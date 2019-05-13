S&P 500 Knocked About By Noisy U.S.-China Trade Negotiations

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) set no new records during the week of trading ending on Friday, May 10, 2019, where stock prices mostly appeared to react to the noise generated by trade negotiations between the United States and China.
Overall, the index stayed within the typical range of values our dividend futures-based model would project if investors were primarily focused on the distant future quarter of 2020-Q1. Not uncoincidentally, this period coincides with the expectation that the Fed will next act to cut its Federal Funds Rate during that quarter, according to the latest probabilities indicated by the CME Group’s Fedwatch Tool.
In collecting the market-moving news headlines of the second week of May 2019, we've made a point of including U.S-China trade negotiation-related items, although they mostly contributed a lot of noise during the week where the trajectory of stock prices was concerned.Monday, May 6, 2019
- Oil bounces up on Iran concern after touching one-month low on trade tensions
- Fed flags high U.S. business debt, asset prices in financial report
- Trade war eruption:
- Trump ratchets up pressure on China, threatens tariff hikes
- Factbox: Tariff wars - duties imposed by Trump and U.S. trading partners
- China considers canceling trade talks with U.S. after Trump vows new tariff hike: WSJ
- China's April export growth seen cooling, imports staying weak: Reuters poll
- China stocks fall most in over three years on tariff threats, yuan tumbles
- China says trade delegation is preparing to go to the U.S.
- Wall St. falls as White House vows to raise China tariffs
- Oil ends at lowest in a month on trade concerns, high U.S. crude supplies
- Fed's Clarida says there's no good case for rate hikes or cuts: Bloomberg
- U.S.: China reneged on trade commitments, sparking Trump tariff hike
- Wall Street slides as U.S.-China trade fears rise
- Oil rises 1% after surprise fall in U.S. crude stockpiles
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- Trade war negotiations heat up:
- More of the Fed's minions share their views:
- Wall St. falls as investors cautious on trade; Intel slides
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- Noisy U.S.-China trade war negotiations:
- Oil rebounds as Trump says letter revives China trade hopes
- Wall St. dips as investors await outcome of U.S.-China trade talks
- Oil steady, ends week lower as trade tensions weigh
- U.S.-China trade talks stall over draft deal revisions: sources
- Trump says in 'no rush' for China trade deal, defends tariffs
- Trump says trade talks with China will continue, tariffs may or may not stay
- Chinese vice premier says trade talks with U.S. went 'fairly well': Bloomberg
- U.S.-China negotiators agree to meet again in Beijing: Global Times editor in chief
- Tariff tumult boosts view that Fed may cut U.S. rates
- Wall St. snaps losing streak after Trump's upbeat trade comments
Barry Ritholtz grouped the week's major U.S. economy and markets stories into positives and negatives. Please click through to find out how many there were of each!
Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.