Fitlife Brands Is About To Show The Full Turnaround Impact

The CEO shows confidence in the business by a really significant amount of insider purchases as well as other actions.

Fitlife Brands shows strong growth in their online channel. This has the potential to become a solid future growth driver and reduces the dependency on their largest (troubled) customer GNC.

I expect that full impact of savings combined with return to growth on the seasonally strongest quarter will open investors eyes by showing the earnings power of the restructured business.

The full impact of cost saving measures implemented in 2018 will be visible in the Q1 2019 financials to be reported in May. Q1 is seasonally the strongest quarter.

During 2018, Fitlife Brands turned around under new leadership of the current CEO, Dayton Judd, by reducing operating expenses by 25% and returning to revenue growth in Q3 and Q4.

All figures are corrected for the recent (April 16 2019) reverse/forward stock split unless otherwise noted. The reverse/forward stock split is explained in more detail later in the article.

The company and market

Fitlife Brands is a company that owns a portfolio of several nutritional supplement brands. The products help people to build muscle, burn fat, improve endurance or to increase energy. Production is fully outsourced. The company derives a significant amount of sales from retailer GNC (78% in 2017 and 77% in 2018), primarily from their franchise locations.

The nutritional supplement market is a very competitive market. Most of Fitlife Brands products compete in the more expensive segment of the market. New entrants can easily start a business and sell similar products by contracting a 3rd party supplier. Brand perception is critical.

A combination of events and failures triggered the need for a turnaround of the business

From FY11 to FY14 the company grew revenue from $12.1m to $20.0m and net earnings per share from $0.30 to $2.00. This resulted in a share price of more than $24 before the problems started.

From FY14 to FY15 revenue decreased from $20.0m to $17.9m despite the merger with iSatori at the start of the 4 th quarter. This was primarily the result of a transition in distribution model. Fitlife Brands initially distributed products directly to GNC franchisees and had to move towards a model where they sell the products to the GNC distribution system at wholesale pricing which was ~15% lower. This resulted in a net loss of $1.2m (includes ~$0.8m in merger related one-off costs).

quarter. This was primarily the result of a transition in distribution model. Fitlife Brands initially distributed products directly to GNC franchisees and had to move towards a model where they sell the products to the GNC distribution system at wholesale pricing which was ~15% lower. This resulted in a net loss of $1.2m (includes ~$0.8m in merger related one-off costs). From FY15 to FY16 revenue increased from $17.9m to $25.3m. This was a combination of ~10% growth of the core products and the full year contribution of the iSatori brand ($7.1m). The company was able to post a net profit of $0.4m.

From FY16 to FY17 revenue decreased from $25.3m to $17.8m. This was the result of (1) lower same store sales at GNC franchisees, (2) inventory level adjustments at GNC from these trends and (3) a decrease of iSatori revenue from $7.1m to $4.1m. The merger with iSatori clearly failed. This resulted in a net loss of $9.8m (includes ~$5.9m in intangible assets write-offs related to iSatori and a $1.1m reserve for potential sales returns related to iSatori).

The former CEO John Wilson resigned from his position on February 18, 2018. The company appointed Dayton Judd, already a member of the board and a shareholder, as interim CEO. He owned approximately 83,000 shares at the time.

Under leadership of Dayton Judd serious measures have been taken to turnaround the business by reducing operating expenses and by developing e-commerce capabilities

Reduction of operating expenses

Operating expenses reduced from $8.1m in FY17 to $6.1m in FY18. This represents a reduction of more than 20% in both G&A expenses and in sales and marketing expenses. So far, these reductions have not had a negative impact on operations or sales. Cuts in marketing costs could have a delayed impact on revenue.

Annualizing the average of Q3 and Q4 FY18 operating expenses results in a run-rate of $5.6m. In Q1 2019 the company took further measures by reducing board expenses and a replacement of the CFO by an internal employee with a lower salary, lowering annual costs by ~$300k. This results in an annual run-rate of $5.3m in operating expenses (all else remaining equal, e.g. no significant investments in e-commerce capabilities). The company also mentioned in their press releases that they continue to reduce costs.

E-commerce capabilities and online sales growth

Despite declining sales at GNC, Fitlife Brands has been able to return to sales growth in Q3 and Q4 of FY18, partly thanks to growth of online sales.

Fitlife Brands started their new omni-channel approach early in 2018. Since then they have been able to grow online sales significantly. Especially via the Amazon store front. They also recently launched a new website to grow online sales. By selling more products via the company’s own platform, the company is able to collect detailed end-customer data and thereby improve customer intelligence and marketing and sales effectiveness. This is not possible via Amazon or Ebay.

The company intends to provide a breakdown of revenue into online revenue and wholesale revenue for the first time in Q1 2019. This to me indicates that online sales have become material. Comments in the FY18 annual report also shows management’s confidence towards both the short-term and long-term potential of the online channel.

Management also believes that its focus on developing its ecommerce capabilities will drive additional incremental sales in the short-term, while yielding substantial benefits in the longer-term.

The amount of seller feedback of Fitlife Brands on Amazon also shows strong growth with a big step up in Q1 2019 (Source: own research).

A back of the envelope calculation results in ~$100k-$300k in incremental operating income from the online sales channel in Q1 2019, or ~$0.10-$0.30 per share. Assumptions:

Seller feedback on 1-3% of orders: based on input from sellers of low value goods on Amazon

Gross margin of 45%: Fitlife Brands indicated that margins via Amazon are higher than wholesale margins, which were ~40% in 2018.

Average order size of $60: estimate based on product range.

