Arista Networks: Ignore The Bearish Noise

A push-out in renewal demand is not necessarily lost revenue; Arista may make up for it with strength in the back half of the fiscal year.

Investors are concerned over the company's decelerating growth and subpar Q2 forecast, which are largely caused by a delayed renewal by a large tech giant, which many think is Microsoft.

When the market is getting hacked to pieces again, it's a good time for investors to cherry-pick the hardest-hit growth stocks that have recently fallen from grace. One of these names is Arista Networks (ANET). Last year, Arista was an undisputed Wall Street favorite, with analysts praising the company for being a "Cisco-killer" (CSCO) and being the most cloud-oriented networking hardware platform; but this year, slowing growth and a fear of commoditization in the hardware space have put immense pressure on Arista stock. Those fears were compounded when, in releasing Q1 results, Arista pointed to upcoming deceleration thanks to a delay in purchases by major cloud companies.

Since its earnings release, Arista has shed more than 20%, cutting its year-to-date gains in half:

The question for investors now: is Arista headed for a steeper decline, or does this technical correction mark an entry point in this once-favored growth king? In my view, Arista has become a strong buy.

Bullish drivers and safety nets

Valuation is one of the first metrics we can turn to in order to justify the bullish thesis. Despite the dour forecast for Q2 (shown below; the revenue range represents 16% y/y growth at the midpoint and a ten-point deceleration from Q1), analysts still have a pro forma EPS target of $9.35 for the year, up 17% y/y (per Yahoo Finance).

Figure 1. Arista guidance Source: Arista 1Q19 earnings release

Further, despite a slowing of revenue growth even in Q1, Arista's margin and profitability expansion remains unhindered. This quarter, Arista's pro forma EPS grew at 39% y/y. At the company's current share price of $257, the stock trades at a P/E ratio of 27.5x, based on FY19 EPS estimates. If we take into account Arista's phenomenal Q1 EPS growth rate, Arista trades at a PEG ratio of 0.70x - a classic indicator of an undervalued growth stock.

The other reason to stay long on Arista is fundamental. While Arista's guidance gives us management's viewpoint on growth in the first half of calendar 2019, the back half of the year is still hazy. It's likely that the cloud vendors that are delaying purchases this year (perhaps in connection with tariff uncertainty) may catch up on their orders in Q3 or Q4. After all, the global cloud expansion is showing no signs of slowing down - SaaS companies are still reporting record earnings quarters.

Here's some useful commentary (key points highlighted) from CEO Jayshree Ullal on the Q1 earnings call:

While 2019 is off to a decent start, we are experiencing somewhat of a speed bump in Q2 2019. We saw less than the normal order strength in late March and in the month of April. We are therefore forecasting slower growth in Q2 2019 from our normal and historical patterns. Some of the contributing reasons for this are one the massive cloud titan providers fulfilled in 2018 have led to a period of absorption in the first half of 2019. In particular, one cloud titan has placed most orders on hold for Q2 2019. We note the lackluster performance of the service provider vertical and this – we forecast this to continue in Q2 2019 consistent with industry trends. To put the volatility of the cloud spend into perspective, as I have shared with you many times, cloud titans typically give us one to two quarters of forecast. And this time, we're seeing a decreased demand in the first half of 2019 compared to 2018. Meanwhile, our enterprise momentum is healthy and very much in its early innings. Our investments from prior years to the present are now paying off. These enterprises typically require contracts, training as well as the deployment of Arista’s new programmable FTN technologies and can take typically a year or more in sales cycles. We do expect 2019 to be a crucial year for both the enterprise data center and campus in terms of customer acceptance."

Many analysts and commentators have speculated that the "one cloud titan" responsible for the slashed forecast is Microsoft. Yet Microsoft Azure's growth shows no signs of risk; Azure revenues rose a startling 75% y/y in Microsoft's most recent quarter, while total commercial cloud revenues jumped 41% y/y.

Figure 2. Microsoft Q3 segment metrics Source: Microsoft Q3 earnings release

In essence, Microsoft's order delay does not represent perishable demand. It's more than likely that Arista will be able to "catch up" in the back half of the calendar year, especially as Ullal noted that Arista's "new product introductions are slated to ramp in the second half of 2019." It's also likely that Arista's customers have under-called their Q2 forecast and will place their orders later in Q2, rather than communicating their spending intentions upfront - giving them the flexibility to adjust their order books throughout the quarter.

In my view, Arista's slashed valuation and low PEG ratio gives investors a margin of safety to bet on the thesis that hardware orders will recover in Q3 and Q4 as cloud vendors resume their normal pace of spending.

Q1 download

Let's now take a closer look at how Arista performed in Q1:

Figure 3. Arista Q1 results Source: Arista 1Q19 earnings release

When we step away from the lackluster guidance that accompanied it, there's actually a lot to like about Arista's most recent results. Revenues grew 26% y/y to $595.4 million, in-line with Wall Street's estimates but decelerating only one point from last quarter's 27% y/y growth. Arista also continues to make tremendous progress at pushing into international markets, with international revenues now comprising 26% of the total revenue base - up two points from 24% in the year-ago quarter.

Arista's gross margin, however, was a bigger highlight in the quarter. The company managed to bump up its sky-high gross margin by an additional 10bps to 64.5%. Note that very few hardware companies are able to achieve such a premium margin - even Cisco (CSCO), whose revenue base includes higher-margin software and services, only has a gross margin in the low 60s:

Arista also achieved efficiencies on the operating spend side. Sales and marketing costs consumed only 8.6% of revenues this quarter, versus 8.9% in the year-ago quarter. Similarly, general and administrative costs - which I think of as the "least productive" component of operating expenditures - fell to 2.6% of revenues, 160bps lower than 4.2% in 1Q18.

These cost controls, in spite of decelerating revenue growth, helped Arista to notch an EPS of $2.31 in the quarter, up 39% y/y and beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $2.07 with 12% upside. This EPS beat - almost double that of revenue growth - gives us confidence that even if Arista's revenue growth decelerates to the ~16% neighborhood next quarter, the company will still be able to achieve EPS growth in excess of 16%. Recall that Wall Street's EPS target of $9.35 for the current year implies only 17% y/y growth over FY18 EPS, and Arista is already well ahead of that mark with this quarter's results.

Key takeaways

Arista's ~20% fall from recent heights has made it an incredibly attractive buying proposition. Arista has had many scares like this in the past, and it's always one of the quickest companies to recover. After the December crash in the stock market, for example, Arista shares skyrocketed 51% in the first calendar quarter of 2019 - one of the fastest recoveries in the broader market.

Fundamentally, Arista remains a best-in-class vendor of networking hardware that continues to take market share from Cisco. Near-term spending pullbacks by major customers are no indicator of Arista's long-term health. Note also that Arista has a clean balance sheet with $2.15 billion fo cash (representing more than 10% of its market cap) to ride out any near-term weakness. Pick up shares of Arista while its valuation is temporarily slashed - if anything, the company's announcement of a $1 billion buyback is a further indication of management's confidence in Arista's ability to turn the ship around.

