Merger Arbitrage Mondays: 9 New Deals Worth Over $100 Billion Announced Last Week

Merger activity increased last week with nine new deals announced and two pending deals closing.

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 76 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 5 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 34 Stock Deals 17 Stock & Cash Deals 12 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 66 Total Deal Size $910.91 billion

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) by Qlik on May 6, 2019. It took 74 days for this deal to be completed. The acquisition of Top Image Systems (TISA) by Thoma Bravo on May 6, 2019. It took 91 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.2 06/30/2019 85.00% 646.35% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.6 06/30/2019 50.83% 386.55% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $7.72 $6.19 07/29/2019 24.65% 116.83% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $50.29 $42.38 06/30/2019 18.66% 141.91% WCG 03/27/2019 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) $306.07 $273.62 06/30/2020 11.86% 10.46% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $7.41 06/30/2019 7.96% 60.55% ZAYO 05/08/2019 affiliates of Digital Colony Partners and EQT Infrastructure IV fund (N/A) $35.00 $32.83 06/30/2020 6.61% 5.83% MLNX 03/11/2019 Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $117.9 12/31/2019 6.02% 9.47% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) $6.81 $6.45 06/30/2019 5.62% 42.74% BXG 03/04/2019 BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) $16.00 $15.15 05/15/2019 5.61% 1023.93%

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHT, CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold long positions in Red Hat (RHT), Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.