Summary

You have heard about non-voluntary retirement, but is it something you have made provision for?

According to a study of wide scope by ProPublica and The Urban Institute, it appears that somewhere close to 56% of Americans experience this unanticipated job loss after age 50.

What’s more, a third of this group go on to lose two or more jobs subsequently.

This means that years assumed to be peak-earning years could end up as years of substantially reduced earnings.