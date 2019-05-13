Daimler: The Bad News Don't And Won't Stop

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is an iconic automobile manufacturer and one of Germany's most-renown industrial flagships. Its stock, however, has not pleased investors over the last 3 years. It's a far cry away from its all-time high as problems for one of the world's biggest car maker have been piling up and financials started to deteriorate.

I have virtually equal shares of BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler in my portfolio and despite all the headwinds facing the global automobile industry and German car makers, in particular, I remain confident even though the bad news likely won't stop soon.

What is going on at Daimler?

At end of April, Daimler reported results for its first quarter in 2019. The best part of that release was actually Daimler reaffirming its full-year guidance for unit sales, revenue, and earnings which is projecting slight growth (<5%) across these three metrics.

This was pleasantly surprising given that the first quarter itself featured some significant contraction on units and especially earnings compared to the prior year. While revenues were flat, unit sales decreased 4% with Group EBIT dropping 16% Y/Y. This, what management termed "moderate start to the year", was actually no surprise given the countless challenges the company is facing across its value chain as well as from political and regulatory bodies in Germany and Europe.

Further contributing to the fall in earnings are heavy investments into Daimler's future. The company spent €1.7B worldwide on new products, technologies, capacity expansion, and modernization in Q1, which is up €400M Y/Y. R&D rose as well but only by a moderate €100M to €2.4B.

Daimler is reacting to this and management stated the following:

We cannot and will not be satisfied with this - as expected - moderate start to the year. We now have to work hard to achieve our targets for 2019. Based on our sales planning and the countermeasures we have already initiated, we are confident that we will achieve those targets. In the first few months of this year, we have consistently implemented further elements of our strategy and initiated several important projects: our cooperation at smart with Geely, the development of a joint platform for autonomous driving, and the merger of the mobility services with those of the BMW Group.

For 2019, Daimler is confident to reach its targets with several countermeasures, but beyond that, they will have to start a massive cost-efficiency program under its CEO-elect Ola Källenius. Investor doesn't know much about that yet, but this "New Daimler" will look vastly different from the Daimler today. Daimler wants to be greener, leaner, and more sustainable than ever before, and, of course, more profitable. An enterprise-wide research and analysis regarding cost and processes will be conducted in order to set appropriate countermeasures.

Make no mistake, despite all these negative news, Daimler's financials are still very sound and the company has enough resources to manage this transition; however, the stock markets hardly ever look forward more than 1 or 2 years and the news we are receiving right now do not point to a quick turnaround.

In 2019, Daimler has been recording four straight monthly unit sales declines which set its YTD unit sales at -5.5% Y/Y. The biggest declines have occurred in the U.S. where sales dropped 15.7% in April. China was the only big market with an increase, even though it was minor at +0.8%. Even though it is a positive sign that the Chinese market continued to grow, it also poses a great danger to Daimler as its dependency on China is rising. In 2018, every third car sold by Daimler (and by the way also from BMW and Volkswagen) was sold in China. And now that the tariff situation remains as uncertain as ever across US-China and US-Europe, this could easily derail Daimler's guidance.

And there have been much more negative news in 2019, such as:

Daimler stops the sale of its smart series in the U.S. as it does not meet consumer preferences and is producing more costs than benefits on a tiny scale. Only 90 smart cars were sold in the U.S. in March which is really not worth the effort for a company the size of Daimler.

The emission scandal never seems to come to an end. In April, it was reported that Daimler is accused of having manipulated emission values of at least another 60,000 SUVs according to Germany's federal transport authority, the Kraftfahrt Bundesamt (KBA). This is affecting production of the years 2012-2015 and while it is relatively small scale, it will not help Daimler's already tarnished image. For a company like Daimler which is advertising with "The Best Or Nothing" slogan, "nothing" could be the better choice for prospective car buyers.

On top of that, Daimler and its peers are also lagging far behind schedule as far as software and hardware updates for Diesel cars are concerned. In the wake of Dieselgate, it was agreed that all affected vehicles, 5.3 million cars, should be retrofit with software or hardware updates by end of 2018. However, 1.2 million vehicles were still pending as that deadline expired. Although it is a massive effort for the car manufacturers to achieve this, it is, ultimately, their fault as well and the consumer won't really care what sort of (valid) reasons the companies may have to explain this delay. It is another risk for the company that it may eventually lose these customers or will have to significantly increase its acquisition costs, i.e. higher rebates and lower margins, to win or retain them.

