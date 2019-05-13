Enphase Energy's Coming Microinverter Tsunami

Enphase’s share price has touched levels not seen since 2014. Even the CEO of Solaredge gave Enphase a first-ever compliment saying, “Enphase is doing good” at their recent earnings call. With a best-in-class failure rate for its microinverters of 0.2% (2000 DPPM) and 0.05% (500 DPPM) on the horizon, and an NPS which has now risen to a respectable 51%, Enphase’s product reliability speaks for itself. With new management and 7 major product generations behind them, Enphase is about to release their 8th-generation of microinverter, called “grid-agnostic” IQ8 “Ensemble”. This article will highlight 1) OpEx improvements by Enphase, 2) reasons behind Enphase’s marketshare growth in the US, 3) the 2M microinverter projection for this year, 4) the untapped 72-cell AC Module market, 5) the further-strengthening of Enphase’s battery cell supply, and most importantly, 6) Enphase’s strategy for rolling out IQ8 “Ensemble” without Osborning previous IQ generations.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) is doing a commendable job optimizing the bottom line, and here are just 5 major accomplishments helping to reduce OpEx:

Enphase’s entire microinverter service product line (M190, M200, M210, M215, M250, S230, S280) has been optimized using the lowest-cost Heron-3 platform IQ7 technology; this eliminates the need to stock multiple inverters on warranty shelves, and underscores Enphase’s “universal SKU” concept;

Over 50% of Enphase’s support issues are now handled via their new Chat and Service-on-the-Go internet services.

In Enphase’s upcoming IQ8 product portfolio, Swift IC’s will be utilized in the IQ8 microinverters, Encharge storage and Enpower automatic transfer switch, optimizing Enphase’s product line using a common building-block.

The recent Infineon supply agreement for mosfets ensures that Enphase will have product availability to meet increasing demand.

Flex Mexico (FLEX) will come online this quarter possibly just in time to escape the tariffs. Instead of waiting 4 weeks for shipping from China, 3-day transport over land from Mexico should be the new norm, bringing about a major improvement in the supply lines for Enphase; expedited freight costs should subside, as they make up a percentage of that annual ~$15M COGS differential from Enphase’s latest 10Q (below).

In the past year, string inverter competitor SMA (OTCPK:SMTGF) and Tier-1 installer Tesla (TSLA) have lost marketshare. SMA’s losses were worse in 2018, but they’ve continued in 2019. Tesla installed 73MW in Q4, just 47MW in Q1, and in the past year has lost ~$30M just in their solar business, and now they’ve lowered pricing in desperation to survive; Sanjay Shah who runs Tesla’s solar business, says solar has become too “complex” for customers to make a purchasing decision, and this statement sums up why Enphase is winning; Enphase has the simplest, easy-to-install, plug-n-play solar system, appealing to a much wider installer audience than competitors in the “complex” string inverter camp.

Companies like Vivint (VSLR), Tesla and SunRun (RUN) spend ~$1/Watt for sales & marketing and general & administrative services (below). Long Tail and Tier-2 installers do not have as heavy a burden with these costs, and the bulk of Enphase’s installer muscle comes from them; in fact, Enphase’s plug-n-play IQ micros have been coined “Install Quickly” because they do install more quickly than their string competitors and have the least amount of problems requiring costly repeat service calls.

Tier-1 installer companies like SunRun are doing much of the heavy lifting for Solaredge (SEDG), spending ~$0.70/Watt for marketing which is an unviable business model; the ITC days are numbered and Tesla’s nascent direct-sales is an albatross signaling a coming end to Tier1 bloated sales models, with Tesla just starting the price war. With the energy insurance offered by Enphase in terms of reliability, safety, and increased efficiency, soft-costs can be more easily mitigated and and lure Tier1 installers back to Enphase; considering Tesla’s cash woes, even they might want to pull a SunPower (SPWR) move to gain Enphase’s reliability and increased efficiency. Enphase’s hardware-redundant, lightweight, passively-cooled, quad-IQ8-based Encharge storage may also help increase that lure.

