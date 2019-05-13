Majesco (MJCO) CEO Adam Elster on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Adam Elster

Thanks, Andrew and good morning to everyone on today’s call. I am thrilled about the financial results we achieved in fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and the full year. It completely reinforces my excitement about our future. Our cloud-based operating model is the most critical component of our value proposition and it is resonating. Our results reflect a growing incentives of our solution as fourth quarter revenue increased 11.9% over the same period a year ago and 13.7% for the full fiscal year over last year. Cloud revenues increased by 55% compared to the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and 53% for the full year of last year. Cloud revenue now represents more than 40% of our total revenue and 25% of our customer base.

Majesco’s profitability has strengthened as well, which is being driven by a higher margin mix of our revenue. I am very encouraged by the growing acceptance of Majesco’s products, which are resonating with our current and potential customers. We had record breaking new sales this quarter and a year which saw our 12-month order backlog increase to almost $100 million. The North American business was extremely strong with wins across all customer tiers and throughout our product portfolio. We were especially encouraged because 100% of the new deals in Q4 were cloud solution. And the same was true for our Q4 business across EMEA. We are extremely focused on customer success and for us each successful implementation continues and amplify our credibility in the market with both our customers and with potential customers.

As closely as we track new sales, we also track customers go live. Our ability to reduce project time lines is a critical benefit to customers and our overall cloud business model. During the fourth quarter, we had 6 customers go live, including 2 who had purchased the technology in the third quarter. This validates our ability to drive speed to market and time to value. Now customers continue to partner with us, and we are extremely focused on where they are today and where they want to be in the future. Their strategy is concentrated on optimizing technology investment and establishing a new platform for an overall digital experience. We knew, as a company, that we had to make our image in the market match our voice and our execution about the future of insurance. Last month, we launched our new brand messaging, website and corporate video. If you have not had a chance to see it please, check it out. Our interactions with customers, partners, investors and analysts all show incredible alignment to our strategy and this vision.

In April, we had our annual customer conference, Convergence, and we crushed previous attendance records growing nearly 50%. The rise in attendance underscores Majesco’s market leadership and the rapid growth in adoption of our cloud, API and micro-services-based platforms for P&C and L&A. In fact, many of the presenters at Convergence were not actually delivered by Majesco, but rather by a wide range of partners, customers and industry influencers. This further demonstrates how innovative companies are leveraging our solutions to redefine the future of insurance.

Our people are most important asset and we are focused on empowering our associates and expanding our leadership team. And I am pleased with the progress we’ve made within our fourth quarter. During the quarter, Manish Shah was promoted to President and Chief Product Officer. His presentation at Convergence was one of the many highlights and was focused on the rapidly changing market and technology shifts that have become mandatory to compete today. We announced version 11 of our cloud insured P&C and L&A products. We then introduced our LifePlus solutions, re-branded from the Q3 Exaxe acquisition.

Finally, Manish demonstrated many of the innovative insurance initiatives that are leveraging our Digital1st platform. It enables companies to rapidly adapt to their technology needs and leverage the vast InsurTech ecosystems. Jim Miller joined the company in March as our Chief Revenue Officer. He will be responsible for driving Majesco’s overall go-to-market methodology and execution for the company’s growth strategy. Jim has over 20 years’ experience, earning a reputation for delivering top performance across partnered and direct sales channels. Jim had worked directly for me for over 12 years and he delivers results. Wayne Locke joined Majesco as CFO last month, bringing with him 20 years of finance and operations experience. Before Majesco, he was Senior Director at Capgemini, providing financial and operational consulting services to insurance organization. He is joining us on this call this morning and will be available during Q&A. Wayne will assume responsibility for the earning calls moving forward.

This afternoon, we are hosting Investor Analyst Day at NASDAQ’s brand new headquarters at Times Square. We will showcase Majesco’s growth strategy and articulate the market opportunity for our brand. We will highlight Majesco’s vision for the future of insurance, emphasizing our next-generation capabilities, unparalleled domain expertise, industry leadership and strategic partnerships, all focused on helping insurers meet the demands of tomorrow right now. We will also host a customer and partner panel and there will be demonstrations showcasing our 3 products. I am very excited by our momentum, and I look forward to continuing my active engagements with investors and shareholders and updating you on the company’s future.

Now I will turn the call over to Farid to discuss the success of our financial drivers for the quarter. Farid?