The future

Given all these bad news and challenges the company is facing, it appears obvious that one should avoid that stock. I don't know how long it will take for Daimler to strike back, but its billions of investments in new models, processes, technologies, and services as part of its multi-year CASE strategy will finally bear fruit. Finally, years after Tesla (TSLA) launched its mainstream electric vehicles series, Daimler has finally started production for its very own EQC series with orders starting May 7, 2019. Starting at a base price of €71,281, it lines up in the same price range as the GLE-Class.

It took over three years for Daimler to start production for the EQC after Mercedes-Benz had first presented its new EQ brand and the 2016 Paris Motor Show. It marks the beginning of a new era for Daimler and will be part of a growing family of electrified vehicles under the EQ brand.

Daimler has invested over €70B since 2014 into R&D and PPE in order to catch up with new technologies and develop a profitable and sustainable path of future mobility. Investments will remain high for the foreseeable future with €20B planned for supplier contracts to ensure battery supply, €10B to be invested into the e-mobility fleet, and more than €1B to be invested in a global battery production network in order to remain independent for external battery manufacturers. The EQC is the first model as of now, but it will be joined by more than 130 electrified alternatives by 2022 and at least one fully electrified version in each Mercedes-Benz series.

Daimler is also teaming up with BMW in order to jointly develop next-level technologies for automated driving. Both partners will share responsibilities, costs, and benefits and work equally and should be able to mutually learn from each other.

BMW is the perfect partner for Daimler as the two companies have already been joining forces in car sharing as well with DriveNow and CAR2GO forming five new joint ventures that already has 66 million customers in over 1,200 cities with €3.2B in gross merchandise value. The "NOW" franchise will cover free-floating car sharing, ride-hailing, mobility-as-a-service platform, a digital parking provider, and provide access to a large and growing charging network.

And then, there is "PROJECT FUTURE". During the upcoming 2019 general annual meeting on May 22, 2019, shareholders will have to make their vote on the new corporate structure which will transform Daimler into a holding company with its three main branches "Mercedes-Benz AG", "Daimler Trucks AG", and "Daimler Mobility AG".

This should sharpen focus, strengthen entrepreneurial action, ensure synergies, win innovation partners, and, ultimately, increase the attractiveness of the stock for investors. Daimler's current CEO Dieter Zetsche is upbeat on the new structure and explains:

PROJECT FUTURE is the consistent continuation of our strategy. We are reshaping our organization to put Daimler in the best position for the future: technologically, culturally - as well as structurally. At the heart of all these changes are the needs of our customers around the world: With the new structure we will be able to offer them mobility solutions even better tailored to their needs."

What's in it for dividend investors?

Daimler is a cyclical stock and as such has a shaky dividend track record. In good times, the dividend is growing strong double digits, whereas, in bad times, it is at best hold steady or cut and at worst entirely eliminated as happened in 2009.

For 2018 (the dividend will be paid on May 27, 2019, with the stock going ex-dividend on May 23, 2019), the dividend is cut by €0.40 or 11% and thus reduced to its 2016 level. While I don't like to see a dividend cut in any stock I own, this is certainly a very prudent one as Daimler had to react to its weak 2018. I actually had expected a deeper cut given that the payout ratio now stands at 48% whereas the company is generally targeting a 40% payout ratio. However, it should be mentioned that the dividend for 2018 is still pending and subject to approval by the shareholders at the general annual meeting. Usually, this is just a formality and as such, the shares are currently trading at a forward yield of 6%.

Investor Take-Away

It's been difficult times for Daimler as it faces a wide array of challenges. Investors confident that the company with its skilled workforce, vast resources, and decades of experience can overcome these are presented a very attractive opportunity. The dividend is at 6%, but the main reason to invest for me is the belief that an iconic company such as Daimler will also play a dominant role in the post-ICE future, be it electrified, fully autonomous or powered by fuel cells or all three together. The all-new EQC series and the organizational transformation both in terms of processes and people marks a new era.

