Bullish Caution At Mid-Quarter

Bullish in the face of multiple risk factors

I'm generally bullish. When I entered the stock market in 1982, the DJIA was below 800 and every stock I studied was undervalued. There were dips, corrections, a dot.com bubble and one very deep bear market, but the general trajectory has been up. I learned to be bullish.

Though bullish, the market has multiple risk factors. We rightly watch the Federal Reserve, we look for signs of an inverted yield curve and we are leery of high equity valuations. We monitor inflation, signs of a coming recession, trade and tariff disputes, threats of war, terrorism and social unrest.

Today, my greatest market concern is a weakened societal foundation upon which our economy rests. We have an old infrastructure with vulnerable utility and cyber networks. There's growing distrust of key institutions that appear incompetent or corrupt. Our civic discourse has regressed from the Federalist Papers to tweets laced with rancorous spasms of dysfunction.

Markets can move rapidly

Today's market can move rapidly, making defensive measures difficult to implement and causing opportunities to evaporate quickly. On December 24, the usual half-day of light, uneventful trading was instead the tumultuous bottom of a sharp selloff, missed by investors who may have been traveling or otherwise busy due to holiday plans. It wasn't a crash but many stock graphs of the last 6 months reveal a deep trough and a rapid recovery.

My mantra continues to be "Quality and Relative Safety"

I tend to be fully invested but in the last two or three years I've become more defensive. For me, "Quality" takes the form of stalwart, mostly blue chip companies with strong finances reflected in higher Standard & Poor's credit ratings (preferably A- or better). "Relative Safety" takes the form of companies with solid business models, consistent growth in earnings and free cash flow and long track records of dividend increases. There are no guarantees, but I believe these elements are critical ingredients for a successful dividend portfolio strategy.

This is a market for the stout-hearted and nimble

Over the past few months, I've sacrificed some yield by shifting assets to companies that meet these Quality and Relative Safety criteria. I've developed greater conviction about what I consider "core allocations," with more dollars going to companies deemed to have the best quality and greatest relative safety. My strategy is to stout-heartedly maintain core allocations and to add to these positions when justified by market conditions. This is what some investors call "trading around a core position."

Personal and professional update

This mid-quarter review is an opportunity to say "thank you" to readers and followers, to provide a portfolio update and to share a word about things personal and things professional. Personally, life is good. My wife and I are increasingly in support mode for several young family members who are dealing with health issues. A risk factor for both the market and for many families is the possibility that our healthcare system will financially collapse under its own weight. I see this in the market as I study health-related companies, in vulnerable family members, and in the difficulty faced by many friends (both patients and healthcare providers) with whom I've interacted as a pastor for almost five decades.

Professionally, I'm scheduled to give up my last remaining part-time pastoral job on September 30. I'll continue to write about stocks and the market for SA because writing is fun and it keeps my brain moving.

In recent weeks, I've been writing in collaboration with Kirk Spano and Dave Zanoni at Margin of Safety Investing. Two MoSI articles have been published on the public side of SA: AT&T: Two New Revenue Streams and The Changing Telecom Industry.

Portfolio changes since March 31

As we approach the Q2 2019 mid-point, the market's general direction is up though a bit wobbly, perhaps reflecting volatility typical of a late-stage bull market. Concerns about a possible 2020 recession seem to be growing. Geopolitical uncertainties abound. On Friday (May 10), the market was whipsawed by Mr. Trump's tweets and other announcements about China-U.S. trade talks. We continue to see sector rotations (which have lengthened the bull market by providing sector-specific respites, or rolling corrections).

Lately, I've been paying more attention to the sector allocations within the portfolio. I'm trying to be more conscious of how individual sectors are impacted by macro issues (such as tariffs and other taxes, trade wars, interest rates and recessions).

The Q1 Portfolio Review explained why I sold Exxon Mobil (XOM) and bought Occidental Petroleum (OXY). I had to swallow hard when OXY's bid for Anadarko (APC) caused the S&P to state on May 7: "Based on the updated terms of the proposed transaction, we expect a downgrade would not be more than three notches." This would take OXY from A to BBB.

The big story since March 31 has been my effort to raise cash and - where possible - to raise the portfolio's quality and relative safety. The big change in the first half of Q2 is the portfolio's cash position. On March 31, cash was 3.28% of the portfolio. As of May 11, 2019, the cash position was 14.06%.

Since March 31, I raised some cash by trimming:

AT&T (T) at $32.21, returning it to its core allocation.

(T) at $32.21, returning it to its core allocation. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) at $31.49; BCE Inc. (BCE) at $44.99, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) at $41.62.

(BEP) at $31.49; (BCE) at $44.99, and (BIP) at $41.62. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) at $36.77 and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) at $28.69.

(ENB) at $36.77 and (EPD) at $28.69. REIT positions that have less than an A- S&P credit rating: Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) at $16.24, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) at $18.17, Ventas (VTR) at $62.32 and W.P. Carey (WPC) at $78.96. Losses on APLE and SKT were more than offset by gains on VTR and WPC.

(APLE) at $16.24, (SKT) at $18.17, (VTR) at $62.32 and (WPC) at $78.96. Losses on APLE and SKT were more than offset by gains on VTR and WPC. International Business Machines (IBM) at $140.16.

(IBM) at $140.16. Qualcomm (QCOM) at $79.25, bringing it back to a core position.