Farid Kazani

Thank you, Adam and good morning to everyone. I am pleased to summarize the fourth quarter and full year financial for fiscal 2019. This is the seventh consecutive quarter of consistent financial improvement in the performance for the company and we are pleased with the positive trends in the key performance metrics for the business.

Just the headlines, we closed the year with a strong growth in revenue at 13.7% and a significant improvement in the profitability with the increase of 769 basis points in the adjusted EBITDA margins. The revenue from cloud-based customers was at $56.8 million, almost 41% of total revenue for the year ended March 31, 2019, up 52.6% as compared to $37.2 million, which was 30.3% of total revenue during the year ended March 31, 2018. This total number of cloud customers, now stand at 54. The total recurring revenue was $45.8 million, 32.8% of our total revenue for the year ended 31 March, 2019, up 39% as compared to $33 million, which was 26.8% of total revenue for the year ended March 31, 2018. The 12-month order backlog as of March 31, 2019 was $96.9 million, up 13.5% from the $85.4 million as of December 31, 2018. We added 19 new clients organically for the year ended March 31, 2019 across various geographies.

And now some specifics on the financials for Q4 and for the full year 2019, first the revenue details revenue for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019, was $36.9 million, up 11.9% year-over-year and 4.2% sequentially. For the full year 2019, the revenue was $139.9 million as compared to $143 million, reflecting a strong growth of 13.7%. The increase revenue was strongly due to the higher cloud revenue, the addition of 19 new logos these footprint expansions across existing accounts and the acquisition revenues from the Exaxe acquisition. The total cloud revenue for the Q4 fiscal year 2019 was $16.3 million, representing 24.2% of the total revenue in this quarter as compared to $10.5 million, representing 32% of revenue during the same period last year reflecting a growth of 54.9%. The cloud subscription revenue grew 49.7% from $3 million in Q4 of fiscal 2018 to $4.5 million in this Q4 of fiscal 2019. As a percentage of revenue, the cloud subscription now stands at 12.2% in Q4 at fiscal 2019 compared to 9.1% in the same quarter last year.

For the full year ending March 31, 2019, the total cloud revenue was $56.8 million, reflecting a growth of 52.6% over the same period last year. The growth has significantly offset the drop in the on-premise implementation revenues, which declined 41.9% from $37 million in FY 2018 to $28.9 million in FY 2019. The total recurring revenue was $12.9 million in Q4 of fiscal 2019 and had increased 42.3% representing 34.9% of the total revenues as compared to $9 million representing 27.4% of Q4 in fiscal 2018.

For the full year, total recurring revenue was $45.8 million, representing 32.8% of the total revenue and reflecting a growth of 38.9%. From a geographic standpoint, the North America, EMEA and APAC represented 87.4%, 7% and 5.6% respectively for the fiscal year 2019 revenue as compared to 89.2%, 5.4% and 5.4% respectively for the full year fiscal 2018. In terms of business split, the P&C represented 70.1%, life and annuity represented 29.2% and the non-insurance was 0.6% of the fiscal 2019 total revenue as compared to 76.3%, 32.5% and 1.2% respectively for the fiscal year 2018. In terms of client concentration, the top customer, this quarter, represented 12.4% of the revenue, while the top 5 constituted 28.6% and the top 10 constituted 42.2% for the full year fiscal 2019 total revenue and 9%, 28.4% and 43.1%, respectively, for the full year 2018.

Turning onto the profitability and other expenses, during fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019, the gross margins were at 48.5% as compared to 46.9% in the same quarter ended March 31, 2018. The year-on-year increase in margins was primarily due to the higher revenue mix from cloud business and the improved delivery efficiencies. For the full year 2019, the gross margins were higher at 49% as compared to 45.2% for the full year 2018. The SG&A expenses for FY 2019 was lower at $39.1 million compared to $40.1 million for the full year 2018. The fire in 36 basis point improvement in the SG&A as compared – as a percentage of revenue reflected strong operating leverage and improved management of G&A expenses.

