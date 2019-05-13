5 Bond Market Takeaways

While the Chinese trade negotiations and the impact on equity markets garnered most of the news headlines, it was an interesting week in the bond market. Even if you are not a bond investor, understanding the current environment for financing different types of transactions can help investors understand how market participants are viewing the tradeoffs between risk and return.

Tariffs Impact on Treasury Yields

As most U.S. consumers understand, Chinese imports are a very important component of overall U.S. imports of consumer goods. In the short-run, before global supply chains can respond to bi-lateral tariffs, these levies affect prices in three ways - increasing consumer prices of imported goods, increasing costs for businesses that use imported intermediate inputs for their products, and by increasing the cost of capital goods used in production of other goods. Unless producers fully absorb the higher costs from tariffs into their profits, tariffs result in higher prices and inflation. If the U.S. experiences higher inflation, then you should expect Treasury bonds to fall in value and nominal yields to rise as investors seek to maintain the same real, or inflation-adjusted, return. As trade tensions heightened, Treasury yields did the opposite - falling sharply on the week. The U.S. Treasury market continues to be a flight to quality market in times of stress, and the first reaction to the potential for trade escalation was for investors to buy Treasuries. Spurred by an 5bp rally in long Treasuries, the popular iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) rallied just under 1% on the week while the S&P 500 (SPY) sold off more than 2%.

Yield Curve Inversions

The rally in Treasuries also caused an important part of the yield curve to once again briefly invert. As I demonstrated in A Lecture on Yield, a topic I delivered as a guest lecture at my undergraduate alma mater, the negative differential in the slope between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 3-month Treasury yield has historically preceded domestic recessions.

At least the last seven domestic recessions in the United States have been preceded by an inverted yield curve and there were no economic recessions in the U.S. in this long sample period that were not preceded by an inverted yield curve. There are many business cycle gauges that continue to point towards economic expansion, and arguments why the yield curve may be losing its predictive power, but the short-term inversion that recurred earlier this week is something Seeking Alpha readers should continue to monitor. (More on inverted yield curves and forward equity returns in a coming article).

High Yield Performance

The high yield corporate bond market posted its worst weekly return of 2019. High yield corporate debt has been off to a very strong start to the year. While I have written that quarterly returns as strong as the first quarter's 7%+ gains are typically followed by further gains, I also noted that returns were due to slow in this asset class. The volatility from trade tensions looks likely to further strength the fixed income "Sell High Yield in May and Buy Treasuries" trade that I have illustrated has delivered equity-like performance historically.

Bristol Myers Megadeal

While the S&P 500 was shedding 46 points on Tuesday, Bristol Myers (BMY) printed the tenth largest corporate bond deal on record to fund its acquisition of Celgene. The nine-part, $19 billion dollar A2/A+/A- rated deal saw benchmark 5, 10, and 30-year debt price at 73 basis points, 105bp, and 145bp over Treasuries. By the end of the week, that debt was bid at 65bp, 97bp, and 133bp respectively. Despite the historically large deal size in a weak market tone for risky assets, buyers of the debt did very well with Treasuries rallying and the spread to Treasuries compressing. Healthcare (XLV) has been a year-to-date laggard in equity markets given drug price pressures and uncertainty over potential Democratic proposals for expanded government healthcare. The strong reception to the Bristol Myers debt deal bucked those negative trends.

IBM Megadeal

The debt deal for International Business Machines (IBM) acquisition of RedHat was not received quite as robustly. Not to be outdone by the $19B from Bristol Myers, IBM printed a $20B deal. The eight-part, $20 billion dollar A1/A/A rated deal saw benchmark 5, 10, and 30-year debt price at 80 basis points, 105bp, and 145bp over Treasuries. Unlike the BMY deal though, the IBM bonds widened by the end of the week and were bid at 82, 106, and 147bp over Treasuries respectively. The investment grade corporate bond market (LQD) likely got a little indigestion from these two massive deals with the average spread Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Index moving from 110bp to 117bp on the week.

Summary

While trade tensions grabbed the headlines, it was a notable week in bond markets. The read-through for trade talks led to a flight-to-quality impulse rather than an inflationary one. Given the longer lead time for the inflationary transmission, this could be the market signalling that there is still likely to be some sort of resolution to the trade tensions. The highly liquid U.S. Treasury market remains well-bid during risk flares. The flattening of the curve will bring the yield curve inversion story back to the forefront. If the U.S. equity market gave up some of its gains because the path of least resistance with the trade talks was to sell after such a strong rally to start the year, then the high yield corporate bond market held in remarkably well, shedding just 0.5%. Similarly, the response was relatively muted in the investment grade corporate credit market as the modest sell-off was more driven by two historically large M&A trades getting financed into a weaker market tone. Demand for domestic credit remains robust, which could encourage future leveraging transactions. The bond market appears to be taking more of a wait-and-see approach to the escalation of trade tensions.

