Global X MSCI Greece ETF: Cheap But Not Worth A Buy

Although the Greek economy is at the right track, the pace of growth is slow and with increased uncertainties.

The slow progress of Greek economic recovery is the main reason that the price of GREK has been stuck at a low point.

As until May 2019, the price of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) has plunged by nearly 70% from its record high in 2014. After ten years since Greece went through the government debt crisis, now is a good time to reflect upon that crisis and see what the future holds for Greece and investors of GREK in the stock market.

Data by YCharts

The aftermath of the Crisis

The Greek debt crisis started in late 2009 triggered by the turmoil of the worldwide Great Recession. During that time of emergency, the Greek government adopted greater austerity measures in order for accepting bailout funds and debt relief. Thanks to debt restructuring and a series of cost-cutting initiatives, between 2009 and 2017 the Greek government debt rose by only about 6%, from €300 billion to €318 billion.

However, austerity programmes have caused harm to the economy with extensive tax hikes and budget cuts. It is estimated they lead to a loss of 25% of the Greek GDP. As a result, although the government debt level remained flat, from 2009 to 2017 the critical debt-to-GDP ratio shot up from 127% to 179% due to the severe GDP decline.

The slow progress of its economic recovery greatly disappoints investors and that is the main reason the price of GREK has been declining and then stuck at a low point since 2014.

Economic Outlook

Greece currently owes about SDR7.7 billion (€9.4 billion) to the IMF, being the third largest borrower after Argentina and Ukraine. According to the IMF in March 2019, the economic growth of Greece is expected to accelerate to nearly 2½ percent in 2019, from around 2 percent in 2018. This puts Greece in the upper tier of the eurozone growth table.

However, the IMF also stresses that Greece must persevere with efforts to address crisis legacies, meaning that this country should continue to pursue austerity targets agreed with EU member states, which imposes additional burdens to growth.

At the same time, the European Commission publishes a full set of macroeconomic forecasts for Greece. Its GDP growth forecast is slightly lower than the IMF's. Besides, although the unemployment rate shows some signs to decrease, this number is still unacceptably high, especially among young people where the unemployment rate is nearly 40% as of January 2019.

Another issue for the Greek economy is that the gross public debt to GDP ratio in 2019 is expected to be 174.9, which is still deemed to be at an unsustainable level by many economists.

Source: the European Commission

Implications for GREK Investors

In short, although Greece seems to be on the right track for economic growth, this is a long term process. There is still a long way to go for Greece to reduce the debt level to a manageable level and reach full employment. In the near term, the economic fundamentals are simply not strong enough to support a significant price rebound of GREK in 2019.

Despite its hard-earned economic stability, Greece remains confronted by many vulnerabilities, and those vulnerabilities are especially elevated in 2019. First, uncertainties brought by Brexit and China-US trade war severely dampen investor confidence in the stock market. Second, as Greece's major industries are tourism and shipping, its economy is directly exposed to the global income and trade volume slowdown. None of these will be good news for GREK investors.

Conclusion

Investors are recommended against holding GREK at this moment. Going forward, investors should expect to feel the more immediate downside impact brought by global trade disputes and increased political tensions within the EU. Although the economic recovery of Greece is on its way, it is not strong enough to support a price rebound of GREK yet, as the pace is slow and with huge uncertainties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.