The CEO shows great confidence in the business

The CEO, Dayton Judd, actions show great confidence in the business:

He bought a total of ~188k shares (18% of the Dec-17 number of shares outstanding) in the open market and via private transactions

In November 2018, he provided $525k in financing via the issuance of series A preferred stock and warrants. This financing was required at the time and I believe that it is difficult for a company this size, with high customer concentration and a recent history of operating losses to obtain this financing at good terms. Nevertheless, I believe that the conditions of the financing and especially the series A preferred stock were too favorable. This is a first red flag in how he treats other shareholders. If he converts all preferred stock (at $4.60 per share) and exercises all warrants (at $4.60 per share) he will increase his number of shares owned by ~148k (14% of the Dec-17 number of shares outstanding).

In December 2018, additional financing was required as their bank terminated the factoring agreement. The CEO provided $800k in credit notes with an interest rate of 9% (currently $500k outstanding), which is appropriate for this business and fair towards shareholders in my opinion. Providing these notes is another strong signal that he believes in the future of the business and is not that worried about a serious downturn of the business.

In April 2018, he implemented a reverse/forward stock split and thereby cashed out all shareholders holding less than 8,000 shares (pre reverse/forward stock split, equivalent to 800 shares post reverse/forward stock split) at the volume weighted average trading price of the last 5 days (~$5.60 at the time). It was timed in such a way that shareholders had no opportunity to increase their holdings above the threshold of 8,000 shares. Normally companies cash-out minority shareholders at a premium to the trading price and ask for a fairness opinion from an independent company in this process. I see this reverse/forward stock split as a very aggressive and minority shareholder unfriendly move by the CEO to buy back shares at low prices. This just before posting Q1 2019 results, which I expect to be very good. According to the company there were approximately 1,000 shareholders holding less than 8,000 shares. If we assume that the average minority shareholder held 1,000 shares, this has resulted in a share reduction of 1,000,000 or 100,000 post reverse/forward stock split (9% of the Dec-17 number of shares outstanding).

All these actions point towards great confidence by the CEO about the future of the business and that the shares are currently significantly undervalued. At the same time it casts doubts about his integrity and how he will treat shareholders in the future. He holds over 40% of shares outstanding and is therewith, more or less, in full control of the company.

The above actions, including executive compensation in the form of options resulted in the number of shares outstanding and ownership of the CEO displayed in the graphs below (Source: company financials and own research). His incentives are in principle very well aligned with those of shareholders.

Please note that the figures exclude all options exercisable at prices above $10 per share and exclude 45,000 shares in restricted common stock granted to the CEO. These vest if the 30 day average trading price exceeds certain targets (15,000 vest if it exceeds $12; 15,000 vest if it exceeds $18 and 15,000 if it exceeds $24).

Shares outstanding

Ownership CEO

There are two major risks, the dependency on GNC and the treatment of shareholders by the CEO

Dependency on GNC

While most sales to GNC are to franchisees, Fitlife Brands has one accounts receivable position at GNC. They manage the inventory and distribution for all their own and franchisee stores. GNC has no direct liquidity concerns as it received new financing in November 2018. However, if sales continue to deteriorate this could become a problem in the future. Something to monitor closely.

All franchisees have the freedom whether they want to sell Fitlife Brands products or not. While the number of GNC franchisee stores shows a negative trend, Fitlife Brands has been able to grow the number of franchisee stores served. This indicates that Fitlife Brands products deliver value to the franchisee (e.g. requested by customers, better margins). Therefore, I don’t believe that a sudden significant drop in sales is likely. All the products sold by GNC franchisees require approval by GNC. There is thus a possibility that GNC blocks certain Fitlife Brands products and thereby affect sales significantly. As long as the franchisees like to sell Fitlife Brands products this also seems unlikely, as it would jeopardize their relation.

The growth of online sales slowly lower the dependency on GNC.

Treatment of shareholders by the CEO

There have been two red flags on how the CEO treats shareholders. More shareholder unfriendly moves are a real possibility. Most likely in the form of dilution (issuance of more series A preferred stock) or an attempt to take the company private at a low valuation.

Potential

Applying 2018 gross margins, a revenue growth rate of 10% (below the YoY growth rate in Q3 and Q4 2018) and operating expenses as discussed earlier in this article would result in FY19 earnings of $1.49 per share while shares currently trade at $6.80. A forward PE multiple < 5. The company has $28m in federal NOLs to offset future income tax.

Despite the significant risks involved, I believe that the shares are significantly undervalued. If the company can return to sustainable revenue growth with their omni-channel approach and lower the dependency on GNC, significant multiple expansion is likely.

I can’t find comparable listed companies of Fitlife Brands size. One of the key competitors, whose products rank on the top pages on Amazon and are sold in GNC stores is Glanbia Plc. This is a much more diversified company with revenues of €2.4b. They have a similar EBITDA margin of 11-12% and significantly lower gross margins of 28%. Fitlife Brand should be able to achieve higher EBITDA margins if they can increase scale. Glanbia trades at a PE multiple of 19 and a PS multiple of 1.9 (compared to a forward PE of 5 for Fitlife Brands and a forward PS of 0.5). A difference of 280%.

Downside

If margins would go back to a level of 35% as in 2014 and 2015, Fitlife Brands requires approximately $15m in revenue at the current operating expenses level to break-even. Downside scenarios beyond such a sales and margin decline belong to a realistic set of outcomes in my opinion seen the dependency on GNC and their recent performance (not to mention the very competitive market in general). Although there is not a lot of debt on the balance sheet, I believe that downside protection is limited. The balance sheet mainly consists of accounts receivable to GNC (which have a certain risk as described above) and inventory which liquidation value is likely far below the balance sheet value.

Looking at the upside potential and considering all the risks, I believe that Fitlife Brands presents a very good investment opportunity if sized appropriately.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.