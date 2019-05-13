Lannett: Price Fixing Case Kicks The Legs Out, Fines And Management Turnover Inevitable

The inevitable management turnover and likely fines create a toxic operating environment for the troubled drug maker, hard to see light at the end of the tunnel here.

The company bragged that they had $205m on the balance sheet at the end of Q1 2019 - we have to assume that cash is going to be pursued by the States.

LCI also had two senior members of its management team named in the complaint, one of whom represents Tim Crew's first major hire into the company.

Included in the case are allegations of price fixing of Levothyroxine (by LCI and others) on top of the current claims being made on Doxycycline (against LCI).

The State of Connecticut and 40 other US States launched a new wave of charges against the generic drug industry, citing wide spread cartel pricing and seeking damages.

On Friday, May 10th 2019 the State of Connecticut (and 40 other states) filed an amended complaint against a series of generic drug makers and their current/former employees. (The full complaint can be found here)

LCI is specifically named as a defendant in this case for violating the Section 1 of Sherman Act (Exhibit #1 has the direct language) by conspiring to and successfully enacting a conspiracy to price fix Levothyroxine and Baclofen. This is in addition to the case that the AG in CT has brought against LCI for price fixing Doxycycline.

Equally problematic is that LCI's current Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Operations Officer, Maureen Cavanaugh, as well as LCI's current Director of National Accounts, Tracy Sullivan-DiValerio, are named in the suit.

The Potential Fines are Massive

As I detailed several weeks ago, when the Doxy case was unredacted, even conservative assumptions can reach fines north of $250m. Using LCI's own financial reporting I estimated ~$700m in ill-gotten gains from the price fixing of Levo alone.

Source: Source: Author’s article

If we then assume that the States only successfully extract the avg of 37% in cartel pricing cases the fine will be roughly $250m.

Source: Author’s Article

Although Digoxin is not included in the current set of claims (limited to Levothyroxine and Baclofen in one complaint and Doxycycline in another) the 60 minutes episode that aired on Sunday described Digoxin as the reason the investigation initiated in the first place so an additional ~$50m may apply.

Tim Crew Has a Serious Judgement Problem

Tim Crew was hired on December 21st, 2017. Within 4 months he had hired Maureen Cavanaugh as LCI's Senior Vice President And Chief Commercial Operations Officer.

A Few Quotes That Tim Has Given Deserve Attention:

"Maureen is extremely skilled at building and leading high performing businesses and has broad expertise across a number of operational functions, especially planning and executing new product launches, strategic product management, identifying portfolio opportunities and coordinating activities between key functional areas within an organization... I am delighted to be working with her again." (LINK) "With that in mind, I'd like to begin today by welcoming Maureen Cavanaugh to the Lannett family. Today is Maureen's first day, and she told me it's looking good so far. Maureen will serve as our Senior Vice President and Commercial Operating Officer, and in this role, she'll oversee sales and marketing, research and development, and regulatory affairs." (FQ3 2018 earnings call) In fact, this week, Maureen Cavanaugh joined us as our Commercial Officer for Sales, Marketing, R&D and Regulatory. She fundamentally used to run the majority of the generics business at Teva in a bygone era when I was with her there as well some years ago as a Commercial Operating Officer (Deutsche Bank HC Conference May 9, 2018)

According to the complaint she exchanged 612 phone calls and text messages with the other defendants between 2011 and 2017.

Source: Generic Drug Price Fixing Complaint

Specifically the AG charges that Defendant Cavanaugh "participated directly or indirectly in these conspiracies by communicating with competitors, directing others at TEVA to communicate with competitors,or tacitly approving of those communications by other TEVA employees, about market entry, loss of exclusivity, price increases, supply disruptions, and other significant markets events affecting Defendant TEVA and its competitors"

The list of Drugs that defendant Cavanaugh is accused of price fixing can be found on page 382 of the complaint - it is nearly 2.5 pages long.

What About Tracy Sullivan?

