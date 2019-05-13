LCII Industries Faces More Headwinds

LCI employees. Source: Reuters

LCI Industries (LCII) reported Q1 2019 revenue of $592.1 million and eps of $1.38. The company beat on revenue and earnings and the stock is up slightly post-earnings. Despite the earnings beat, LCII remains a sell for the following reasons:

Falling Revenue

LCII supplies components for leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreational and industrial product markets. Such OEMs manufacture products for recreational vehicles ("RVS") and adjacent industries. The company also provides components to the aftermarkets of these industries.

Its revenue of $592 million was off 9% Y/Y, paling in comparison to the company's double digit revenue growth a few quarters ago. LCII had grown revenue via acquisitions. Acquisitions, net of businesses acquired for the quarter was $0, versus $139 million in the year earlier period. Sans acquisitions, LCII's top line appears to be faltering.

Revenue for its two largest segments - Travel, Trailers, Fifth Wheels and Motorhomes - experienced sharp revenue declines. Revenue for Adjacent Industries and Aftermarket both experienced double-digit revenue growth. Sales to RV OEMs (trailers and motorhomes) represented over 60% of total revenue, down from 70% in the year earlier period.

RV industry shipments are in free fall and they hurt LCII this quarter. RV industry shipments fell 27% for Q1 2019 and they could fall further as manufacturers continue to sell through inventory built up in the first half of 2018. Secondly, if consumers feel less optimistic about the future then discretionary items like RVs could get cut. That does not bode well for LCII and other RV suppliers.

Revenue from Adjacent Industries (marine, cargo, equestrian trailers, buses, etc.) was up 19%, illustrating the company's emphasis on expanding in the segment. Strong Aftermarket sales reflect the strength of LCII's technical training programs to dealers in the aftermarket. Growth in other products could help the company further reduce its reliance on RV OEMs.

Falling Margins

LCII's gross margin was flat at 22%. As more of its revenue comes from Adjacent Industries and Aftermarket sales the company's gross margin could be impacted. The company is experiencing an uptick in material costs like steel and aluminum that may have been indirectly related to tariffs. Secondly, if RV manufacturers lose pricing power they may attempt to squeeze LCII and other suppliers to help buttress their own falling margins. This could be an issue to watch going forward.

SG&A expense was 14% of revenue, up 200 basis points compared to the year earlier period. This caused the EBITDA margin to fall by 100 basis points compared to the year earlier period. On a dollar basis, EBITDA fell 12%. Declining revenue and declining margins do not bode well. It could be difficult to stem the slide in EBITDA while the RV segment faces stiff headwinds.

Solid Cash Flows

LCII generated free cash flow ("FCF") of about $28 million during the quarter. After repaying debt, dividends ($15 million) and some stock-based awards, the company had a slight decrease in cash during the quarter. With run-rate EBITDA of nearly $265 million (Q1 EBITDA annualized) and debt of $286 million its debt appears manageable. It could be prudent for the company to add to its $14 million cash position in advance of more headwinds in the RV sector.

Conclusion

Falling sales and declining margins do not bode well. LCII trades at nearly 10x run-rate EBITDA, which I would consider robust given its weak operating performance. Sell LCII.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LCII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.