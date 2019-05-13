Switch: Better Momentum, But Still Not A Buy

Switch's ~10% rise in share price since last quarter more than compensates for these better results, and the stock remains a risky investment.

Of particular note among these new contracts is a 10-year deal with Fedex, worth a total $72 million in lifetime contract value.

The company signed $34 million of in new ARR during the quarter, representing approximately 30% of one quarter's revenues.

Over the past several quarters, Las Vegas-based colocation company Switch (SWCH) has been limping along as it attempts to reclaim its post-IPO highs. Once valued at above $20 per share, nowadays Switch sits at roughly half its original IPO value, as its original message of being a differentiated data-hosting service got lost with the rapid deterioration of Switch's revenue growth. The company hit a low point last quarter, when revenue growth skidded to under 4% y/y.

Fortunately for Switch bulls, the company came back in Q1 with slightly better results, notching decent 9.5% y/y growth. On the flip side, however, margin growth remained muted as the company focused on its expansion into new locations and spent aggressively on sales and marketing in order to land new business. All in all, I'd call Switch's Q1 results a mixed quarter.

Perhaps most disappointing of all, however, was Switch's failure to raise its full-year guidance outlook. Switch is still guiding to a midpoint growth rate of just 8.5% y/y. Though we are more inclined to believe in this target after seeing this quarter's results (when viewed from the lens of Switch's ~4% growth last quarter, 8.5% y/y growth was a tough sell), we are still far from impressed by the company's swift descent from the mid-teens growth rates that it posted last year.

Figure 1. Switch guidance Source: Switch 1Q19 earnings release

Note as well that since Switch's last quarterly earnings announcement, shares have jumped more than 10%. In fact, Switch stock is at a new year-to-date high, and even the recent China tariff noise has done little to derail Switch's gains:

Data by YCharts

In light of the company's swift year-to-date rally despite a lack of meaningful growth drivers, I believe Switch shares to be fully valued. At its present share price above $11, Switch carries a gargantuan market cap of $2.78 billion. If we net out the $90.0 million of cash on Switch's balance sheet alongside $585.3 million of debt, the company carries an enterprise value of $3.28 billion.

This represents a valuation multiple of 7.4x EV/FY19 revenues (far too steep, given Switch's growth rate is stuck under 10% as well as the fact that this revenue stream carries a weak 46% gross margin) and 14.9x EV/FY19 adjusted EBITDA, based on Switch's latest guidance range midpoints. Switch's EBITDA is growing at a ~15% y/y pace, so a ~15x multiple seems appropriate. However, when we also account for the fact that Switch is an incredibly capital-intensive business - its expected capital expenditures of $210-$260 million will decimate its ~$220 million EBITDA - it's difficult to view Switch as a value play.

The reality remains that Switch plays in an incredibly competitive environment. Legions of data hosting companies, including and especially the titans like Amazon AWS (AMZN), Microsoft Azure (MSFT), and Google Cloud Platform (GOOG), are driving down storage costs in an increasingly commoditized industry. These companies have much more capital and scale to operate data centers more efficiently than Switch. In the long run, Switch is just an overvalued real estate play with a niche use case for its land - investors buying into the stock in the hopes that it can expand to tech-like multiples will be sorely disappointed.

Q1 download

That being said, we acknowledge that Switch posted a much better quarter in Q1 with several positive highlights. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Switch 2Q19 results Source: Switch 1Q19 earnings release

Most encouraging of all is the fact that Switch grew revenues at 9.5% y/y to $107.0 million, besting Wall Street's expectation of $105.1 million (+7.6% y/y) by a strong 190bps margin. More notably yet, Switch accelerated sharply from its Q4 revenue growth rate of 3.9% y/y. Note also that this is the first quarter in the past five earnings reports that Switch has beaten Wall Street's top-line expectations.

Switch signed $168 million of total contract value this quarter, with an annualized revenue estimate of $34 million. Roughly $14 million of this new ARR came from new clients, while the rest came from the existing installed base. The major wins this quarter included:

Fedex (FDX), an entirely new customer which will use Switch as its primary West Coast data center provider. Fedex signed on for $72 million in total contract value over 10 years

Box (BOX), an existing customer, doubled its footprint with Switch and signed on for an additional ~$20 million of contract value in a five-year renewal deal

Note that none of these results yet reflect the future contribution of Switch's newest colocation center, dubbed the Keep Campus, which is being built out in Atlanta, Georgia. Construction on that facility began in the fourth quarter of 2017 and once online, the Keep Campus will add 1.1 million square feet and 110 MW of power capacity - roughly a ~25% boost to Switch's current capacity, as showcased in the chart below:

Figure 3. Switch facilities snapshot Source: Switch 1Q19 earnings deck

Switch's revenue growth translated into decent adjusted EBITDA growth, which increased 15% y/y to $53.7 million. Switch adjusted EBITDA margin also bumped up slightly to 50.1%, up from 48.0% in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 4. Switch adjusted EBITDA Source: Switch 1Q19 earnings release

How should investors react?

In spite of stronger results from Switch this quarter, it's still difficult to make an investment case in this stock. Competition is the major red flag here - it's difficult to see colocation/cloud storage prices going up in the future, given how many major players are undercutting each other in a huge grab for market share.

In the meantime, Switch has invested hundreds of millions in building out new facilities like the Keep Campus, in addition to adding capacity at its existing campuses. In the process, the company has incurred substantial debt. The company's current ~$585 million debt load represents a fairly steep 2.7x leverage ratio based on Switch's FY19 EBITDA guidance. If prices for colocation space continue to come down, Switch's huge data center investments may not pay offend investors may find themselves addressing a large debt load.

Continue to avoid this stock. Switch's ~10% rise since last quarter offers investors a perfect opportunity to lock in gains before negative sentiment returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.