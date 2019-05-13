Today's Market | Market Outlook

S&P 500 Knocked About By Noisy U.S.-China Trade Negotiations

by: Ironman at Political Calculations
Summary

The S&P 500 set no new records during the week of trading ending on Friday, May 10, 2019, where stock prices mostly appeared to react to the noise generated by trade negotiations between the United States and China.

Overall, the index stayed within the typical range of values our dividend futures-based model would project if investors were primarily focused on the distant future quarter of 2020-Q1.

Not uncoincidentally, this period coincides with the expectation that the Fed will next act to cut its Federal Funds Rate during that quarter, according to the latest probabilities indicated by the CME Group’s Fedwatch Tool.

In collecting the market-moving news headlines of the second week of May 2019, we've made a point of including U.S-China trade negotiation-related items, although they mostly contributed a lot of noise during the week where the trajectory of stock prices was concerned.

