) I'm currently overweight in seven of my 26 holdings. Thus I can't buy any more of those companies, no matter how low they fall, until I dilute them down by buying other companies which are at 5% or less of my portfolio.

Combining my goals of diversifying by sector and holdings, with my master blue-chip watchlist (162 companies and counting) allows me to create a personalized list for any market decline opportunity. (Source: Google Sheets)

Basically, my goal is to use my research to curate a list of companies I can buy with confidence (due to quality scores of 8 or higher on my 11 point quality scale) and know when they are great buying opportunities.

I then use that watchlist to create a list of companies I can buy one at a time (due to limited buying power) to steadily grow my portfolio while advancing my goals of increasing diversification and safety.

My current trade war pullback/correction list looks like this:

3M (MMM) Broadcom (AVGO) Lazard (LAZ) or Altria (MO) - depending on valuation at the time MSC Industrial (MSM) or Caterpillar (CAT) - depending on valuation at the time Albemarle (ALB) or Boeing (BA) - depending on valuation at the time Lam Research (LRCX), Texas Instruments (TXN) or Apple (AAPL) -depending on valuation at the time

It's important to point out that only the first two companies have a high likelihood of being bought. By #3 on my priority list I use options between different sector candidates because I'll only get that far down the list should the downturn be protracted and severe.

3M is #1 on my list because it checks several boxes for me. I initially bought it on the 13% earnings crash (worst daily percentage decline in 32 years) and have been steadily and giddily pounding away at my cost basis.

Worst Single Day Percentage Declines For Dividend Aristocrats Since 2009

(Source: Ploutos Research)

As you can see even the famous dividend aristocrats and kings are not immune from irrational single day crashes, mostly due to earnings misses and the market's knee-jerk overreaction to them. I like to opportunistically open or add to positions in these bluest of blue-chips on such panic selling days because historically speaking, they recover relatively quickly (within 12 months usually).

12-Month Forward Returns On Dividend Aristocrats After 10+% Single Day Decline Since 2009

(Source: Ploutos Research)

Over the past decade, 18 dividend aristocrats have seen 10+% single day crashes. Of those, we have 12-month forward returns on 10 of them. 8 of those companies saw positive total returns within a year of those double-digit single day declines, with the average and median 12-month return being 32% and 33%, respectively.

While 10 data points aren't statistically significant, I still consider an 80% success rate to be impressive, and the high average 12-month gain on aristocrats/kings worthy of opportunistically buying most crashes (as long as I believe the thesis to remain intact). Thus the reason I was so aggressive with Walgreens (WBA) and 3M following this year's 13% earnings crashes.

My goal is to cash in on the market fear by building out a potentially full position (see limits below) for two main reasons.

First, 3M's current bear market is based on three premises that I believe to be false.

3M's management sucks and the turnaround will fail to return it to historical growth rates The Acelity merger is a risky and overpriced boondoggle that is likely to fail The trade war will permanently impair 3M's long-term growth due to higher costs and a crash in its Chinese sales (10% of 2018 revenue)

The Acelity merger is indeed 3M's biggest acquisition ever, and so riskier than its typical bolt-on acquisition (12 deals in the last six years, $640 million on average). However, I'm confident that management, led by CEO Michael Roman, can deliver most of the cost synergies it expects, which should mean that 3M will ultimately pay 11 to 13 times EBITDA for Acelity (a good price for a company with 70% market share and 30% adjusted EBITDA margins).

How can I claim to have confidence in a CEO who took over in July 2018 and has since had three consecutive earnings misses and guidance cuts? Because Former CEO Inge Thulin also had a rough few years when he took over and had to institute a corporate restructuring.

What's more, Roman, who has been with 3M for over 30 years (well steeped in its corporate culture) was COO for much of that time, and oversaw that successful turnaround. In fact, he's responsible for many of 3M's 110,000 in cost efficiency programs that saved it $17 billion since 2001.

In other words, when he says the current restructuring will result in 2% to 3% margin expansion that allows the company to deliver on its 8% to 11% long-term growth guidance, I believe him, due to his previous track record and experience with 3M's overall corporate structure.

Or to put another way, I summarily reject the notion that "this time is different" for 3M and the company is the next GE (GE), where an incompetent CEO is going to run a dividend aristocrat (actually a dividend king with 61 consecutive years of payout hikes) into the ground.

