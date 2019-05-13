Peeking Back In On Portola Pharmaceuticals

We highlight some of the key quarterly results and look back at the company and explore some reasons for the decline.

The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals fell this week even as the company posted solid first-quarter results.

It has not been a good week for the market as trade tensions have escalated significantly between the U.S. and China. We have seen a slew of Q1 results this week even as equities have staged a consistent decline on the week.

One biotech stock that has pulled back this week despite a better than expected first-quarter report is Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA). Today, we revisit this 'Tier 3' concern and take a deeper look at its quarter, analyst commentary and its balance sheet.

Company Overview:

Portola Pharmaceuticals is a biotech concern based in Northern California. The shares currently trade at approximately $31.00 a share and have a $2.1 billion market capitalization. The company has two products recently approved for the market.

The first compound in Portola's product portfolio is Bevyxxa or betrixaban which was approved for Venous thromboembolism (VTE) prevention in the early summer of 2017. To be more specific, Bevyxxa is an FDA approved drug for VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness who are at risk for thromboembolic complication due to moderate or severe restricted mobility and other risk factors for VTE.

The second and most important of the the two approved products is Andexxa. This compound is targeted at being a "universal antidote" for the new breed of anticoagulants like Eliquis. This is something the industry has desperately needed for some time, as more than 80,000 individuals end up in the emergency room annually in the United States due to negative reactions to these medications, many of them life threatening. First generation Andexxa was just approved in May of 2018 in the United States. The second generation Andexxa was approved late last year. The first generation was only being marketed to select hospitals. Approval of the second generation Andexxa put manufacturing and marketing of Andexxa into overdrive.

1st Quarter Highlights:

The company posted a loss of $1.02, approximately a dime a share better than expected.

More importantly, revenues came in nicely ahead of the consensus at $22.6 million. This represents a better than 230% increase from the same period a year ago.

The vast bulk of sales ($20.3 million) came from Andexxa which rose sequentially 45% sequentially from the last quarter.

During the quarter, the company got a recommendation for approval of Ondexxya in Europe, which is basically Andexxa as a reversal agent for Xarelto and Eliquis. Approval is expected for Europe in May.

Andexxa also received a C-code from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services during the quarter, allowing hospitals an additional reimbursement pathway for this product.

300 hospitals have now ordered Andexxa and the reorder rate has reached 55%, increasing from 200 hospitals and 50% at the end of 2018.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended the quarter with approximately $322 million in cash on the balance sheet. It also has access to an additional $62.5 million on an open credit facility.

Since Q1 results were posted, both Oppenheimer ($42 price target) and Cowen & Co. ($45 price target) have reiterated Buy ratings on Portola.

Verdict:

There are several reasons for Portola's pullback this week. These include the general weakness of the market and the fact that this stock had more than doubled this year until this week's decline.

In addition, the company had an operating loss of nearly $70 million this quarter. While Andexxa sales should continue to ramp up and probably accelerate due to the recently granted C-code and upcoming approval in Europe, there are legitimate concerns additional capital may have to be raised in the foreseeable future.

I currently have only a 'watch item' position in Portola. I provide this update as a couple of followers have inquired about this name this week.

Option Strategy:

An efficient way to add exposure or establish a 'watch item' position in Portola is via a Buy-Write order. Using the December $35 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $27.70 to $27.80 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its approximate seven month hold period. Option liquidity is very solid at this strike price currently

