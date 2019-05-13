Sandstorm Gold: Great Potential, Disappointing Results

I believe the company is likely to face more headwinds in 2019, unless the US economy starts to falter, pushing down the dollar. Shareholders should be prepared for more weakness.

Source: Chapada Mine, Brazil. Operated by Yamana Gold (AUY), Image from Sandstorm Gold

Investment thesis

The Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) is called a "streamer," and it generates revenues through two types of business: royalties and streams. It is a very uncomplicated and reliable business model with great potential and reduced risk potential.

The company is similar to Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), which I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

Sandstorm Gold has acquired a portfolio of about ~188 streams and royalties (~67 in Canada).

Erfan Kazemi, CFO, said in the conference call:

During Q1, about 53% of Sandstorm's total revenue was generated by mines in North America. Canadian operations represented the bulk of that total with the Great White North contributing 40% of that 53% chunk. Mines in South America were responsible of 20% of our revenue and the balance with other countries around the world.

Sandstorm Gold is now what we can call a "junior streamer."

On the positive side, Sandstorm Gold should now control dilution better which supports, in theory, a more predictable stock price depending on the future price of gold.

However, the company is still building up its asset portfolio as we speak, and a good strategy that can be applied in this type of company is to trade short term about 30% of your position.

Another potential negative that justifies short-term trading is that the gold price has been weakening recently and offers an uncertain outlook in 2019.

The gold price is a crucial element when it comes to investing in SAND, and it ought to always be part of your investment analysis and investing/trading process.

SAND had an excellent start in 2019 with an early supportive gold price momentum (golden cross) which quickly evaporated below $1,300 per ounce, due to a stubborn bullish dollar. The primary outcome is that it pressured the stock since the end of March and may drag the stock price below $5 soon, as we can see later here.

I believe the company is likely to face more headwinds in 2019, unless the US economy starts to falter, pushing down the dollar. Shareholders should be prepared for more weakness down the road and eventually average down a little, hoping for a rebound in 2020.

Sandstorm Gold - Financial results snapshot 1Q'19 - The raw numbers

Sandstorm Gold 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Revenues in $million 16.07 17.94 15.45 19.47 18.93 17.29 17.55 18.17 Net Income to shareholders in $million -1.9 4.8 0.71 0.37 0.66 2.09 2.75 2.50 EBITDA in $ million 6.6 14.7 8.1 8.1 10.2 10.3 11.85 13.33 Profit margin 0 26.6% 4.6% 1.9% 3.5% 12.1% 15.7% 13.7% EPS Diluted -0.01 0.02 -0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 Cash From Operating Activities in $ million 11.1 11.9 9.9 11.2 13.9 10.9 10.6 13.34 CAPEX in $million 0.02 1.59 0.9 45.6 0.3 0.1 0.03 33.21 FCF in $million 11.09 10,28 9.01 -34.4 13.56 10.81 10.57 -19.86 Total Cash in $ million 4.6 18,3 30.8 3.8 13.2 20.2 19.8 26.0 Total Debt in $ million 0 0 7.5 2.0 0 0 0 44.0 Shares outstanding diluted in million 152.0 191.1 174.7 193.4 192.7 188.6 191.0 189.8 Production 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 In K Au Eq. 12.75 14.29 12.03 14.69 14.47 14.31 14.18 14.07 Gold price 1,260 1,255 1,284 1,326 1,309 1,208 1,231 1,291

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Gold production and balance sheet details:

1 - Quarterly Revenues and trend

Sandstorm Gold posted revenue of $18.17 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with $19.47 million for the comparable period in 2018. The net income was $2.50 million in 1Q'19 compared to $0.37 million the same quarter a year ago.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations, and the company responded by incriminating streams and royalties at base metal producers like Bracemac-McLeod in Quebec and the Chapada mine in Brazil, which were affected negatively by a decrease in the price of zinc and copper when compared to Q1 of 2018. This negative impact was partially mitigated by high quarterly numbers from the Karma mine in Burkina Faso.

By the way, the average cash cost per attributable ounce came in at $241 per ounce, or about 13% lower than the Q1 of last year.

The company revised down slightly guidance for 2019

The company guidance for 2019 has been narrowed down this quarter from 63K to 73K attributable GEOs (68K mid-point) to 63K to 70K attributable GEOs (66.5K mid-point,) which is about 2.2% lower than the previous estimate and still 15.4% higher than the 57.65K realized in 2018.

