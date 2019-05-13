DNO ASA: High Growth Prospects Despite Mixed 2019 Start

DNO ASA (OTCPK:DTNOF) (OTCPK:DTNOY), Norwegian E&P company, which has fundamentally recalibrated portfolio this year, presented its Q1 results. The figures were generally inspiring, though not without slight disappointments, such as increased lifting costs, lower netback, and negative quarterly FCF. Despite increased EPS, revenue, EBITDA, and operating cash flow, the market capitalization went into a tailspin immediately after the earnings announcement; the market dragged DNO ASA down by ~12%. In my view, this downward plunge is not justified; the response was partly caused by the full-scale trade war concerns and recent Brent correction that rattled markets anew.

In the previous article, I highlighted DNO's abundant FCF, low trading multiples caused by the market's risk aversion, and unquestionable growth prospects. After reading the Q1 report, I am still confident that DNO deserves a higher valuation.

Oil platform in the North Sea. Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Top Line. Lifting Costs & Netback

While the bulk of E&P and integrated companies suffered from a decline in revenue and some pressure on the margins and cash flow caused by cheap Brent, DNO was safe and sound. The improvements in the top line, operating income, and after-tax profit were not coincidental, as DNO consolidated results of Faroe Petroleum after the successful takeover. In the coming years, the company will certainly reap huge benefits from the combination, as Faroe's reserves and resources will secure production growth in the medium term. In Q1, Company Working Interest (CWI) production has already jumped a whopping 36% to 107.6 kboepd. To be frank, this result was bolstered not only by the recently added North Sea assets but also by ultra-low-cost oilfields in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Tawke and Peshkabir. Though less dependent on the Middle East with the recently expanded footprint on the NCS and UKCS, DNO is still principally Kurdistan-focused, as 81% of its 2P reserves are attributable to this region.

Q1 revenues from the KRI amounted to $169 million, while the North Sea brought $35 million. In 2019, according to the company's guidance (see p.3 of the presentation), Norwegian and UK assets will contribute 30% to revenue, 20% to production, and 20% to operating cash flow. With Brent of $70/bbl, DNO will likely impress the market with 2019 revenue of over $1 billion (see p. 8). Hence, YoY revenue growth is expected to be ~20%. However, I should admit that growth is expected to be lower than I initially anticipated.

I noticed two disappointing matters that probably impacted the market sentiment. They are lifting costs and netback, upstream-specific performance indicators. The gist is that lifting costs jumped to $5.6/bbl from $3/bbl in FY18, while netback remained on the 1Q18 level, $16.4/bbl. Costs in Kurdistan remained ultra-low, $3.5/bbl, while in the North Sea, they were $28/bbl, which is frankly quite burdensome. Pressure on profit margin per barrel is apparent. Fortunately, as the Middle East brought the bulk of production, high opex did not destroy consolidated EBIT and OCF.

Cash Flow

Now let's delve into the cash flow statement to take a more in-depth look at capex and FCF. During the quarter, the firm invested $92 million in the tangible assets and intangibles, while generated $50.2 million in net operating cash flow (adjusted for working capital and interest paid) and turned levered FCF-negative. Also, $428.5 million was used to acquire Faroe; after all, C&CA plummeted to $254.4 million. Net CFFO was considerably distorted by the increase in trade and other payables (a $63.9 million outflow). In 4Q that figure amounted to only $7.7 million; FY18 payables even added $16.8 million to net CFFO. So, I hope the firm will manage to normalize working capital in Q2, freeing the considerable amount of cash and driving the FCF yield higher.

Speaking about capital expenditures, I should highlight that DNO invests in growth, as its capex is well above the DD&A. 2019 capex, according to the guidance on p. 12, will jump to $375 million from $140 million in FY18. The bulk will be used to finance development and exploration in Kurdistan ($250 million, 57%). I do not anticipate that capital investments will suppress FCF, as DNO has high net CFFO margin.

On a trailing twelve-month basis, free cash flow to the equity (FCFE) remains robust and amounts to $217.8 million, specifying an 11% FCF yield. Unfortunately, the yield decreased compared to April 2019, when it was ~14% (see details in the previous coverage). Nevertheless, I suppose for cash-flow-focused value investors that level might look attractive.

Update on valuation

On May 10, 2019, DNO ASA had a P/E ratio of 5.3x (even lower than it had in April), while the Oslo Stock Exchange oil & gas median was 8.84x. Norwegian market median was even higher, 13.56x. Hence, on a Price/Profit basis, DNO is considerably underappreciated. For broader context, DNO's closest peer, Iraqi Kurdistan-focused Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCQX:GUKYF), has P/E of ~8.9x. In Q1, DNO's total debt went up, while cash position expectedly nosedived. At the moment, net debt comprises 20% of enterprise value. In this regard, it is worth taking into account earnings yield adjusted for leverage or EBIT/EV. It is 15.6%, while E/P is 19%. Both indicators signal that DNO is undervalued. In my previous coverage, I did not take into account reserve additions from Faroe. Now, as DNO included Faroe's asset base in its statements, and total 2P reserves jumped to 465 mmboe, it would be coherent to adjust earlier calculated EV/2P. So, at the moment, this ratio stands at only 5.36x. Here I should mention that clearly undervalued Oman-focused Tethys Oil (OTC:THYOF), which I have covered recently, has an EV/2P of 8.7x. In Q1, production swiftly jumped to 107.6 kboepd; as a result, EV/Production ratio currently equals 23.2x. For broader context, such US E&P company as Chesapeake Energy (CHK), which is hugely underpriced (probably because the market dislikes its immense debt), has an EV/Production of ~25x. On a net worth basis, DNO is not undervalued, as 1.5x P/B is above the Norwegian market median of 1.17x.

To recap, DNO is a value stock, which has high debt-adjusted earnings yield, and still impressive free cash flow yield.

Final thoughts

DNO is an ultra-low-cost producer with prolific reserves. Its fundamentals are sound; DNO is not burdened by immense debt even after the Faroe takeover, as net debt/EBITDA (ttm) stands at only 0.76x, while CFFO covers net interest 13.6x. Though with the takeover of Faroe Petroleum the share of high-margin barrels from Kurdistan in the overall portfolio reduced and lifting costs increased, DNO mitigated certain risks stemming from operations in that previously highly volatile region.

Its low valuation is a direct consequence of the market's cautiousness, caused by extremely risky operations in Iraqi Kurdistan in the middle of 2010s. Now, however, the KRI is far more stable and predictable, and security concerns are considerably lower. I believe the market is about to re-evaluate DNO and give it the appreciation it truly deserves. Though I do acknowledge that it will not immediately decide to grant the company a P/E of at least 10x, for instance; it might take time. The most apparent catalyst I see is a possible success in the Baeshiqa license in the KRI. If DNO together with its partners makes a discovery, the market might react positively, pushing trading multiples higher. The second catalyst is the Brent price. Importantly, if in June the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decides to renew production cuts, which is not entirely certain, E&P companies will surprise shareholders with positives returns. In the worst scenario, the evaporation of confidence and the ensuing slump are likely.

Note: DNO's ADR has unsatisfying liquidity. The stock exchange of primary listing is the Oslo Børs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.