That's why I took the opportunity to make the low-risk/high-probability bet that buying 3M at one of its highest yields in a quarter century would lead to double-digit total returns over the next 5+ years.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

What do I base that on? Only dividend yield theory, a valuation approach for dividend blue-chip that's been delivering market-beating returns (with about 10% lower volatility) since 1966. That's when asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends because using DYT exclusive, and only on blue-chip dividend stocks, to deliver long-term outperformance, both on an absolute, and risk-adjusted basis.

In fact, according to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's risk-adjusted 30-year return is the highest of any US investing newsletter (they track over 100 of them). While there are many valuation approaches you can use, none offers a 53-year track record of consistently great returns, and with minimal risk of permanent capital losses.

DYT simply compares the yield against its long-term average, because, unless the thesis breaks (wheels fall off like with GE) a company's yield tends to mean revert to its long-term average (a good proxy for fair value).

3M's Yield Since 1995

(Source: Yieldchart)

3M's long-term average yield over the past 24 years, (which includes two recessions, numerous industry downturns, several restructurings and 10-year yields between 1.4% and 7%) is 2.5%. Thus buying an initial position at a 3% yield as I did is a very high probability investment, given that 3M's yields have only been higher 5.6% of the time since 1995.

My follow-on buys were at steadily higher yields, and my yield on cost is now 3.2%, a level only topped briefly in 1995 and during the Financial Crisis. Basically, I bought this level 11/11 quality SWAN stock at some of the highest yields in a quarter century, giving me confidence that 5+ years from now I'll be enjoying generous, safe and steadily growing income, plus sitting on very nice capital gains.

The Buy Limits I Have Open Now

My Retirement Portfolio's 3M Buys

Price Shares Investment Yield Forward PE $190.92 11 $2,100 3.0% 20.1 $184.60 12 $2,215 3.1% 19.4 $180.01 13 $2,340 3.2% 18.9 $174.55 14 $2,444 3.3% 18.4 $169.42 15 $2,541 3.4% 17.8 $164.58 17 $2,798 3.5% 17.3 $160.01 18 $2,880 3.6% 16.8 Total 100 $17,318 3.3% 18.4

Note bolded = open limits, non bolded is already executed buys

I set my limits on 3M so that should the last one hit, I'll end up with just over $17,300 invested into 100 shares at a cost basis of $173.18 and a yield on cost of 3.3%.

That's a yield 3M has offered less than 0.1% of the time in the past 24 years and likely to deliver (with 20% margin of error) five-year total returns of 3.3% yield + 6.5% to 11% earnings/cash flow/dividend growth (analyst consensus to management guidance) + 4.5% valuation boost (reversion to 2.5% historical yield) = 14.3% to 18.8% CAGR (through 2024).

Assuming the market now pulls back the 5% I (and Lipper Financial) expect, 3M is likely to hit my final limit and become 5% to 7% of my portfolio (depending on how my other companies hold up). That's slightly overweight and I'll then move onto setting limits on Broadcom.

Most Trade Sensitive US Companies

(Source: UBS, FactSet Research)

That assumes that the 4th most trade sensitive company in America (in terms of revenue from China) will have fallen to a 4+% yield, one of the highest yields in its modern history.

Broadcom Historical Yield

(Source: YieldChart)

Again, I'll set my limits (this time based on $2,500 starter position) based on 0.1% yield increments and keep buying as long as I have the liquidity and until Broadcom breaks above 5% of my portfolio.

Should the trade war last long enough, and become as severe as many fear, then over the coming months, I may be able to fill out several positions in quality trade/economically sensitive blue-chips at fantastic valuations and lock in very attractive yields on cost.

Things To Keep in Mind

Because investing is always probabilistic it's important to remember three things. First, the right approach for you may be different than mine. You don't have to be perfect, just roughly right, meaning follow a strategy that is logical, has been shown to work consistently in the past, and is appropriate for your risk tolerance/temperament.

My situation is unique to me and includes plentiful experience with three market/sector 50+% crashes

2000 tech crash

2008 Financial Crisis

The great oil crash of 2014 to 2016 (midstreams have yet to recover even after five years)

I can stomach a lot of volatility in a 100% stock portfolio due to my unique personal situation which includes

A disability pension (that covers my monthly expenses 170%)

$11,000 per month in average investable savings

30 separate sources of income (so I'll never lose them all, no matter how bad the economy gets)

I'm 32 and have a 50+ year time horizon to wait out many bear markets and corrections

Second, never forget that my blue-chip/SWAN designations are always based on a company's quality and dividend safety. They are NOT in any way meant to indicate that a stock isn't going to fall over the short term.

