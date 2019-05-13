Alexco Resource Corp.: Keno Hill Looks More Promising Now

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) recently announced very positive results from the PFS (Pre-Feasibility Study) on its KH (Keno Hill district) mining asset. The PFS shows that project NPV could significantly inflate the share price provided there is continued positive momentum in silver prices. This looks like a tough call at the moment, but the article analyzes the chances of a rebound in silver prices. Based on the company's cash position as at the end of Q1, the arrangement of funds (for mine development) seems to be another challenge. Nevertheless, a recent financing scheme together with the cash inflows from Bermingham operations (expected Q3 2019) would cater to the problem. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Company Website)

The PFS reveals that KH has a mine life of eight years and is estimated to contain ~27.2 Moz (a million ounces) of silver, ~67.2 Mlb (a million pounds) of zinc, and ~65.4 Mlb of lead. KH is capable of producing ~4 Moz of silver in each full year of production and contains one of the world's highest grade silver deposits. Have a look at Table-1 which shows the expected grades at the four major deposits in the Keno Hill district.

Table-1 (Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha)

At a discount rate of 5%, the KH asset is expected to deliver a pre-tax and post-tax NPV of $136.4 MM (IRR=84%) and $101.3 MM (IRR=74%) respectively. Such a high rate of return is based on the assumption of average silver prices of ~$17.90/oz throughout the project's LoM (Life of Mine). If silver prices edge lower, the project's NPV/IRR would diminish and vice versa. Keeping in view the current trend in silver prices, AXU presented a more realistic picture (I'd refer to it as Base-Case 2). In this case, AXU expects the project to deliver post-tax NPV of ~$79.9 MM (using a discount rate of 5%) and deliver post-tax IRR of 57% (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Alexco)

Base-Case 2 assumes average silver prices of ~$15.46/oz (and also contains assumptions about base metal prices, including zinc and lead). At the currently outstanding shares of ~110.5 MM, AXU's "Base-Case 2" NPV would mean ~$0.72/share gain (calculated as $79.9 MM/110.5 MM shares) for the shareholders. This would mean that AXU's shares should have a valuation between ~$1.70 and $1.80, and at current prices, it is trading at a discount. But there are two issues that restrain the stock from unlocking its full growth potential.

The first one is silver's prices. At present, silver prices have edged way below the levels suggested in Base-Case 2, and so has the project's NPV. At the time of writing, silver last traded at ~$14.75/oz. But we could be optimistic considering the fact that silver prices are nearing the five-year lows, hence depicting modest chances of recovery in the short- to medium-term (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Infomine)

Moreover, in the long-term (say, the next five years), we can expect that silver prices will be supported by its increased demand in the EV industry (Figure-4). In my view, both short-term and long-term momentum in silver prices would fuel price appreciation for AXU.

Figure-4 (Source: First Majestic Presentation)

Another issue for the company is to provide for the project's budget. Initial mine CAPEX is estimated to be ~$23.2 MM (Figure-4) and AXU only had ~CA$6.4 MM in cash at the end of Q1 2019 (or ~$4.77 MM at current forex rate). However, the following discussion considers how AXU would arrange for the requisite funds.

Figure-4 (Source: Alexco)

The company's recent acquisition of a ~CA$ 3.5MM "flow-through equity financing scheme" provides the foundation stone for the initial CAPEX. Out of these funds, ~85% would be incurred on mine exploration, while the remaining ~15% would be spent on mine development. Based on the expected CAPEX and the acquisition of QML and WUL licenses, AXU anticipates being able to deliver production from the Bermingham deposits from Q3 2019 onwards. The company has an existing mill at the site that would process ore mined from the four deposits. By the end of FY 2019, AXU would be able to generate operating cash flows from the KH asset.

In a nutshell, AXU has attractive mining dynamics for its KH property. However, the stock will need support from silver prices to deliver continued share price growth. Since AXU plans to commence production from Q3 2019 onwards, the operating cash flows would provide for the much needed CAPEX. These factors make AXU an interesting investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.