Nolan Watson said in the conference call:

We brought down the top end of the guidance range slightly. One of the reasons for this is that Equinox's Aurizona project is currently four months behind schedule due to incredibly unusually heavy rainfall this year. Although, we're told that they are imminently about to begin pouring gold which means we should be starting to get our first royalty checks in Q3 of this year.

The long-term goal is still to reach 140K Oz in 2023.

2 - Free Cash Flow The free cash flow was a massive loss of $19.86 million this first quarter and a total gain of $15.08 million yearly. While the company is not paying a dividend, the problem is that it still uses a large part of free cash flow to buy back its shares.

Source: SAND Presentation

As we all know, the company is committed to a large shares buyback to solve its self-created dilution problem. While It is an attractive idea "on paper," which won approval by most shareholders, I do not see how SAND can afford it and above all, why?

The company has a new buyback plan to purchase 10% of SAND current outstanding share base, which would result in the purchase of 18.3 million shares or roughly 10% of the shares outstanding.

With 6.3 million shares already purchased and 12 million shares remaining to be bought, it could translate to a range of $80 million to $85 million in cash, which seems to be excessive from a free cash flow perspective.

Sandstorm Gold is using the revolver indirectly to buy back shares and now shows around $44 million in bank debt which could have been covered by the use of the cash from operations. It is clear to me that the company cannot afford such expense while continuing an aggressive acquisition campaign.

Furthermore, shareholders can forget about a dividend payment anytime soon.

Nolan Watson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

As previously stated, we anticipate completing the repurchase of the full 18.3 million shares around Q1 or the end of Q1 of next year.

On a side note, the company has about 25.3 million shares, warrants "deep in the money" and RSR as of May 7, 2019.

# shares Exercise price per share Expiration date 3,000,000 4.50 3/23/2020 15,000,000 3.50 10/27/2020 4,965,000 4.00 11/03/2020 2,323,435 Restricted share Rights RSR Outstanding as 5/7/2019

3 - Gold production details

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, were 14,071 ounces compared with 14,885 ounces for the comparable period in 2018 and 14,182 ounces the preceding quarter.

Sandstorm Gold indicated 57.646K Au Oz for 2018. 11 mines were contributing to production this quarter stated below:

Note: SAND reported an average cash cost of $241 per ounce in 1Q'19 ($276 for 1Q'18,) with an average gold price of 1,291 per ounce, resulting in cash operating margins of $1,050 per ounce.

4 - Net debt is $18 million at the end of 1Q'19

Credit Facility:

The company's revolving credit facility was increased to $225 million for acquisitions and general corporate purposes. The tenure of the facility is four years and is extendable by mutual consent of Sandstorm and the majority of the banking syndicate.

Approximately $44 million remains outstanding under the revolving credit facility (Bank debt,) leaving $181 million undrawn and available.

The company completed a new acquisition of 0.9% NSR on lending gold Fruta del Norte mine for $32.8 million on January 18, 2019. This mine is already approximately 50% built.

In January, the company purchased 2% NSR on the producing Houndé gold mine in West Africa (owned and operated by Endeavour Mining).

Finally, on April 3, 2019, the company announced:

[T]hat the Company has entered into a US$42.5 million financing package with Americas Silver Corporation (“Americas Silver”) that includes a US$25 million gold stream and royalty on the Relief Canyon Project in Nevada, USA (“Relief Canyon” or the “Project”), as well as a US$10 million convertible debenture, and an US$7.5 million equity subscription.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Sandstorm Gold has some great future potential in terms of production assuming that the company delivers on what has been predicted. However, the market seems more focused on the actual results, which are not convincing, especially with gold price stubbornly weak.

Another negative, production has been going down regularly since 1Q'18, and the company reduced slightly 2019 guidance, which is always a concerning sign even if it is a small move.

The situation is quite simple. Sandstorm Gold is trading as a weak proxy for gold, and the stock fluctuates depending on the future price of the precious metal. I am not necessarily bullish on gold now, but the market can change very fast. However, it is difficult to imagine a decisive change in trend in this situation, and it is perhaps time to hold and wait for a better price to add again.

Technical analysis - Short term

SAND is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $5.25 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position at this level depending on the price of gold) and line support at about $4.80 (I recommend buying a little at this level).

However, descending channel patterns are generally bearish, which means that a decisive negative breakout is a probable event soon. In this case, the next support should be around $4.40-$4.50 where I would be willing to buy back SAND.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.