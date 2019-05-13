Turtle Beach: Hearing The Short Squeeze

It seems like every quarter Turtle Beach (HEAR) executes, but right afterwards the stock plummets. Q1 definitely seems to be that way, with great results tempered by a stock decline right afterward. While others see Turtle Beach as being worth $0, we see a debt free, cash-rich company with many opportunities ahead.

Q1: Truly astounding results

We believe many investors underestimate how good the Q1 results were. Despite a tough comp due to Fortnite pushing results up by 185% in Q1 of last year, Turtle Beach still managed to grow revenues YOY by 10%. Note that this doesn't include any ROCCAT revenues, as the ROCCAT acquisition is set to be completed in Q2.

Even though some of the revenues are caused by a slate of game releases in Q4, we believe long-term revenues should continue to be strong. This is because, despite a short-term dip in March, Fortnite searches on YouTube and Google are staying pretty steady. Strong, continuing interest in Fortnite should sustain Turtle Beach's revenues going forward, especially as Fortnite releases new features and organizes its World Cup.

Turtle Beach's revenue diversification initiatives have also done very well, with management noting that their PC headset market share had doubled vs. the prior year in major markets. This is notable given that skeptics had been saying that there's no way Turtle Beach can gain share in the PC market given entrenched competitors and an "undifferentiated" product offering.

I will tell you that our first quarter share in PC headsets has doubled already versus prior year in the U.S., U.K. and combined major European markets off to a good early start. Q1 earnings call

This achievement shows that there are many PC gamers out there who will be willing to switch to Turtle Beach despite numerous offerings from other major headset manufacturers. It shows that Turtle Beach does have significant competitive advantages compared to other brands.

Offering PC headsets opens up a new world of opportunity for Turtle Beach. PC gamers make up 52% of active gamers compared to 41% for console. If Turtle Beach grabs even a 10-20% market share in the PC space, then revenues could nearly double.

Management also noted that their console headset market share, despite being down slightly, was still higher than in Q1 2017, which is just more evidence that revenues from console headsets should stay steady in the long run, especially with a new slate of consoles launching soon.

Balance sheet improvement

In Q4 2017, one could reasonably make a case that Turtle Beach was legitimately worth $0 due to its leveraged balance sheet and negative earnings and cash flow. However, a statement like this would be ludicrous today. Turtle Beach now has zero debt after paying off the rest in Q1 2019 and has a book value of $47 million, with most of its assets in current assets. This strong balance sheet not only allows Turtle Beach to take advantage of any opportunities that may come by, but also provides substantial downside protection in the event of a downturn in the gaming market.

If worst comes to worst, management can liquidate and sell all its assets. Of course, this won't be the best case scenario for shareholders, but with its well recognized brand and strong balance sheet, Turtle Beach is now very attractive to a potential acquirer. This creates downside protection for the stock, which at its current price implies a market cap of only $150 million.

Growth drivers:

We are extremely optimistic about Turtle Beach's future growth. In addition to taking share in the PC market, Turtle Beach can also benefit from the continued growth of the mobile market through their Battle Buds offering. We haven't seen this development mentioned yet in any earnings call, but if this becomes a material part of revenues, management may talk about this.

However, we see ROCCAT as probably the largest growth driver of revenues in the long run. Interestingly, management reiterated a few points in our ROCCAT research including its extensive social media presence and its "crown jewel" - the Vulcan Aimo keyboard.

As an example of the reputation ROCCAT has they have a strong social following on YouTube, Switch and Twitch and Facebook reaching over 100 million gamers worldwide. ROCCAT's new Vulcan keyboard was one of the top-selling keyboards in Germany over the holidays and had revenue share of 35% in the premium segment in Q4 last year. - Q1 earnings call

ROCCAT also allows Turtle Beach to expand to other geographies like Asia, which allows Turtle Beach to compete in much larger markets and potentially grow their TAM substantially. In a conference call last year, management mentioned that they may try and expand to China - Well, ROCCAT may be the first step in this strategy.

High short interest may be a catalyst:

It seems completely pointless to short Turtle Beach at this point. There is virtually no chance of $0 in the short term and any upside guidance can quickly quash gains for the shorts. Having watched shorts operate, we know that many shorts think a lower price means its time to add to their position, but with Turtle Beach, they may get burned doing this. Turtle Beach still has an above 50% short interest, which is ridiculous for a non-fraudulent, cash-rich company that trades at 10x estimated 2019 earnings. With a short interest this high, a short squeeze is looking likely.

Valuation

Assuming a conservative 5% operating profit margin on $240 million in annual revenues, Turtle Beach can generate $12 million in operating profit a year. With a 20x P/E multiple, which seems reasonable for a company that is guiding to 10% revenue growth and 30% EBITDA growth, we get a $240 million valuation or around $16 a share, which is our price target.

Takeaway:

In the end, at a $150 million valuation, Turtle Beach has very little downside and substantial upside. Even if revenue growth reverses in 2019, it's likely to pick up again in the long run as Turtle Beach diversifies their product offerings and continues to take share. Add this with a possible short squeeze and you get a stock that is likely to go higher both in the short run and the long run.

