It's Time For Nano One

With more Nano One license deals in the pipe and an auto industry desperate for more lithium batteries now may be the time for investors to get on board.

Nano One has inked a deal with China's Pulead for an industrial scale LFP plant using Nano One's process. Revenue could reach C$10 million/year from this first license.

Nano One has a patented lithium ion battery cathode manufacturing process. For years, investors have wondered if battery makers would favor Nano One's technology and take licenses.

Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF) has a unique and patented process for making lithium battery cathode powder, a critical ingredient in lithium-ion batteries. The company's process works for all important lithium chemistries - LFP, NMC, NCA and LMNO (high voltage spinel, or HVS).

Nano One doesn't make better batteries, it helps battery manufacturers make their batteries better. On the one hand, this hurts the market for Nano One shares because the company generally cannot talk about its work with battery makers that is under NDA. On the other hand, because the Nano One process works for and improves cost and performance of many lithium cathode materials the company enjoys multiple upside opportunities.

For years, investors have been waiting for battery makers to go with Nano One's process and take licenses. The waiting may be about to end.

What The Nano One Process Does

The Nano One process employs a low temperature, low pressure, mild pH, aqueous reaction to produce a fine precursor powder. Particles of precursor powder contain precise proportions of the metals, including the lithium needed in the finished cathode material. When the precursor powder is heated in a controlled atmosphere furnace, individual precursor particles convert into crystalline particles of cathode powder. In the Nano One process, cathode materials are precisely and uniformly mixed and the size of cathode particle grains determined within the aqueous reaction that yields the precursor powder. Precise mixing results in cathode material with uniform nano-structure that maximizes storage capacity and improves battery cycle life.

Recent innovations by Nano One now allow additional materials to be incorporated into the precursor that produce particle coatings during the heating step. This eliminates separate steps necessary for coating cathode particles produced by conventional processing. Particle coating with carbon is necessary to achieve best performance from LFP batteries, coatings to suppress undesired side reactions are used with NCM, and coatings compatible with specific solid electrolytes are used with HVS.

The Nano One process is flexible. Most lithium-ion cathode materials can be produced using a variety of feedstocks. In many cases, less costly feedstock can be used with the Nano One process. For example, the Nano One process can use either lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide when making NMC and LMNO cathode materials. Conventional cathode processes require the more expensive and less available lithium hydroxide when making these cathodes.

This photo provided by Nano One shows various precursor powders - 5 vials to the left are precursors; finished cathode powders are in 2 vials on the right.

Pulead - Nano One Project

Pulead is a large Chinese maker of batteries and cathode materials with most production being LFP. Pulead is scaling up LFP production, largely to meet demand for cheap, rugged batteries for buses, low-end electric cars and energy storage. Pulead and Nano One have inked a Joint Development Agreement that will see Nano One's process for LFP scaled up to thousands of tonnes of cathode material per year.

Nano One CEO Dan Blondal tells me the expectation is ~30% reduction in the cost of LFP cathode material compared to the hydro-thermal LFP process currently being used while achieving better battery performance. Savings with the Nano One process will result from several factors.

Lower CAPEX (low temperature, low pressure process)

Separate cathode particle coating process eliminated

Toxic lithium containing waste stream eliminated

Lower cost lithium and phosphorus feedstocks.

Dan tells me this one application of Nano One's process at full production is expected to yield C$10 million in annual revenue for the company. The Pulead Joint Development Agreement marks the first time a major lithium battery maker has decided to use the Nano One process for full scale production of cathode material. This is big deal for Nano One and for Nano One shareholders!

To get to this point, Pulead and Nano One worked together, evaluating feedstocks, cathode powders and test cells using Nano One's pilot plant in Burnaby, BC. Pulead and Nano One continue to prove performance with different feedstocks to finished test cells and validate cost estimates for full scale production.

More To Come

Nano One is still restricted when it comes to talking about other cathode and battery manufacturers with whom the company is working. A recent Nano One press release tells us that work on high performance NMC for long range electric cars and HVS for solid state batteries is picking up. The company is now working with twenty strategic partners (ten times as many as last year!), many from the auto industry. Dan, as usual was cagey when I asked about specific partners - NDAs, again... But, Dan did get me the following picture of some of the cathode material test cells undergoing evaluation at NanoOne. The variety of cathode types attests to a lot of programs working with Nano One.

Here we have test cells with NMC, LFP and HVS cathode materials ready for evaluation. This variety of cell types indicates Nano One is engaged in evaluations of their cathode materials process for applications across the spectrum from cost sensitive, high volume LFP, to NMC for long range electric cars, to HVS to support solid state battery development.

With the dramatic increase in partners working with Nano One this year, we should expect to see more Joint Development Agreements coming Nano One's way in the near term. Now is looking more and more like the time investors should think about getting on board. Nano One may be about to "leave the station."