Today there are 81 dividend aristocrats/kings. These are the bluest of the blue-chips and pretty much we can all agree they are undeniably SWAN stocks. Guess how many managed to return 0+% total returns during the Great Recession? Three

Walmart (WMT): +7% total return (includes dividend)

People's United Financial (PBCT): +3% total return

Lancaster Colony (LANC): 0% total return

Most aristocrats/kings fell less than the S&P 500's 57%. However, some fell more including

Nordson (NDSN): -62% peak decline

Parker-Hannifin (PH): -62% peak decline

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): -58% peak decline

Aflac (AFL): -80% peak decline

Franklin Resources (BEN): -71% peak decline

Caterpillar (CAT): -70% peak decline

T.Rowe Price (TROW): -63% peak decline

Target (TGT): -61% peak decline

The point is that all of these companies, the bluest of blue-chips, with decades of steadily rising dividends in all economic/industry/interest rate conditions, still managed to crash hard and fast.

If you were a retiree living on the 4% rule during the Great Recession and had to sell assets to pay the bills, you would have paid a dear price for owning any aristocrat/king as a bond alternative (as many do today).

Thus the most important thing to keep in mind is that No Stock Is A Bond Alternative! Bonds are a completely separate asset class that, at least in the modern era of low inflation/low-interest rates, have been generally counter-cyclical to stocks.

If you need stable/appreciating assets to sell to meet expenses during a bear market, then you need to own enough cash equivalents (like T-bills) and bonds (such as Treasuries) to avoid selling stocks at fire-sale prices.

Don't forget that in the short term the market can be infinitely stupid. That's why during the lows of the Financial Crisis 3M hit a peak yield of 4.9%, double its historical norm.

In March 2009, when 3M was yielding double its historical norm (and thus about 50% undervalued according to dividend yield theory) the expected 10-year CAGR total return potential was

4.9% yield

8.5% historical earnings/cash flow growth

7.0% CAGR valuation boost (mean reversion over 10 years)

Margin of error adjusted Total Return Potential Range: 16.3% to 24.5% (20.4% mid-range estimate)

(20.4% mid-range estimate) Actual 3M 10-year CAGR Total Return (Including Current Bear Market): 18.3% (11.5% margin of error over 10 years) vs. 18.0% S&P 500

I point out this historical example not just to show why I use dividend yield theory as the basis for my long-term valuation adjusted total return model but to point out that anyone who was a forced seller of 3M during the Great Recession was likely locking in large losses at the exact time that smart money was buying with both hands.

On the other hand, those who had the right asset allocation for them, including cash/bonds to sell instead of stocks, were able to ride out the worst market crash in almost 80 years without selling quality blue-chips at objectively insane prices. In fact, some investors were selling bonds (at a nice profit) and buying companies like 3M at the time.

This is why I have been so passionately pounding the table about good risk management and asset allocation for several weeks (and will continue to do so). All of my company recommendations are purely for the equity portion of your portfolio and only as part of a well-diversified and properly constructed portfolio, that uses appropriate risk management.

Here are my risk management rules of thumb based on decades of market studies as well as the advice of a trusted colleague (with decades of experience as a mutual fund manager).

Bottom Line: Every Crisis Is A Potential Buying Opportunity For Smart Investors Armed With Buying Power and Good Watchlists

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying I have a crystal ball and can predict the future. I'm not a market timer in the traditional sense (just a value investor who believes in using historical data to roughly approximate when quality companies are likely good buys).

Nor am I saying that you should mirror my portfolio precisely since it's based on my own personal situation/long-term goals, which are very different from most people.

I merely use these articles as a kind of investing journal to document my own thought processes as I constantly learn more about companies, the economy and investing in general.

While I'm highly confident that 3M is a very strong buy right now (10% to 24% undervalued) and will be nicely higher in 5+ years, that doesn't mean that you should be investing money you'll need within the next few years into it.

Should the trade war freakout turn into a pullback/correction or even bear market, then I'll continue steadily buying quality blue-chips at ever better valuations and providing periodic updates for my readers.

Never forget that all stocks, even those of the bluest of blue-chips (like level 11/11 quality dividend kings) are still risk-assets that can (and inevitably will) fall hard and fast at times of peak market pessimism. Thus no dividend stock, no matter how safe the payout, is a true bond alternative.

The only way to sleep well at night no matter what the market may do is to have a well-constructed portfolio that uses proper risk management and asset allocation for your individual needs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MMM, TXN, MO, LAZ, ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.