Sunniva: Finally Cutting Losses On Canadian Assets

Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF) finally admitted its failure in Canada after it announced last week that it has ceased the entire Canadian campus operations and terminated its supply contract with Canopy (CGC). The stock plunged 18% the following day. While we have written on the company many times in the past, we think the latest development on the Canadian campus is an important lesson for existing investors as we think about its remaining California business. With the Canadian asset overhang out of the way, we think Sunniva's story is becoming clearer as not all hopes are lost yet with its California dream.

(All amounts in C$)

We Told You

After a short-lived rally, Sunniva shares began its relentless selloff after its IPO on January 10, 2018, when with the stock reached above $15 per share. Management has undertaken several steps to regain investor confidence including announcing a transaction to split its U.S. and Canadian assets into two separately-traded entities and hiring KCS as its communication advisor. So far, these attempts have not translated into any sustainable share price movement. Last week, Sunniva finally gave up on its doomed Canadian plan and announced that it has ceased all operations relating to the Canadian campus. The stock dropped 18% the following day and more.

When Sunniva announced on July 10, 2018, that it is looking to split its business into two separately-traded Canadian and U.S. subsidiaries, we were eager to warn investors that it was a bad idea and doomed for failure through our analysis "Should Sunniva Spin Off The Canadian Assets?". Even more recently, we wrote on April 18, 2019, that the Canadian operation is most likely dead at this point and the California business is its only hope. After Sunniva finally admitted its mistakes and shut down its entire Canadian campus last week, our warning was proven prescient.

Sunniva's California Dream

Enough about the Canadian operation which has been doomed for months. Looking ahead, Sunniva's only chance of survival is its California operation which has a much better outlook than its Canadian effort. Sunniva is in the process of completing a 489,000 sq ft cultivation facility in California in addition to an extraction center located nearby. The company completed its first product sales in California in January 2019 and launched three new brands tailored to the California market. After securing additional sales agreements for 2019, Sunniva estimated that it will earn between US$50-$60 million of revenue with gross margins in the range of 40% to 50%. The above assumes that Sunniva will use a combination of in-house and third-party productions to manufacture the branded products it has pre-sold to retailers.

Sunniva has made significant progress in its California business including working towards a vertically-integrated business model through several acquisitions. Back in October 2018, Sunniva acquired a small grower in California 2018 which was actually owned by its Head of U.S. business. We think the acquisition was aimed to provide instant access to proven genetics and clones in addition to experienced staff members that will support Sunniva's flagship Cathedral City greenhouse. The deal also provided 8,000 lbs (3,600 kg) of cannabis products that can be used to help launch Sunniva's brands in California while the greenhouse is under construction, thus significantly moving up the timeline by establishing vendor relationships while also providing an opportunity to test the market.

We have seen Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) employing a similar but slightly different strategy in California. Origin House began in California as a regional distributor and built up a significant presence later by acquiring another distributor and investing significantly into building its distribution platform. After that, it moved vertically to acquire a local craft grower in order to better utilize its distribution capabilities for its own branded products. In April, industry juggernaut Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) announced that it will acquire Origin House for C$1.1 billion in order to advance its own California business. Origin House was estimated to have access to over 500 local dispensaries covering over 60% of the California market.

In a similar move, Sunniva acquired LYTR Logistics, a California cannabis distribution company in November 2018. The acquisition is aimed to help Sunniva achieve vertical integration in the highly regulated California market. LYTR has access to over 120 licensed dispensaries in California and will benefit from Sunniva's cultivation capabilities and access to capital, both of which will be instrumental in growing its distribution business. We see the move as shrewd as Origin House's success has proven that a strategy that focuses on brands and distribution are highly valued in the market. We expect Sunniva to make significant investments in LYTR to support its expansion.

Risks Remain

Sunniva's strategy in California is not without its risks. First of all, Sunniva has to face the competitive California market. California has issued thousands of cultivation licenses for an estimated 50,000 cannabis growers in the state, according to an estimate from the California Growers Association trade group. Sunniva's California license is not a barrier to entry, unlike the Canadian market where licenses were valuable in the early days, and it is already falling behind many of the local growers that have been producing and selling cannabis in California since the 2018 legalization.

Another risk for Sunniva is its ability to raise capital to fund its business. The company has faced obstacles raising financing to complete its construction in Canada which resulted in significant loss of investor confidence. While the cannabis industry has enjoyed supportive financing markets, for the most part, we think Sunniva's disappointing stock market performance has made it increasingly costly and difficult to raise additional capital. Since its IPO in January, Sunniva raised capital at increasingly dilutive prices:

$27.8 million at $9.75 per share in March 2018

$23 million at $5.27 per share in October 2018

$18 million of debentures convertible at $5.27 in February 2019

The company had only $3.5 million at the end of September 2018 which means that, without the recent refinancings, Sunniva is walking a tightrope in terms of its liquidity profile. The Cathedral City greenhouse and the newly-acquired LYTR distribution all require capital in the near-term and we will closely watch Sunniva's liquidity position going forward.

Furthermore, the company announced last week that its California Campus Phase One construction has been delayed to late 2019 Q3. It will take several more months after construction completed for cultivation and harvesting. We think productions won't happen until Q1 2020 the earliest assuming no further hiccups. Also, Sunniva said that its budget has increased to US$95 million and it has only spent $10.5 million so far. We are not sure how the company plans to fund the remaining capital budget.

Looking Ahead

Sunniva has to prove itself and investors need to clearly recognize the risk in buying into this story because it has suffered a total failure with its Canadian strategy. The company finally scrapped its previously announced split of the U.S. and Canadian entities as we predicted. In today's cannabis market investors are presented with so many options and it is difficult to justify an investment into Sunniva when you can choose from other proven executors.

For investors, we think it is critical to understand the risks within Sunniva's California business. Sunniva has missed several key milestones but we think management is making progress in the California business lately. Any investment in this stock is highly speculative at this stage given funding uncertainties and the early-stage of its California business. We remain neutral on the stock but are becoming increasingly interested in its progress in California and believe that there are encouraging signs from the recent developments. However, without visibility into funding certainty for the whole California campus, we remain on the sidelines for now.

