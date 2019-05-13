Wingstop: Well-Deserved New Highs

The stock price is everything but cheap, but I doubt that will keep the stock from hitting new highs.

Despite rising costs, the company is expecting strong EPS growth in 2019 thanks to its solid business model.

Wingstop just released its first quarter earnings which showed yet another quarter of impressive comps and sales growth.

Wingstop (WING), the Dallas, TX-based fast food company just released its first quarter earnings. I have been a big fan of the company for quite some time now and believe the stock price is going much higher. Yes, the valuation is rich, but first quarter earnings once again proved the company's ability to grow both its domestic and international store and customer base to continue its impressive sales growth streak.

Source: Wingstop

What Happened In Q1?

Let's start with the company's bottom line. EPS came in at $0.22 which is 12% lower compared to the prior year quarter. That's the bad news. The good news is that estimates were $0.02 lower. Overall, EPS has always been fairly in line with expectations while EPS has been down since the end of 2018.

Source: Estimize

Contracting EPS is a problem, but is it really key given that Wingstop is still a young company and in the midst of a strong store and sales expansion? Total revenue came in at $48.05 million which is an easy beat compared to expectations of $46.43 million. The revenue growth numbers continue to be well in the double digits.

Source: Estimize

But that's not everything. The strength of their business model continues to generate impressive results. In January of 2018, I discussed a few key measures that drive the success of this company. The company is working on a great brand image with fast delivery times, good products and efficient advertising.

First quarter system-wide sales were up 15.8% with a system-wide restaurant count increase of 10.0% to 1,273 restaurants. Moreover, and this is what I care most about, system-wide comps growth came in at 7.1%. This number is down from 9.5% in the previous year quarter, but one has to be aware that 9.5% comps growth is not sustainable.

And almost needless to say, CEO and Chairman of Wingstop, Charlie Morrison mentioned the exact same reason I mentioned in last year's article as a reason why the company continues to do so well.

“Our strong performance during the first quarter demonstrates the value that our strategic initiatives, including our national advertising campaigns, increased digital and online ordering capabilities, and systematic rollout of delivery across our domestic markets, bring to our restaurants,”

Adjusted EBITDA increased from $12,492 million to $13,885 million with net income adding roughly $500 million from $6,168 million to $6,606 million.

Adjusted net income was down as you already saw in the first table of this article. Total adjusted net income fell to $6,606 million from $7,281 million as interest expenses and costs weighed on the company's bottom line.

Unfortunately, the cost of sales increased from 67.2% to 72.0% as a result of a 10% increase of bone-in chicken wings and higher Ad Fund contributions from 3% to 4%.

SG&A expenses increased to $12.5 million from $10.8 million as a result of a higher headcount (+$1.6 million) as a result of the company's expansion.

Source: Estimize

As a result of the company's first quarter results and business momentum, the company has raised guidance. Same-store growth is expected to be in the mid single-digit range with SG&A costs between $52-$55 million compared to previous expectations of $48-$50 million. Adjusted EPS is expected to come in between $0.72 and $0.74.

All things considered, what you are really buying here are long-term expectations. The company is trading at roughly 107x earnings with a forward PE ratio of 81.0. That's everything but 'cheap'. Nonetheless, the stock keeps reaching new highs as sales growth, comps and expectations (guidance) continues to do well. It's not a stock you buy to collect a good dividend at this point. By buying Wingstop, you are betting that the impressive store expansion and sales growth streak continues which will eventually end up supporting the bottom line. This also means that the biggest risks are a failure to continue the current growth streak. I think it would dramatically hurt the company's stock price if quarterly results were to miss company guidance on a frequent basis. However, at this point, I think the stock is still a very interesting growth play and I would not bet against this stock hitting new highs.

Source: FINVIZ

All things considered, this stock is a buy until we get signs that sales and comps growth is underperforming cost inflation. However, as long as Wingstop's business model continues to unfold its potential, I think this stock will continue its long-term uptrend.

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button, and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WING. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.