Copper: Stock Flows Paint A Bearish Picture

The fluctuations in copper stocks in China and globally signals an absence of tightness in the refined copper market.

In addition to the unfriendly macro backdrop stemming from US-China trade tensions, copper demand seems to have disappointed.

Copper has come under renewed downward pressure since the start of May.

Focus on the fundamentals

While the macro backdrop has become more challenging for copper due to rising US-China trade tensions, let's focus on the fundamental indicators of the market to gauge the current tightness of the refined copper market and better assess the future direction of copper prices.

In our previous article (Copper: Patience Required, May 10, 2019), we argued that investors should wait a little longer before going long the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN (OTCPK:OTCPK:JJCTF), partly because Chinese demand for refined copper has failed to pick up since the start of Q2.

JJCTF in a nutshell

For investors unwilling to play the futures markets but seeking exposure to the fluctuations of copper prices, the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN is an interesting alternative.

The fund summary for JJCTF is as follows:

The iPath® Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN is designed to provide exposure to the Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM (the "Index"). The Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on copper.

Its expense ratio is 0.75% per annum.

What do stock flows tell us?

While it is true that physical premiums have moved sequentially lower, some of our trading contacts have indicated us that China's downstream demand is in fact "not that bad" and in line with previous years.

An interesting way to gauge the tightness degree in the Chinese refined copper market is to analyze domestic flows in copper stocks, which include copper in the SHFE warehouses and copper in the bonded warehouses.

In the indexed chart above, we review the fluctuations in total Chinese copper stocks per year. While Chinese copper stocks rose notably in Q1 2019 (+54%), the increase is not far above its historical average of +39%. Chinese copper stocks tend to rise in Q1 due to the seasonally low demand environment before falling in the following quarters as demand firms, especially in Q2.

So far in 2019, this pattern has played out well although we concur that the decline in Chinese copper stocks since Q2-start has been slower than usual. This could signal that copper demand from China has disappointed so far this quarter.

We will pay a close attention to the fluctuations in Chinese stocks to assess any potential change in the fundamental picture.

The lack of tightness in the Chinese refined copper market has loosened global refined copper market conditions. In the indexed chart below, we show the changes in total exchange inventories per year, namely - the combined change in copper stocks across the LME, the SHFE, and the Comex.

As can be seen above, while the Q1 increase of 48% in total refined copper stocks this year was above its historical average of 31%, global stocks have failed to decline meaningfully since the start of Q2, in contrast with prior years. The absence of drawdown in exchange inventories suggests that global refined copper market conditions have not tightened since the start of Q2.

Consequently, we need to see stronger copper demand coming from China to produce a sufficiently significant drawdown in global exchange inventories. In turn, this would lead us think that the sell-off in JJCTF is nearly overdone.

Bottom line

The fluctuations in exchange inventories confirm our cautious attitude toward copper at this juncture. We would like to see a more meaningful drawdown in exchange inventories before turning more constructive on JJCTF.

Given the contango structure of the copper market (spot<forward), a long position in this ETN produces a negative roll. As such, we believe that there is no need to rush to buy JJCFT but could constitute a buying opportunity later this year.

