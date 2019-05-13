Timken Is An Undervalued Growth Play

The 2019 P/E ratio is still 9.56. The market we feel is therefore overlooking the future growth of the company and there is considerable upside ahead.

Investment Thesis

Timken Company (TKR) through organic growth, smart acquisitions, a focus on profitable areas and constantly increasing shareholder revenue has reported record EPS earnings this quarter. This has led the firm to trade near record highs, however we believe the firm with a low 9.56 P/E in 2019 has considerable upside from current levels. The firm has had earnings growth of 19% yearly over the past 5 years, with 20% expected over the next year. We believe the market is not taking into account this future growth and the company is trading as if growth has peaked.

Company Background

TKR manufactures multiple product lines including engineered bearings and power transmission products, to supply mechanical power needed by its customers in a manufacturing environment. TKR benefited when the United States started manufacturing more goods in 2016. The firm sells its products to customers across a wide range of customers including, ‘industrial distribution, general industrial, mining, construction, agriculture, rail, aerospace and defense, automotive, heavy truck, metals and energy.’ None of the customers account for more than 5% of sales, which we believe shows a diversified customer list, that limits the risk of revenue loss in the event of a loss of customer.

The firm has 3 areas of focus, profitable growth, operational excellence and optimal capital deployment. The firm stands out in comparison to competitors due to its engineering, innovation and people. Q1 earnings were record numbers for TKR, with earnings up 34% YTD. The firm has an impressive backlog and orders for the second quarter moving forward, which will assist their revenue. The firm believes guidance for the second quarter may be too conservative. The company has a good future ahead of it.

Catalysts

Shareholder Value

TKR is constantly looking at returning value to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. TKR projects that they will have a surplus of FCF this year and this will be spent to reduce debt and for share buybacks. The firm expects $360 million of FCF this year. The company recently paid its 387th dividend and currently offers a 2.24% yield at current prices. The firm also recently purchased 210,000 shares in a share buyback. We believe that excess cash going to shareholders in share buybacks and dividends will support the stock price for TKR moving forward. TKR is buying the shares at a low P/E multiple, and understands that the firm is undervalued, which is positive for shareholders moving forward. Warren Buffett likes when a firm buys their undervalued shares, ‘it’s like paying $0.7 for $1’ as he likes to say.

The firm bought 208,856 shares at an average price of $41.08 in Q1 2019. This is looking like a smart purchase based on the current price of $49.49.

Acquisitions And Growth

The firm has made a range of acquisitions over the past few years and these have contributed to the firm recording their record earnings. This quarter was the best in the firm’s history with EPS of $1.35 in Q1 2019, up 34% YTD. This was supported by 8% inorganic growth from acquisitions of Cone Drive, Rollon and ABC Bearings. 6% growth came organically. Business schools teach that acquisitions tend to be a bad strategy for a company as they ultimately tend to fail, but they have been positive for TKR.

The firm also recently bought Diamond chain to add to their portfolio. This means they now have two North American chain leaders in Diamond and Drives Chain. This strengthens their North America distribution channel, provides cost energy opportunities, expands their power transmission portfolio and provides higher growth in the Asia market. In Asia, their biggest markets are the two rapidly growing economies of India and China. These markets have continued to contribute double-digit yearly growth for TKR and show no sign of slowing down. The macroeconomics indicate that India and China will continue to grow. We believe that these two economics will support revenue growth for TKR moving forward.

The firm continues to look at profitable M&A opportunities to add to their portfolio to support revenue growth. This is after paying their dividends and focusing on internal capital expenditure. It is good to see a track record of successful acquisitions; the firm doesn’t waste their money. We believe these M&A additions will support growth and share price appreciation moving forward.

The firm is expected to continue to grow over the coming years, just as it has done over the past 5 years. TKR’s earnings are projected to hit $450 million by 2022 from current levels of $303 million. This represents a 12% annual growth moving forward. We believe that due to the low P/E multiple the firm currently trades at, that this will be a key catalyst for increased share price growth moving forward.

