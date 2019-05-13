Navios Maritime Holdings: NSAL Cash Stripped In Questionable Deal

NM faces $38+ million of coupon payments in July and August. Due to over-leverage, shocking mismanagement of corporate cash, and the steep decline in dry bulk day rates during Q1, NM will likely default on at least one of the coupon payments.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NM) is a financially troubled micro-cap that is extremely risky as an investment or trade. It is the parent company of Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA), Navios Maritime Containers LP (NMCI), and Navios South American Logistics (NSAL), a privately held company. Prior articles analyzing NM are available here and are a must-read primer to understand the following analysis.

Based on prior year release dates, NM is due to release Q1 2019 earnings during the next week, and I will publish an analysis. This article focuses on an inter-company transaction that was buried in Footnote 23 "Subsequent Events" in the 20-F.

Q1 Credit Facility Financial Covenant Tests

As discussed extensively in prior articles, NM was facing a liquidity crisis during Q1 2019 due to $39.9 million in debt coupon payments (pre Ship Note repurchases by NSAL), a collapse in Dry Bulk Rates that would trigger Cash Flow From Operations losses, and a prospective cash outlay for the repurchase of Series H Preferred under a Tender Offer. The following table is from the article titled "Q4 Earnings Analysis..." with an adjustment for Tender Offer payments for the Series G and H Preferreds. Please note that the Series H Tender Offer expired on March 21st so the table below assumes it was closed during Q1. The Tender Offer for the Series G was extended into April and therefore was excluded from the table. This reduced the cash flow out associated with the Tender Offer by $5.6 million to $4.7 million.

Navios Holdings Dry Bulk Operations Unrestricted Cash Q4 (millions) Consolidated Cash $150.8 NSAL Cash $76.5 NMCI Cash $18.9 Dry Bulk Restricted Cash $7.0 Q4 Dry Bulk Unrestricted Cash $48.4 Ship Mortgage Interest Coupon $22.7 Senior Secured Notes Interest Coupon $17.2 Tender Offer Payments (includes fees and expenses) $4.7 Principal Payments $4.0 Environmental Fine $2.0 Dividends Received From Affiliates $2.2 Q1 Dry Bulk Unrestricted Cash Prior to Oper Results $(1.0)

Please note that this cash figure is before the expected Cash Flow From Operations losses (before Working Capital Changes) that likely resulted from the collapse in Dry Bulk Rates during Q1. This was discussed at length in the prior articles referenced above. NM must maintain $30 million in Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash to pass the Liquidity Covenant Test under its Credit Facilities. Here is the specific language from a Credit Facility:

8.1.17 Financial Covenants of the Corporate Guarantor's Group procure that: 8.1.17.1 at no time shall the Liquidity of the Group be less than USD30,000,000;

8.1.17.2 the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio must be at least 2 to 1;

8.1.17.3 the Net Total Debt divided by the Total Assets shall be less than 80%; and

8.1.17.4 throughout the Facility Period there is standing to the credit of an unencumbered account with the Bank in the name of the Borrower, the Manager or the Corporate Guarantor at least USD350,000, such amount to be in addition to any minimum liquidity required by the Bank in respect of any other Group Member.

Even before the expected poor Q1 Dry Bulk Operations results, NM was going to fail at least one of the Financial Covenant tests. It is likely that NM would aggressively manage its inter-company Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable in order to narrow the gap, but passing the Liquidity Covenant Test at the end of Q1 was likely out of the question. Depending on how weak Q1 Dry Bulk EBITDA was, NM may come close to failing the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio also.

Beginning with the Q4 2018 Earnings Release, NM began to consolidate NMCI for accounting purposes despite owning only a 3.7% economic interest in Common and General Partner Units. Typically such a tiny economic stake would be far too small to warrant consolidation and the doubts about the consolidation of NMCI were raised on the Q4 Conference Call with management by the Morgan Stanley analyst.

