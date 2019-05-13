Wayfair: More Downside After Disappointing Earnings

Wayfair Inc. (W) defied skeptics with exceptional growth in recent years firmly cementing itself as one of the top e-commerce destinations and leader in the online home goods category. The strategy the company took can basically be described as "growth at all costs" based on an aggressive marketing and expansion that now includes operations in Europe. W is still up 65% YTD 2019 including the recent 18% pullback from its all-time high of $173 reached in March. I think there is more downside ahead following what can only be described as disappointing Q1 results. The issue here is simply a reconciliation between the current valuation and a realistic long-term outlook. The company has not been able to turn the positive brand momentum into something that approaches management's optimistic financial outlook. This article highlights my bearish view and why I think investors patience may be running out.

Wayfair Inc. daily stock price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Fiscal Q1 Earnings Recap

Wayfair reported a non-GAAP Q1 loss of (-$1.62) per share, missing published consensus estimates by $0.01. Revenue of $1.94 billion was up 38.6% year over year and was ahead of expectations by $20 million. The headline numbers were essentially in-line, but what the market really focused on was the margins that were clearly a step back to the long-term bullish thesis.

Wayfair Inc. financial metrics. Source: Q1 Results/author emphasis

U.S. adjusted EBITDA of (-1.7%) was 100bps worse compared to the same period last year. In the international segment, adjusted EBITDA loss of ($74.4 million) was nearly the result from Q1 2018. Firm-wide advertising expense as a percentage of revenue at 12.5% was the highest for a quarter since 2016. Total adjusted EBITDA loss of $102.2 million in Q1 was almost half the entire loss from fiscal 2018. It's hard to complain about year over year revenue growth of 39% in Q1, but, in contrast, this figure is down from 46% in the same period last year. More concerning is the significant slowdown in international revenue growth to 41.7% in Q1 even as U.S. segment remained relatively steady q/q and y/y. The international segment appears to be the money pit and will continue to weigh profitability.

Wayfair Inc. EBITDA reconciliation. Source: Q1 Presentation

On the other hand, some of the operational metrics appear positive, but the growth rates and improvement across most measures are showing signs of decelerating; a trend that should continue and adds to bearish case. According to the latest earnings presentation, some key KPI metrics also appear to be slowing adding to questions of long-term growth potential. In particular, charts show direct retail net revenue per active customer ($442) and LTM orders per active customers (1.85) both fell in Q1 and appear to have reached a peak in 2018. This raises the question as to what limit will customers be spending on Wayfair and how many recurring orders customers be making in the future.

The Bearish Case for Wayfair

The bearish case for W comes down to being skeptical of the company's "long-term target model". Management has a vision that it can turn around its (-5.3%) adjusted EBITDA margin in Q1 2019 to a positive 8-10% down the line. Keep in mind, the company has been sharing these same targets in investor presentations going back to at least 2015 leaving investors to wonder exactly when the "long term" will come.

Wayfair Inc. Long-Term Model. Source: Q1 Presentation

Breaking down the above targets, the main drivers of potential future profitability will be an effort to cut operating expenses, mainly advertising and SG&A in half, that would allow the company to leverage current infrastructure with greater scale. Firstly, pushing the gross margin to 25-27% from a current 24.6% will be extremely difficult. Those few basis points are a mountain to climb when you consider the relatively low margin categories that are often commoditized and available on competitor websites. The trend of increasing online competition means prices for the goods will likely trend lower and Wayfair will be pressured here long term.

Secondly, I think the advertising target is extremely aggressive and maybe unrealistic. When you look at online retail and e-commerce, advertising is hugely important. If Wayfair just completely cut off all advertising and marketing to zero tomorrow, sales would likely crash. Customers find the products they want through search engines, and without sponsored links, potential customers would move to competitor sites that may sell the same product. This is important because Wayfair needs many new customers to scale effectively. Repeat customers and average spending per customers can only go so far in adding to revenue growth. It's a bearish sign that the implied number of "new customer growth" is slowing even as the company spent a record amount on marketing in Q1. Wayfair is having to spend more and more on acquiring new customers which may be unsustainable.

Dangerous Valuation

With a current market cap of ~$13.5 billion, Wayfair would need net income of approximately $270 million to sustain a normalized price to earnings ratio of 50x. In this scenario, the stock would still be expensive, but overall acceptable given the top-line growth. If we take the leap of faith that the company can double revenues from here to about $15 billion in the next couple of years and hit a 2% profit margin at that time, then that would reach the above target. The reality, however, is that Wayfair lost nearly $600 million over the last twelve months. Losses are expected to continue. Consensus estimates expect the company to report losses through at least 2022. Investors need to consider the real possibility that the company never makes a profit. The trends in e-commerce and Wayfair's market share growth are positive, but it's not a sure thing that the company will be able to sustain its current growth momentum. The stock will need perfect execution to justify the growth premium it currently commands.

Data by YCharts

W has traded consistently in a range between 1x and 2x price-to-sales. The five-year average of 1.5x represents my near-term price target implying a share price of $120. I think the stock can trade below $100 per share this year as optimism on the growth story fades. A further deterioration in financials or weakened brand momentum would open the door for more significant downside. The margins will remain a key monitoring point going forward.