Source: Generic Drug Price Fixing Complaint

Tracy exchanged 495 text messages and phone calls with the other defendants. I can think of no legitimate reason for the Director of National Accounts to be speaking with her direct competitors, and in my opinion Tracy and Maureen should not work in this industry again.

Evidence Regarding Levothyroxine Price Fixing

In 2016 I highlighted the curious price increases regarding Levothyroxine within a report titled, "We Remain Short Lannett, As Internal Collusion Investigation Does Not Assuage Our Fears". Specifically it was the 2013 and 2014 price increases of Levothyroxine that looked problematic.

Source: Wolters Kluwer PriceRx

Turns out that those price increases in 2013/2014 looked odd to the investigators in CT as well.

Source: Generic Drug Pricing Complaint

MYL and LCI chose to continue the scam in 2014 with a boldly matching 54.8% price increase.

Source: Generic Drug Pricing Complaint

Conclusion

LCI is in serious trouble. The company has lost its largest product, is being charged with Sherman Act violations, and (in my opinion) now needs to fire its Chief Commercial Officer (Defendant Cavanaugh) and Director of National Accounts (Defendant Sullivan). CEO Tim Crew has shown himself to be less then competent in terms of negotiating deals and communicating with investors (he lost the JSP deal after assuring the street he would maintain the contract). Worse he has continued to foster the same non-compliant culture that LCI has become famous for with the hire of Defendant Cavanaugh, which puts shareholders at additional risk.

I think it's clear that the Board of Directors is going to have to make additional management changes in the C-Suite before anyone can take the organization seriously in terms of even basic compliance. How many BOD members and managers will need to be turned over before LCI can even live up to its own website?

When customers take generic medications, they are placing their trust in us. They trust that the generic medicine will do exactly what it needs to do, at a price that makes it more affordable. In this way, generic prescription medicines make a difference in people’s lives. - LCI Website

Exhibit #1 (The below are direct quotes from the complaint linked to above)

COUNT FOURTEEN (BY ALL PLAINTIFF STATES AGAINST DEFENDANT LANNETT,AND AGAINST ALL OTHER CORPORATE DEFENDANTS UNDER JOINT AND SEVERAL LIABILITY) –HORIZONTAL CONSPIRACY TO ALLOCATE MARKETS AND FIX PRICES FOR MULTIPLE GENERIC DRUGS IN VIOLATION OF SECTION 1 OF THE SHERMAN ACT

Plaintiff States repeat and re-allege every preceding allegation as if fully set forth herein.

Defendant Lannett entered into agreements with Teva and various other competitors to allocate and divide customers and markets for various generic drugs in accordance with the principles of fair share discussed above, and to fix and raise prices, and rig bids, for certain generic drugs. The details regarding these anticompetitive agreements are discussed throughout this Complaint. The generic drugs subject to these market allocation and price-fixing agreements include at least the following:

Baclofen Tablets

Levothyroxine

These agreements are facially anticompetitive because they allocate customers for the marketing and sale of generic drugs, artificially raise prices, and limit competition between Defendant Lannett and its competitors, including many of the corporate Defendants herein. These agreements have eliminated any meaningful form of price competition in the market for certain generic drugs, including those identified herein.

The conspiracies substantially affected and still affect interstate commerce.

The agreements constitute unreasonable restraints of trade that are per se illegal under Section 1 of the Sherman Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1. No elaborate analysis is required to demonstrate the anticompetitive character of these agreements.

As a direct and proximate result of these agreements, Plaintiff States, governmental entities and/or consumers have been injured in their business or property because they have had to purchase or reimburse for certain generic drugs, including those identified herein, at supra-competitive prices, and Defendant Lannett has enjoyed ill-gotten gains from the sales of these generic drugs.

These agreements were part of an overarching conspiracy among all of the corporate Defendants named in this Complaint to unreasonably restrain trade in the generic pharmaceutical industry, and to artificially fix, raise, stabilize and control the prices for generic drugs, including those identified herein. As participants in the overarching conspiracy, the corporate Defendants are jointly and severally liable for any harm caused as a result of the conspiracy.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short LCI. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.