My surmise at the time was that consolidation of NMCI was an accounting ploy designed to pass the Leverage Covenant Test in the Credit Facility at Q4. NM was taking a $184.5 million vessel writedown during Q4 2018, but NM also booked a Bargain Gain Upon Gaining Control of $58.3 million, so the accounting ploy was material. Please recall that NM had been operating under a Credit Facility Covenant Test Waiver for the five quarters ended December 31st, 2018, and it needed to avoid failing the Covenant Tests at December 31st, 2018, in order to be able to close the Tender Offer on the Series G and H Preferreds since the repurchase of Preferred Equity falls under the Restricted Payments clauses. All of this is discussed in prior articles. Please note that the repurchase of Preferred was ultimately a failure since the Consent Solicitation of strip the Series G and H of their preferences and protections and render them worthless did not meet the minimum threshold and was withdrawn.

With the GAAP losses that NM would record during Q1 due to the Dry Bulk rate collapse, NM would probably be in danger of failing the Leverage Covenant Test again. So NM faced issues with both the Liquidity Covenant Test and the Leverage Covenant Test and probably the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio. The solution can be found in...

...Note 23: Subsequent Events

AF dipped back into her favorite bag of tricks and stripped $50 million from a partially owned subsidiary in a highly questionable loan transaction. If this sounds familiar, it is because she previously tried to do the same with NNA but was forced to reverse the transaction. Here is the Footnote:

On April 25, 2019, Navios Holdings entered into a secured credit facility of $50,000 with Navios Logistics to be used for general corporate purposes, including the repurchase of 2022 Notes. This credit facility is secured by (I) any 2022 Notes purchased by Navios Holdings with these funds and (II) equity interests in five subsidiaries of the Company that have entered into certain bareboat contracts. Each such bareboat contract has a ten-year term for a newbuilding bulk carrier and an option to acquire the related vessel. The credit facility is available in multiple drawings, has an arrangement fee of $500, a fixed interest rate of 12.75% for the first year and a fixed interest rate of 14.75% for the second year, payable annually. The secured credit facility includes negative covenants substantially similar to the 2022 Notes and customary events of default. The credit facility matures in April 2021. As of April 25, 2019, $19,000 was drawn under this facility of which $18,726 was used to acquire the 2022 Notes from Navios Logistics. During March 2019 and as of April 15, 2019, Navios Logistics purchased $35,500 of the 2022 Notes from unaffiliated third parties in open market transactions for $17,642 plus accrued interest.

There is a lot to digest in this Footnote. NSAL began purchasing NM Ship Notes during March 2019 and ultimately purchased $35.5 million in face value of notes. Why? My surmise is that similar to the GAAP consolidation of NMCI, the Ship Note purchases were designed to help NM pass the Leverage Covenant Test. NSAL is consolidated into NM for accounting purposes. Upon consolidation, NM's $35.5 million of Ship Notes owned by NSAL would be eliminated/canceled out for GAAP accounting purposes thus reducing NM's leverage.

So NM, a company on the verge of bankruptcy, forced a subsidiary to use $19 million of precious liquidity to purchase bonds from third-party sellers. NM pursued this path because as discussed in this article, NM could not strip cash from NSAL through a dividend because it would fail the Restricted Payments language in the Term Loan B. Added to the more than $10 million NM spent on the Tender Offer for the Series G and H Preferreds, $29 million in liquidity was spent by Navios companies in pursuit of purposeless financial transactions. These are the types of transactions that raise the hackles of the remaining creditors, both at NM and at NSAL.

At the end of Q1, NSAL owned the bonds. I think the following language applies to the purchase of NM's Ship Notes:

6.6 Transactions with Affiliates. (A) The Company shall not, and shall not permit any of its Restricted Subsidiaries to, enter into or make or amend any transaction, contract, agreement, understanding, loan, advance or guarantee with, or for the benefit of, any Affiliate of the Company (each, an "Affiliate Transaction") involving aggregate annual payments or consideration in excess of $5,000,000, unless: (I) the Affiliate Transaction is on terms that are not materially less favorable to the Company or the relevant Restricted Subsidiary than those that would have been obtained in a comparable transaction by the Company or such Restricted Subsidiary with an unrelated Person, with such determination to be made at the time such Affiliate Transaction is entered into or agreed to; and (II) with respect to any Affiliate Transaction or series of related Affiliate Transactions involving aggregate consideration in excess of $20,000,000, the Company delivers to the Administrative Agent either (I) a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company set forth in an Officers' Certificate certifying that such Affiliate Transaction complies with this Section 6.6 and that such Affiliate Transaction has been approved by a majority of the disinterested members of the Board of Directors or (II) with respect to any such Affiliate Transaction or series of related Affiliate Transactions as to which there are no disinterested members of the Board of Directors, an opinion as to the fairness to the Company or such Restricted Subsidiary of such Affiliate Transaction from a financial point of view issued by an independent accounting, appraisal or investment banking firm of international standing qualified to perform the task for which such firm has been engaged (as determined by the Company in good faith).

Based on my experience as a former investment banker, no independent board member or independent valuation expert could opine that the inter-company loan transaction is fair to NSAL. If they did, such opinion would likely be rejected by a US Court of Law (more on that below). The Ship Notes have traded at a Yield-to-Maturity over 30% during the last several months. But the YTM of the Ship Notes is not a proper comparable since the inter-company loan of $50 million is only partially secured by the Ship Notes that were purchased in the open market for $18.7 million, a figure that includes accrued interest. The bareboat contracts that were pledged as security are likely worthless because the counterparty will likely be able to terminate them if NM files for bankruptcy (standard contractual practice). So NM will have stripped out $50 million of cash and NSAL will only be secured by the Ship Notes that will likely be worth $15 million or less in a bankruptcy (based on $.40 on the dollar valuation). The Senior Secured Notes are also not a comparable since they are secured by various pledged equity interests. The inter-company note is primarily an unsecured obligation issued by a company that is going bankrupt. No reasonable person could opine that this was a fair transaction.

The Ship Notes were not purchased from NM directly, however, so NM could force NSAL to make the argument that the purchase of the Ship Notes was a Permitted Investment (this would be such a specious argument I will not spend further time on it). As part of the Term Loan B, the Borrower (an NSAL subsidiary) was required to incorporate in the US. The law that will govern the lawsuit that I believe will follow this transaction will be filed in a US Court. The US Court will look at the entirety of the fact set which will include:

NM controlled the management and board of NSAL.

NSAL purchased the NM Ship Notes for the benefit of NM (see reasons detailed above) and subsequently swapped the $35.5 million face value of Ship Notes and $31 million of cash for essentially an unsecured note with a well below market interest rate that will only pay interest in 12 months.

NM needed the $31 million in cash because it lacked the liquidity required under the Covenants of its Credit Facilities and to pay its liabilities.

When the case is heard in court, NM will likely have defaulted on the Ship Note and Senior Secured Note coupons due in July and August. This will support the plaintiffs contention that the management knew the company was going bankrupt.

There is no exogenous event that will cause the sudden bankruptcy of NM. The Company has been in financial trouble for quite some time, as documented by the Credit Facility Covenant Waiver that it operated under for the five quarters ending December 31, 2018.

The US Court would conclude that this is an Affiliate Transaction and did not meet the requirements under the Term Loan B documents. I will leave it up to each individual reader and the US Court of law to determine if the management of NM committed fraud. I will say this: only a desperate management team without viable capital raising alternatives would indulge in such an unethical piece of financial chicanery like this. At best it buys NM two months before it defaults.

Q1 Earnings Release: The Only Number that Matters

Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash for the Dry Bulk operations is the only number that matters. It will be interesting to see what the Q1 TCE was for the Dry Bulk vessels and the EBITDA for the Dry Bulk operations. I will provide an analysis when the numbers are released.

Conclusion

The inter-company loan with NSAL and the shady asset swap at NNA will have poisoned the well with the Creditors of NM, NSAL, and NNA. The Creditors will be unforgiving when NM defaults on a payment. The Ship Notes and Senior Secured Notes were issued by US incorporated entities so the bankruptcy will occur in the US. The recent transactions will make debt capital raises more difficult for NMM and NMCI. If you own any of NM's notes, preferreds, or common stock, sell now before the earnings release.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.