(QCOM) at $79.25, bringing it back to a core position. Cisco (CSCO) at $53.43, after it had become the largest portfolio position by a substantial margin. CSCO is now the 12th largest position at 3.01%.

And, so far in Q2 2019, I raised some cash by closing three positions:

Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) at $21.00. The basis was $17.14, bought when it was simply too cheap to pass up. But, long term I want to focus on REITs with higher credit ratings like Simon Property Group (SPG).

(BPR) at $21.00. The basis was $17.14, bought when it was simply too cheap to pass up. But, long term I want to focus on REITs with higher credit ratings like Simon Property Group (SPG). Main Street Capital (MAIN) at $38.71. The cost basis was $36.88. I like MAIN but I decided that I didn't want to hold it during a recession (whenever that occurs).

(MAIN) at $38.71. The cost basis was $36.88. I like MAIN but I decided that I didn't want to hold it during a recession (whenever that occurs). Manulife Financial (MFC) at $18.46. The cost basis was $16.23. I like MFC but I decided the portfolio was a little heavy with Canadian financial stocks, so I sold this insurance company.

So far in Q2 2019, I deployed some of this cash by adding shares of these existing positions:

Eaton Corporation (ETN) at $84.42.

(ETN) at $84.42. AbbVie (ABBV) at $78.31.

(ABBV) at $78.31. PPL Corporation (PPL) at $31.22.

(PPL) at $31.22. Pfizer (PFE) at $39.43.

(PFE) at $39.43. 3M (MMM) at $194.40.

(MMM) at $194.40. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) at $63.74.

(RDS.B) at $63.74. United Parcel Service (UPS) at $99.06.

(UPS) at $99.06. OXY at $57.10.

The big "redeployment" of cash since March 31 was the reestablished of a position in Merck (MRK) at $74.46. So, there are currently 33 individual equities in the portfolio. MRK is the portfolio's third largest position at 3.29%.

The portfolio also includes four closed end funds. So far in Q2 2019, I have not added to the position in the Adams Equity Fund (ADX), but I added some shares of the other three closed end funds:

India Fund (IFN) at $20.58.

(IFN) at $20.58. Royce Micro Cap Trust (RMT) at $8.31.

(RMT) at $8.31. Royce Value Trust (RVT) at $13.94.

Summary

As of May 11, the year-to-date portfolio performance is up 14.12%. At March 31, the portfolio was up 13.66%, so there was a minor gain in six weeks.

Due to the large increase in the cash position, and due to trimming or closing some of the higher-yielding positions, the portfolio yield as of May 11 slipped to 3.95%, down from a 4.52% yield on March 31.

Individual equities comprise 81.73% of the portfolio. Closed end funds comprise 4.21% and cash represents 14.06% of the portfolio's value.

Here's the sector breakdown as of May 11:

Sector % Val % Inc Yield Holdings Technology 11.68% 9.55% 3.23% CSCO, IBM, QCOM, Texas Instruments (TXN) Financials 12.00% 11.64% 3.83% Royal Bank Can (RY),Toronto-Dominion (TD), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), BlackRock (BLK) Real Estate 7.43% 10.96% 4.81% SPG, VTR, SKT, WPC, APLE Healthcare 12.56% 11.34% 3.56% PFE, MRK, ABBV, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Con Staple 6.41% 4.79% 2.95% Procter & Gamble (PG), PepsiCo (PEP) Industrials 14.52% 11.83% 4.04% MMM, UPS, ETN, Illinois Tool (ITW), Cummins (CMI) Energy 8.55% 12.73% 5.88% RDS.B, OXY, EPD, ENB Utilities 5.72% 8.17% 5.64% PPL, BEP, BIP Commun 2.88% 4.34% 5.94% T, BCE Div Funds 3.13% 7.94% 10.0% ADX, RMT, RVT Intr Funds 1.08% 3.14% 11.5% IFN Cash 14.06% 3.56% 1.0% Total 100.0% 100.0% 3.95%

(No individual stocks in Consumer Discretionary or Materials sectors.)

I've added a new table to my spreadsheet. I'm not keeping up with the percentage of the portfolio represented by the various S&P credit ratings.

Breakdown of credit ratings as of May 11, 2019:

Stocks Rating % Equities Holdings 3 AA or higher 12.0% JNJ, PFE, MRK 7 AA- 26.3% PG, MMM, BLK, CSCO, TD, RY, RDS.B 6 A+ 22.1% PEP, ITW, TXN, CMI, UPS, BNS 3 A 9.6% IBM, OXY, SPG 4 A- 13.4% PPL, QCOM, ETN, ABBV 6 BBB+ 10.4% ENB, EPD, BEP, BIP, BCE, VTR 4 BBB or NR 6.4% T, SKT, WPC, APLE

If you'd like to receive notices of future article posts, hit the "Follow" button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, PFE, MRK, PG, MMM, BLK, CSCO, RY, TD, PEP, ITW, IBM, TXN, CMI, UPS, BNS, RDS.B, QCOM, OXY, SPG, PPL, ETN, ABBV, SKT, ENB, EPD, BIP, BEP, VTR, BCE, T, WPC, APLE, ADX, IFN, RMT, RVT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment adviser. These updates form a journal of my effort to design and maintain a retirement income portfolio with a relatively safe stream of growing dividends. I seek companies with histories of rising dividends, strong financials and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for your individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.