Profitable Focus

The firm continues to focus on profitable areas such as wind, solar, food and beverage. This is in addition to their focus on fast-growing markets such as India and China. This has supported the firm’s record revenues up 11% YTD to $980 million for this year. The firm's focus has led to profit margins expanding over 3% with a further 200 basis-point increase expected this year.

Backlog

TKR has an impressive backlog of orders that will be delivered in 2019. This backlog stood at $1,654,000 on 31st December 2018. The backlog on 31st December 2017 was $1,470,000. The increase reflects the growth and additional demand that TKR is seeing.

Valuation (P/E)

This year the company is expected to earn an EPS of $4.95-$5.15 per share. Excluding special one-off charges that increases to $5.15-$5.35, which is an increase of 26% YTD.

This would indicate based on analyst estimates of $5.23 in 2019, that the firm is trading at a very low P/E of only 9.56. Based on this multiple, we feel that the market is completely ignoring the future growth potential of the firm. The company is currently trading at levels that indicate the firm's growth will be static moving forward. This is far from the case with 12% growth projected until 2022. Furthermore, 9.56 is a much lower multiple than the 14x that the company averages generally, while the industry on average has a multiple of 17.65x.

The P/E is even cheaper when you factor in TKR’s growth into 2020, with an expected EPS of 5.64. That gives a Forward P/E of 8.87.

Based on a more suitable P/E of 13 multiplied by the 2020 EPS, we get a price target of 73.32 for TKR over the next 18 months. That indicates an upside of 48% from current levels.

There are however some risks to the company, which I am going to discuss. They have the potential to limit upside moving forward.

Risks

Competition

The global bearing market is highly competitive. TKR operates in a highly competitive environment in every country that it sells its products. It faces competition from domestic as well as international manufacturers, including ‘SKF Group, Schaeffler Group, NTN Corporation, JTEKT Corporation and NSK Ltd.’ In addition to this, it's increasingly facing an increase in emerging market competitors. TKR differentiates itself from competitors through its total offering – price, quality, speed of delivery, product design and the ability to provide engineering support and service on a global basis. This reduces the potential that TKR has to increase its prices to reflect increased costs. It also means customers can easily choose their competitors over them. We don’t believe TKR has a wide economic moat therefore, and is in an industry where competitors can take their market share. We do believe that TKR’s global scale though and continued successful acquisitions give it an edge when it comes to its competition.

Commodity Risk

To produce its engineered bearings, the company is reliant on special quality SBQ Steel and steel components. The firm therefore has exposure to the commodity price of steel, and an adverse price increase can have an effect on revenue. The company gets around this risk by having potential surcharges linked in with their contracts with customers, in case this is to happen. The company also has a wide range of suppliers so it is not reliant on one supplier overall.

Capital Intensive

TKR operates in a highly capital-intensive industry and if there is a downturn in any of the industries that it operates it may have to curtail or suspend operations in those industries. This has happened in the past with $159 million in impairment and restructuring charges over the past 5 years. This can happen in the future due to changes in the business and economic environment and that would put pressure on TKR’s revenue.

Trade Wars

As the trade wars between America and China continue, they are a potential risk for TKR. As a retaliation to America’s policies, some countries have adopted trade policies that have made it more difficult for TKR to export their products into other countries. If price increases cannot reflect the increased costs, then this could put downward pressure on revenue moving forward. We believe that the trade wars are bad for the economy as a whole and would affect TKR as well as its trade partners. When the trade wars are resolved, we believe TKR will be trading at a much higher price.

Conclusion

We believe that TKR will continue to grow rapidly over the next few years. The firm continues to improve their margins and is generating record amounts of revenue as a result. With smart acquisitions and shareholder-friendly buybacks and dividends, we believe the firm has 48% more upside over the next 18 months. This is from their currently low P/E of 9.56 and forward P/E of 8.87. Analysts share our expectations with 12% annual growth projected until 2022.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.