On the other hand, the product expenses for the full year fiscal 2019 was higher at $19.3 million as compared to $17.3 million for the fiscal of 2018. The same was 23 basis points lower as a percentage of revenue in fiscal 2019 as compared to the fiscal 2018. The additional R&D expense has been focused on enhancing our cloud and digital offerings. The adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter ended the March 31, 2019 was $4.4 million, or 12% of the revenue as compared to the adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million or 8.8% for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018. Sequentially, the adjusted EBITDA was marginally lower at 187 basis points. The adjusted EBITDA for the full year stood significantly higher at $17.2 million or 12.3% of revenue as compared to $5.7 million or 4.6% of the revenue for the fiscal 2018, reflecting an improvement of 769 basis points year-over-year. Net income for the full year 2019 reflected a great turnaround, ending $6.9 million or $0.18 per diluted share as compared to a net loss of $5 million or a loss of $1.014 per share for the fiscal year 2018.

Turning on to the balance sheet, the balance sheet as of March 31, 2019 reflects a tax-free company with the internal cash flow generation during the year and the capital raised through the price issues of $43.5 million in February 2019, the total cash and cash equivalents stood at $38.9 million as of the March 31, 2019 compared to a net debt level of $4.4 million at the end of last fiscal March 31, 2018. Our favorable cash position allows us to move quickly on opportunities for growth. The DSOs were marginally higher at 85 days at the end of March 31, 2019 as compared to 82 days at the end of December 31, 2018. Strong bookings in the fourth quarter March 31, 2019, reflected growing momentum in our business. The 12-month executable order increased to $96.9 million, up 13.5% compared to $85.4 million at the end of December 31, 2018. Overall, the year ended with a strong growth, showing improvement across all key metrics in the revenue, customer acquisition, cloud-based metrics, the margin expansion, order backlog and positive cash flows.

This concludes our prepared remarks. I’ll now pass it on to the operator to open the call for questions. Thank you very much and appreciate your continued interest in Majesco.

Shyamal Dhruve

Yes, hi, thanks for the opportunity and congrats on good set of numbers. So, my first question is on the Exaxe acquisition, so excluding that what would be the organic revenue growth for this quarter?

Adam Elster

The Exaxe contribution inorganically to our numbers for the year, were less than 2% in the revenue growth. Of the full year numbers, it’s less than 2% of that 13.7% for the full year.

Shyamal Dhruve

13.7%?

Adam Elster

13% was our full year revenue growth percent here. And Exaxe represented less than 2% of that number.

Shyamal Dhruve

Okay. And my second question is on the Capgemini partnership, which we announced recently. So, if you can share the details about the partnership like whether that would be a joint product development or it would be just the joint sales effort and products would be our own. Any details on that partnership?

Adam Elster

Sure. So, we are very excited on Monday to announce the Capgemini partnership. In fact, Capgemini will be on our panel today as part of our Investor Analyst Day that we are having today at the NASDAQ. So we are very excited. Obviously, Capgemini is a leader in consulting around the insurance industry and technology. And one of the focused areas they have is for their L&A business and they have chosen to partner with us to focus on the L&A business. So we are focused on L&A. We are focused on joint go-to-market. They will leverage our technology and you will see more coming out over the course of the next year on some of the initiatives that will be talked.

Shyamal Dhruve

So does that mean that we will jointly develop new products with Capgemini and that would be marketed by Capgemini or it would be – the earlier products also would be marketed by Capgemini?

Adam Elster

So we are not co-developing a product, we have a product, Majesco’s CloudInsurer, Version 10, L&A product. We just announced we’re releasing the version 11 product in October as part of Convergence. They are focused on that project. So we are not co-developing a project, we already have a product. We are going to customers in the marketplace where they are working on their strategic transformation and utilizing our technology to deliver those results.

Shyamal Dhruve

Okay. And any upfront commission paid to Capgemini or it would be like the revenue would be shared once they sign any deal with us?

Adam Elster

We don’t pay Capgemini commission. They get paid their commission on the services and the consulting work they do. And they don’t get paid on our product deals. That’s the same structure every single technology company follows. And we are aligned with that. Thanks for the question. Thank you.

Shyamal Dhruve

Yes, all the best for the coming quarter.

Adam Elster

Thank you.

Adam Elster

Alright. I appreciate everyone joining the call today. Look, I understand that many of you – we will see you in a few hours so we are doing the call – we are doing call from the NASDAQ, hosting the event at 1 o'clock today. So much more material to come for those of you who aren’t attending, but we will be posting the material after you have been on website, which has more details on its strategy, the financials. Thank you all very much for your time. We think it was a great quarter, great year. We are happy about the progress and we will see many this afternoon. Have a good day everybody.

