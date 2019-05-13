Resolved: Swan:Intel = Nadella: Microsoft

Thus, given INTC's many strengths and immense staying power, I am looking at scaling deeper into this stock with a patient perspective.

I'm intrigued that new permanent CEO Bob Swan's prescriptions for INTC in some ways parallel those of Satya Nadella at MSFT, the former partner of INTC in "Wintel."

I think so, and think that this sell-off could be a delayed reaction to macro chip industry dynamics - which may or may not be already turning up.

INTC has plunged from an April high above $59 into a bear market.

Background - lessons from tech history

I'll get to the point of the title in the later sections, but first, a few words about my concerns about the semiconductor sector (SOX) from a timing basis.

The Fed has been in tightening mode for an historically almost unprecedented 3 1/2 years, but its resolve is weakening: a dangerous pattern for cyclicals, especially with housing and auto stocks weak for over a year.

In the chips, we see topping action both technically and on deteriorating fundamentals: Intel (INTC) had a solid Q1 (flat revenues yoy) but on the conference call, CEO Robert Swan reported:

The decline in memory pricing has intensified. The data center inventory and capacity digestion that we described in January is more pronounced than we expected, and China headwinds have increased, leading to a more cautious IT spending environment. And yet those same customer conversations reinforce our confidence that demand will improve in the second half. So we've reassessed our '19 expectations based on the challenges we're seeing.

The CFO reiterated:

We see customers becoming more cautious in their buying patterns, with the most acute deceleration happening in China. Demand pressure is particularly evident in our data center business, where we are seeing a continuing inventory correction in enterprise and comms, and capacity digestion among cloud service providers who ramped consumption strongly in 2018.

This was no surprise to ECRI, which in March published The Canary in the Semiconductor-chip Fab, in which was found the following:

The chart shows that global semiconductor shipment growth has collapsed, plunging over 20% since August, and its growth rate has tanked to a ten-year low.

So, my first point is that timing the chip/tech cycles is difficult but not impossible, and portfolio managers or traders with large enough positions can do well selling rips and buying dips. Having bought the INTC dip last August, per my prior INTC article, I took note of this and other data points and sold 90% of a large INTC positio into strength in Q1.

Last week, I doubled this 10% position in an IRA, either for a possible flip or longer term hold. The reason to consider holding INTC, with its challenges with management and in its PC market, are because I think that the Swan era at INTC could parallel the Satya Nadella era at Microsoft (MSFT).

Nadella, MSFT and the return of the horsemen

Here, INTC looks as though it might be beginning a 1980s-'90s-style run:

INTC is not alone in going from leader to laggard, and trying to resume its former status as a leader. Cisco (CSCO), under Chuck Robbins, has begun making a similar sort of run at its highs, and under Mr. Nadella, MSFT is sailing in uncharted all-time high waters. I've contributed bullish articles on CSCO last September and again this February, and on MSFT last May and again in July. I view both stocks as less cyclical than INTC, and maintain full positions in them. Each is prospering under new management, and in the next section, I explore why it may be a good financial bet right now (one I have begun to take again) to jump into INTC or scale deeper into it.

What Nadella has wrought, Swan may also be doing

The Ballmer era at MSFT was not a total disaster. He was an early enthusiast of MSFT establishing itself in the nascent Cloud, and some Windows releases were not panned.

Nadella has moved to unify the seemingly disconnected parts of MSFT into a more coherent, Internet/network/Cloud-focused group. Now there is greater coherency to its business segments, with visible space for most segments to expand horizontally. Thus, MSFT is regaining a premium P/E, somewhere around 25X forward EPS, far above that of INTC.

Nadella's MSFT is also widely touted as playing much better with competitors/colleagues in the tech sector than before, and some reports suggest that the internal environment at MSFT has gone from tense to pleasant.

I think these three points are where Swan wants to take INTC. To summarize:

move more toward software/Cloud (building on hardware excellence)

get all parts of INTC's sprawling empire growing, or else sell them (e.g., 5G modems)

don't think like a monopoly; collaborate internally and with the rest of tech.

The slide show from the May 8 Investor Meeting has some nuggets. For example, Slide 26 from Swan's presentation discusses how he wants to change INTC:

Swan echoes Nadella as he seeks to change INTC

This slide makes 4 points; my interpretations of them follow, point by point:

1. INTC needs to listen to customers and meet their needs instead of making products and telling customers to take them.

2. Expand the playing field from about $50 B TAM (total available market) to about $300 B, thus making INTC a smallish player (and therefore more humble) with lots of room to grow.

3. Stop competing internally (acting as a monopoly with no one else to compete with) and begin acting like the challenger with a low market share. Note, this is said to have been a key part of the culture change at MSFT once Nadella took the reins.

