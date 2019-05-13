J&J Snack Foods: Growth Comes At A Price

Packaged food companies are struggling to generate sustainable growth. The lackluster response to changing food preferences, evolving retail landscape, and intensifying competition from niche brands have negatively impacted the top- and bottom-line performance of many food companies in recent years. No surprise, the food products industry has posted a negative return of 7.7% over the past three years while the S&P 500 Index has rallied 40%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) is one of the better-performing companies from the bunch. The company has managed to grow its revenues at a CAGR of 5% since FY14 without heavily relying on M&A while maintaining a zero debt capital structure, underpinned by increasing demand for soft pretzels and consolidation of the bakery business. With its well-diversified products portfolio, which includes a wide range of gluten-free, all-natural, whole grain and low-calories offering and a stash of cash ready for deployment, JJSF is well poised to generate value for shareholders. However, I would not recommend buying because JJSF is expensive at current price levels. Moreover, the declining trend in profit margins also fails to justify a high premium. But investors may consider buying the stock for growing dividends if the price falls below $140.

Source: JJSF

Positive Demand Will Continue to Underpin Top Line

JJSF is known for its soft pretzels, churros, frozen novelties and a wide range of baking products. Soft pretzels account for nearly 21% of total revenues. Although the enhanced focus on fast food and other restaurant businesses has fueled soft pretzels sales over the past four years, the latest numbers suggest that sales growth is somewhat slowing. Sales of soft pretzel to the foodservice segment have increased at a modest growth rate of just 1% during the first half of FY19 as the category is maturing and competition from other brands is increasing. For instance, Eastern Standard Provisions Co. is launching a new line of soft, hand-tied pretzels with all-vegan ingredients on a national scale to capitalize on resurging pretzels market. Similarly, Carolwood Snack Co. and FitJoy Nutrition have expanded their portfolios by introducing new lines of wellness-focused pretzels.

Source: Earnings Release

The demand is there, as the overall pretzels market is witnessing growth after years of flat to declining sales. According to Statista, approximately 179.6 million Americans consumed pretzels during 2018, and the number is projected to reach 183.5 million by the end of 2020. JJSF has launched a new line of Brauhaus pretzels and Labriola Artisan pretzel bread to meet consumer requirements. To keep the growth momentum going, JJSF is also working on a few restaurants that are not selling soft pretzels yet. Being the only national distributor of soft pretzels is a big advantage against the competition, but JJSF will have to sharpen its focus on bold flavors and wellness trends to attain sustainable growth in its pretzels business.

JJSF’s future growth story also depends on how its bakery products perform in the foodservice industry, as this segment accounts for 33% of total revenues. Over the past two and a half years, the bakery sales have increased at an average growth rate of 9.6%, driven largely by the acquisition of Hill & Valley and Labriola and continued demand for bread & rolls, sweet pies, and cookies brands. The bakery segment sales have increased at a bit lower growth rate of 3.6% during the first half of FY19 as the positive impact of the rollout of new products, including Sweet Stuffers pastry tarts and savory sausage rolls, was partially offset by lower sales of Mary B's biscuits and a slowdown in school cookies sales.

The baked products industry is highly fragmented, and margins are not particularly high, owing to the volatility of raw materials and limited pricing power. The demand dynamics are still favorable, though the incremental growth is expected to emanate from the increasing demand for gluten-free, low-carb, whole grain, and organic products. According to Statista, the U.S. bread & bakery products market is expected to grow annually by 1.7% over the next five years. The average volume per person is expected to decline from 43 kg in 2019 to 42.7 kg in 2023, but the increase in average selling prices and premiumization trends will fuel the revenues. Thus, it seems likely that the addition of Hill & Valley and Labriola and periodic launch of new innovative products will help JJSF generate sustainable top-line growth over the long run.

Source: Statista

JJSF is struggling in one particular area. Frozen juice bars & ices sales to the food service are on the downward spiral due to intense competition and changing consumer preferences, though the decline rate has moderated to 0.9% during the first half of FY19. Similarly, JJSF has registered a 1.9% drop in frozen beverages sales during the same period, partially due to seasonality. On the contrary, frozen juice bars and ice sales in the supermarkets have increased by 2% during the first half of FY19 mainly on the back of sales of Sour Patch Kids frozen novelties under a new license agreement.

According to Euromonitor, off-trade volumes of juice drinks in the U.S. have consistently declined over the past five years as they contain artificial ingredients and are high in sugar. The estimation is that sales of juice and juice drinks will grow at a CAGR of 1% over the next five years, driven largely by increasing demand for additive-free organic and premium beverages. The problem with the JJSF is that only Luigi's and Whole Fruit contain three to four ounces of 100% apple or pineapple juice with no added sugar, while the remaining frozen juice treats and beverages are manufactured from water, sweeteners and fruit juice concentrates. Thus, JJSF should focus/enhance focus on wellness attributes of its frozen beverages and juice treats products to revive sustainable growth.

Impact of Falling Margins Offset by Strong Balance Sheet

JJSF is behind other food companies when it comes to profitability. Despite mid-single growth in revenues, gross profits and EBITDA have increased at an average growth rate of 3.9% and 2.7% over the past four and a half years. However, JJSF’s trailing gross and EBITDA margins have declined by 164 bps and 169 bps to 29.7% and 14.4%, respectively, owing to an increase in input and freight & fuel costs. The fact of the matter is that unlike most of the other food companies, JJSF has sacrificed its profit margins to generate revenue growth and capture market share. Not a great strategy, but it’s working.

Source: SEC Filings

It is worth mentioning here that the company is replacing some new capabilities with the older ones to lower the cost base and improve gross margins. On this front, the company has closed a small plant in Pennsylvania and has shifted production to more regional plants to save logistics costs. The company has a couple of more cost savings projects in the pipeline that will come online by the end of the fourth quarter of FY19. The cost savings initiatives may positively impact the margins to some extent, but major improvements are unlikely given the nature of operations and stiff competition.

The financial health of food companies has been hit hard by stagnant cash flow generation and increase in debt leverage. Whereas, the sustained growth in operating cash flows and steady CAPEX strategy have enabled the company to maintain a zero debt capital structure. Underpinned by continued growth in profits, operating flows of the company have increased at a CAGR of 4.4% to $130 million on a trailing basis. Moreover, it has sufficient liquid assets to meet its working capital requirements, as depicted by the current ratio of 3.4x. JJSF currently has $287 million in cash and investment securities, including $136 million in corporate bonds with a yield to maturity of around 2.9%. Rather than paying a special dividend, the management intends to spend the cash on acquisitions to generate more value for its shareholders, which is a smart move. The expansion of operations with the help of M&A will not only strengthen JJSF’s market position but will also positively impact profit margins.

But It's Expensive

I wouldn’t suggest buying the stock at current price levels because of rich valuations. The stock is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 31.5x based on consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08, whereas the packaged food stocks are trading at a forward multiple of 16.7x. Similarly, it is trading at a slightly higher EV to EBITDA multiple of 16.9x compared to the peer group average of 15.4x. However, JJSF would be a decent option for growing dividends if the stock price falls below $140. The company has raised the dividend at a four-year CAGR of 7.0% and currently pays an annualized dividend per share of $2.0. The dividend yield of 1.25% is below the industry average dividend yield of 2.77%, but the trailing payout ratio of 41% and robust cash flows position indicate that JJSF has a lot of room to boost future dividends at a mid- to high-single-digit over the next five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.