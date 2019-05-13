A Proof Of Goodhart's Law - Corporate Debt To GDP Ratio Isn't, This Time, Predicting A Profits Slump

An alternative is that there can be different causes of the same apparent events, it being the causes, not the events, that are important.

This is often enough true of other patterns we see across the economy.

Goodhart's Law - by the time we use something as a target it's no longer useful as a target.

Goodhart's Law started out as a sardonic, possibly even sarcastic, commentary upon the strictures of monetarism. By the time we'd selected which monetary target to use - perhaps because we'd over time noted correlations of interest - that monetary aggregate would no longer be useful as a target. So did Milton Friedman's dream of strict monetary targeting die.

The specific reason is contested, like so much in the details of economics. But a useful thought is that the structure of financial markets changes enough - the industry is innovative enough - that no one specific definition of a monetary aggregate is usefully predictive for long enough.

The basic idea though still has strong merits. By the time we've identified a correlation it may well be that the circumstances which led to it being useful have passed. Or not of course - most arbitrage is based upon the idea that these opportunities don't pass that soon.

One such indicator is the relationship between nonfinancial corporate debt and GDP. The base intuition seems useful enough. The more stretched corporates are by their debt burdens then the more bankruptcies and or defaults we're likely to see. This is especially true if underlying economic circumstances change. The greater that initial stress from the debt servicing burden the smaller the change necessary to cause a wave of debt problems.

However, as above, the why such a ratio changes is important, not just the signal that it has. As Moody's Analytics points out:

...fourth-quarter 2018’s liquid financial assets of U.S. nonfinancial corporations fell by 8% from a year earlier to $2.075 trillion.

As we know, GDP is still rising. A fall in corporate cash therefore means a significant deterioration in that ratio that we're looking at. This could be a bad sign for the economy moving forward:

The moving yearlong ratio of nonfinancial corporate debt to GDP rose from fourth-quarter 2017’s 45.9% to fourth-quarter 2018’s new record high of 46.6%, while the moving yearlong ratio of nonfinancial corporate debt to GDP increased from 34.9% to 36.3%, respectively. Though the latter represents a new high for the current business cycle upturn, it still fell short of fourth-quarter 1990’s record high of 37.2%.

So, warning sign! Our statistic is flashing us that warning sign. The past experience of which is:

Previous cycle highs for the ratio of net nonfinancial corporate debt to GDP were set at the 36.2% of 2009’s second quarter and the 37.1% of 2001’s final quarter. Note how each of the three previous cycle highs for the ratio of net nonfinancial corporate debt to GDP was set amid a recession. Whether the ratio employed was gross or net corporate debt, the previous three cycle highs coincided with distressingly high default rates in excess of 10%.

A significant and awful warning sign. Except, except...it's important for us to understand why. In economics we really do have to grasp the difference between cyclical changes and structural ones. Imagine that we are trying to time the business cycle - and often we are. Looking at stats which change with the business cycle is obviously going to be helpful. But what if a change in our target statistic is about a structural change in the economy, not as more usual with this particular number, something cyclical?

Which is what we've got here - a structural change in US corporate cash holdings:

Mostly because of how corporate tax reform facilitated the repatriation of cash held abroad, fourth-quarter 2018’s liquid financial assets of U.S. nonfinancial corporations fell by 8% from a year earlier to $2.075 trillion. Fourth-quarter 2018’s $179 billion year-to-year drop by corporate cash was dominated by a $140 billion, or 59.4%, plunge in the foreign bank deposits of U.S. nonfinancial companies.

It used to be that foreign profits of US corporations, as long as they stayed outside the US, were not taxed by the US. So, vast sums - about $2 trillion at the peak - were held inside corporations but outside the US. Those sums are now taxed whether they are repatriated or not. So, there's no tax point to continuing to hold them offshore. Might as well bring them back and pay them out as dividends or through buybacks. Which is indeed what has been done.

Our nonfinancial corporation debt to GDP ratio is indeed up at alarm bell levels. Yet this isn't a cyclical signal nor turning point, it's a result of an underlying structural change in the economy.

"Economic number not telling us anything" isn't all that useful. Except as an example of how we need to view other correlations. Unless we know *why* numbers are as they are we cannot use them as information inputs into our calculations and investment decisions. Charles Goodhart (actually, Sir Charles) wasn't just being cynical, he was telling us a truth about the world. Simple correlation isn't enough - and by the time we've managed to note the correlation it's quite possibly of no use to us anyway.

This has significant implications for chart patterns theories of investment for example. We must know why something is happening to grasp the implications of it, just that it is isn't enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.