4. Make sure your products are the best (for the needs of customers).

Most of these fit with Nadella's improvements at MSFT.

Moving toward software

Let's examine some of what Murthy Renduchintala, INTC's chief engineering officer, said in 2016 about his 2015 move from Qualcomm (QCOM):

... With decades of experience in creating open ecosystems ... embedding intelligence into unexpected devices, Intel is uniquely positioned to deliver the comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end hardware and software technologies for this[ IoT] revolution.

It may be telling that he was talking about "embedding intelligence," then mentioned software technologies on an equal linguistic footing with hardware.

Now look at the emphasis in his slide show. There are 39 slides other than the 3 introductory and 6 summary/closing slides. Of these, Slides 18-33 focus on software, and Slide 34 summarizes INTC's capabilities with software on top and security second. So, almost half relate to software.

Slide 33 simply says:

One API; coming soon to a developer near you in Q4 2019.

Software, ho!

This fits with NVIDIA (NVDA), which disclosed over a year ago that it employed more software than hardware engineers.

MSFT remains a hardware company to an extent, e.g. with Xbox, Surface and HoloLens, but its two major Nadella-era acquisitions were weightless: LinkedIn and GitHub; no more Nokia (NOK) phone deals for this team. So, MSFT remains a software/Internet/Cloud company first.

I think that INTC under Bob Swan and with support from Dr. Renduchintala (and the board), likes this business model and wants to build on INTC's large position in chips (and strengthen it) by adding high-margined value through software, including security.

As far as doing what it can with chips...

Growing the chip business

INTC insists, in its communications to investors, that it is making strides in catching up to TSMC (TSM) in the node race.

An aside: in 2014, when TSM was around $20 and was not discussed much on Seeking Alpha, I contributed two bullish articles on it, Mega Cap Taiwan Semi Has A Beat And Raise Quarter; Why It's A Core Tech Holding; and Taiwan Semiconductor Still Dominates; Buying The Sell-Off.

I am long TSM; however, the virtues I pointed to then have finally been discovered. TSM, of course, is experiencing weakness but thinking the bottoming process is underway.

Back to INTC and hope as part of an investment strategy.

As a small investor, I have to trust that INTC can cut operating costs and improve its chip performance in all the ways needed. It's a big job that may have some bumps even if it is successful. Certainly, customers will give it time.

One straw in the wind came in Swan's prepared remarks on the conference call. Early on, he reported what INTC says is a strong competitive response to the NVDA challenge. Praising iNTC's execution in Q1, he said:

For example, our first-ever data-centric portfolio launch marked an important milestone in our efforts to capitalize on the AI opportunity and undisputed technology inflection. Our new second-generation Xeon Scalable is the only processor in the industry with built-in artificial intelligence acceleration. Not only did we deliver a 14x generation-over-generation performance improvement, but we also showed CPU performance beating GPU performance on major AI workloads like recommendation engines.

INTC alleges its CPU outperformed a GPU. Interesting! (What might Jensen Huang, NVDA's CEO, say in response?)

In any case, INTC's vast array of chips, or hardware-software solutions, is far beyond a retired cardiologist's capacity to analyze. Clearly, senior management is motivated. The question for investors is whether the Street is now so skeptical and disillusioned that the odds favor the brave investor.

I'm comfortable taking that bet, given INTC's low relative valuation despite its many balance sheet, operational and entrenched strengths.

Risks

I view INTC, as a DJIA (DIA) stock, as only moderately risky. It is very well situated in stagnant/declining industries and growth industries alike. But, as asserted above, the chip business is heading down. Any 2019 rebound could be temporary. The IoT things opportunity could be over-hyped; so could Mobileye's TAM or long term competitiveness. And, probably highest on investor's concerns, has INTC simply lost its mojo, impervious to repair? No guarantees exist.

Conclusions - INTC as an interesting short and long term play

Summarizing the above points:

1. This is a challenged time for the chip companies.

2. But that means that INTC's diminished guidance may mostly be a reflection of industry, not competitive, dynamics.

3. Short term, powerhouse institutional favorites such as INTC tend to bounce after such a sharp large decline on limited negative news, so INTC may be a good quick long-side trade here.

4. Longer term, the Satya Nadella paradigm of changing MSFT's complexion for the better in several ways may be a key example that Bob Swan is trying to follow at INTC. If this is correct and execution meets Swan's stated expectations, points #1-2 above suggest that the next several months could be optimal scale-in periods to build, or in my case, rebuild, a position in INTC.

5. It is worth thinking about the triumvirate of MSFT as well as INTC and CSCO as horsemen from long ago that may all be market stars again under fresh leadership.

Thus, the debating proposition that INTC today could be like MSFT in 2014 upon Satya Nadella's advent as CEO is one I support.

But the answer has not yet been provided, so investment risk may be significant.

