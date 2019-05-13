Cloud Peak Energy Is Liquidating In Ch.11 Bankruptcy

Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) finally filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy May 10 in Delaware. A “Sale Support Agreement” was negotiated to sell all the assets of the company via a bidding procedure. Holders of 62% of the 2021 secured notes are expected to credit bid and it is unlikely another bidder will be able to top their bid. Shareholders and unsecured noteholders are most likely will receive no recovery because they are too far down the priority list. My suggestion that there could be a reorganization plan that would include some type of rights offering for secured noteholders did not happen because there was only limited interest in putting in large amounts of new cash by noteholders into this weak company.

Proposed Plan

Very late May 10, Cloud Peak finally filed the First Day Declaration by CFO Heath Hill (docket 21), which contains a number of critical items including the “Sales Support Agreement” and “Bidding Procedure”. They have defined "Plan" to mean: "a chapter 11 plan of liquidation that distributes Net Sale Proceeds in accordance with Section 4((c)) hereof and provides for customary releases and exculpations

Prior to filing for Ch.11, Hill states the company was in

Discussions with the Ad Hoc Group and its advisors continued through April 2019 and focused on the terms of a potential transaction, whether in the form of an out-of-court asset sale, a chapter 11 process to effect a sale of a portion of or substantially all of the Company’s assets, or a standalone deleveraging transaction through a chapter 11 plan.

(Note: I assume a “deleveraging transaction” may have included a stock rights offering, which I suggested in a prior article might be included in a Ch.11 plan.)

The problem for any other bidder is they would have to top any credit bid by the holders of 62% of $290.4 million 2021 secured notes. (A credit bid is using the face amount of a secured claim as if the face amount was cash. See section 363((k)) of the Bankruptcy Code.) Another bid would have to be over $180 million (0.62 x $290.4 million). In addition, credit bids have to include cash according to the agreements.

The use of this cash requirement for a credit bid is unclear because in the Sale Support Agreement it states “the amount of any such credit bid shall include as a condition to the closing of such Sale the funding in full of the amount of the Wind-Down Budget”. In another section there is this requirement: "any credit bid by or on behalf of any party other than the DIP Lenders, shall contain a cash component sufficient to pay the principal amount outstanding plus accrued but unpaid interest and fees under the Debtors’ proposed debtor-in-possession financing facility". After reading all the various documents, I would expect some amendments, which often happens, to make sure both items are paid in full with cash by those using a credit bid. They seem clearly aware that they want to be able to confirm a plan and not get themselves into an administrative insolvency situation that Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) is currently in because their bidding procedure did not require Lampert’s credit bid to fully cover their “Wind-Down Budget” with cash.

With the secured 2021 notes selling in a wide range lately of 12-20, the Ad Hoc Group that holds 62% of the secured notes is using notes currently worth about $21.8 million-$36 million under a credit as if the value was $180 million cash. They also collectively own 54% of the $56.4 million 2024 unsecured notes, but these notes are worth less than $1.0 million at current prices and will be worth nothing under the plan.

It does not, however, seem that the plan is written in stone and could actually change. As Hill stated, “Throughout the Sale Process, the Debtors, in consultation with the Ad Hoc Group, will continue their ongoing analysis of whether a standalone plan of reorganization or some combination of section 363 sales and a plan maximizes value for stakeholders”. This could also help account for why there were so many delays in filing for Ch.11. They are also still trying to find other buyers. He further stated, "The Company has not yet received an acceptable offer, but intends to continue this marketing process in chapter 11 in accordance with the Sale Motion".

Section 4((c)) covers the order for paying various parties. It is very standard, except for the other 38% of the 2021 secured noteholders. The other holders of the secured notes are mentioned in the fifth group. On May 12, they filed both the DIP interim order and the DIP agreement (docket 31). As customary, the DIP will have super priority status above secured notes and the DIP is secured by collateral that was securing the secured notes. I still, however, do not see any specifics regarding the recovery for those secured noteholders who are not in the Ad Hoc Group that is expected to make a credit bid. All I see is “adequate protection”. If I am able to get more details on this issue I will post in the comment area below. This is basically what we know: "to pay any adequate protection claims and liens granted for the benefit of the 2021 Notes Holders in the DIP Order in full; and... to satisfy any Obligations (as defined in the 2021 Notes Indenture) arising under the 2021 Notes Indenture until such Obligations have been paid in full". Also at this point, it is unclear if there can be any 507((b)) claims made by the other 38%.

As mentioned above, there is a certain cash requirement to pay certain claims that must be paid in order to confirm a reorganization plan (See section 1129). There is an interesting statement about the Sales Agreement in the filing that sort of indicates there may not be any other cash/assets available to be paid to other lower claim classes: "an agreed upon waterfall governing the distribution of proceeds resulting from the Sale Process, if any". Note the "if any". In my opinion, it seems like a hint that there may not be any.

Other Interesting Items

A potential asset for a buyer is the $304.5 million net operating losses. Hill discusses this asset and that it is expected there will be an "ownership change" under section 382 of IRS Code. They clearly are trying to avoid as many limitations/restrictions for the full use of the NOLs under a sales process.

The bankruptcy judge assigned to this case is retiring. Judge Kevin Gross is retiring effective March 12, 2020. It seems the various parties are not expecting some long drawn out case.

Company Financial Projections

Source SEC filing May 10

In my opinion, these projections are not realistic. I don't think there will be such strong EBITDA growth. There is just too much competition in the Powder River Basin from other major coal miners for prices to trend higher over the next few years. As I read this SEC filing, it just seems like some hyped sales material.

Conclusion

I am not surprised that Cloud Peak could not find a buyer for the company. I am a little surprised, however, that holders of 62% of the secured notes would try to buy the assets via credit bidding. They run the risk of having the plan defeated. There could be a large number of holders in the other 38% that vote to reject the plan. You need ⅔ dollar amount, which they should get, and a majority of the holders in that class to vote to accept. As it stands now, I would urge all holders of the 2021 secured notes to vote to reject because it is so unclear what, if any, they will get for a recovery.

As is often the case in bankruptcy, shareholders and unsecured noteholders are not expected to get any recovery under this liquidation sale Ch.11 process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLD SECURED NOTES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.