Bank Of America: Growth Likely To Moderate From Here

However, I anticipate that growth will continue in a largely stationary manner for the rest of 2019.

I do not see too much downside risk for the bank.

Moreover, the bank holds a higher proportion of interest-bearing deposits than last year, leaving the bank vulnerable to rate decreases.

Back in December, I made the argument that the price drop seen in Bank of America (BAC) was a significant overreaction, and that the stock would eventually rebound.

My reason for arguing this was that loan growth and equity performance remained strong for the bank, and that price would eventually recover as a result.

The stock has since rebounded to a level of $29 at the time of writing, and the stock has returned 23% since the start of this year, in comparison to the 16% return for the S&P 500:

Source: investing.com

Q1 2019 earnings were strong for the company, with diluted EPS up by 13% (27% compound annual growth since 2015):

Source: Bank of America 2019 Q1 Earnings Presentation

While taking this performance into account, it is important to be cognizant of the fact that the landscape for financial institutions in the United States is changing somewhat.

The Federal Reserve has acknowledged that there are limits to the extent to which interest rates can continue to rise. As a result, this could mean that net interest income (i.e. the income that Bank of America generates by charging interest in its products) will be affected.

Already, we have seen that net interest income has started to dip in Q1 2019, while growth in net interest yield has leveled off:

Source: Bank of America 2019 Q1 Earnings Presentation

On both a price to book and P/E (forward) ratio, Bank of America appears to be similarly valued to its competitors:

Price to Book Ratio

Source: ycharts.com

P/E Ratio (Forward)

Source: ycharts.com

It is fair to say that should the Federal Reserve stop increasing (or even start reducing) interest rates, the bank's competitors will also be affected. In this regard, judging Bank of America's potential long-term growth based solely on the anticipated interest rate trajectory is shortsighted.

It is notable that since 2018, a significantly higher proportion of all deposits held by Bank of America are interest-bearing deposits:

Source: Bank of America 2019 Q1 Earnings Presentation

Should we see lower interest rates (assuming deposit rates are not fixed), then it is likely that the bank would see a significant drop in interest-bearing deposits held - which would make sense since the whole premise of lower interest rates is to encourage greater spending on the part of consumers.

This could lead to a situation where:

1) interest-bearing deposits held by Bank of America are significantly reduced

2) rate reductions may not necessarily result in a significant increase in loans as rates are still at holistically low levels

As well as the slowdown in net interest income, Bank of America has also had to contend with lower trading revenue, which declined by 17 percent overall with equities trading revenue having fallen by 22 percent.

Therefore, it would appear that Bank of America - and American banking stocks in general - may be at risk of hitting a growth ceiling for the time being. Market growth has been more modest, and a slowdown in net interest income growth would have a significant effect on growth going forward.

I rate Bank of America as a hold for the time being. I do not see too much downside risk associated with the stock, but anticipate that growth will remain largely stationary for the rest of 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional Disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.