Tier1 installer economics is in trouble, and in an attempt to increase business, Tesla is moving to a direct-sales approach; however, if you look at the details, it’s easy to understand why marketshare will continue to be lost by them; take the following Tesla direct sales quotation from 5/8/2019 for example (below):

With $0 NPV, why would anyone pay $154 per month at 6% APR to save $1,600 per year and still have to pay a $99 shark fee up front? Surely, with this type of economics, the Long Tail and Tier2 installers can run circles around the besieged Tesla aka SolarCity encampment, and many of those are Enphase installers.

At the loss of these competitors, Enphase has gained marketshare, but so has their chief competitor, Solaredge. Attention should be given to Solaredge’s recent acquisition of Korean storage company, Kokam. Solaredge will probably divorce LG (OTC:LGEAF) as they plan for their own storage tryst with Kokam. Rumors of LG Solar siding with Enphase IQ, and LG Chem with RESU tied to SolarEdge persist. Kokam with their high-end 12,000-cycle battery and 200MWh capacity is more of a “boutique” player, so the margin on Solaredge’s in-house solution could be similar to Enphase’s when they partnered with Eliiy Power. With storage costs plummeting, owning your own Gigafactory, whether it be in the desert of Nevada or in South Korea, could be a white elephant in disguise. In the last Enphase article, the plummeting $/kWh storage costs for cell and battery, including electronics, inverters, casing, etc, were estimated, along with actual pricing on 50Ah cells from Alibaba (NYSE:BABA); this does not bode well for your Tesla’s and Solaredge’s attempting to do it all, and in this fast-moving storage game, it may be better to partner than to own.

Enphase has chosen the “partner” storage route with multiple cell suppliers; they have freed themselves from a poorly struck deal with Eliiy Power by previous management, and have now partnered with storage contender A123. However, Enphase has also wisely added another cell supplier, hinting in their latest earnings call they were “in the process of signing an MSA with another very high­-quality supplier with a great supply chain”; it’s very possible this additional supplier is Saft given their tariff-proof status; if true, this would give Encharge some serious backing with Total S.A. (TOT) that owns 100% of Saft and 60% of SunPower. These multiple supply relationships will allow Enphase to be more competitive in the marketplace.

From Enphase’s recent earnings call, a bold projection of 2M microinverters was made for Q4, basically doubling quarterly microinverter volume —

As a result, we expect to have a capacity of 2M microinverters in 2019. This should help us reduce our microinverter lead times closer to our internal target by approximately 6-­8 weeks.

Reviewing EnergySage’s Solar Marketplace Intel Report, the US resi inverter marketshare is ~50% Solaredge, ~40% Enphase (incl. partners SunPower et al.), with the rest divvied to other competitors hemorrhaging marketshare. For Enphase, their 40% marketshare represents the bulk of the 976k inverters sold in Q1. Enphase’s primary focus is the resi solar market which is now on fire for a few reasons — 1) 2019 is the last year for the 30% ITC before it starts being reduced, 2) the availability of loans to Long Tail and Tier-2 installers has become much more plentiful, and 3) the superiority of distributed power generation or DG (1h44’52” and 2h03’06”) is starting to penetrate the bureaucracies that protect the stagnant central power monopolies; the recent passing of the Energy Freedom Act by the South Carolina Senate eliminates bureaucratic hurdles by removing all caps on residential solar.

With tax incentives, capital availability, and the potential for political breakthroughs like South Carolina’s spreading to other states, Enphase will benefit and their microinverter sales volume will increase. Speculating 40% growth for Enphase over the next year, the US would account for 1,065k microinverters, RoW 300k microinverters, and with a ~30% storage attachment rate with ~20 microinverters per system, another ~120k microinverters could be sold. Add in the mystery offgrid volume along with increased partner contributions, and a ~2M microinverter quarterly volume is very much possible for Enphase by 2020.

In Enphase’s latest 10Q filing, SunPower did contribute to the 976k total microinverters sold, but the bulk of that came from the Long Tail and Tier-2 installers.

13. RELATED PARTY The Company sells products to SunPower, which as of March 31, 2019 held 7.5 million shares of the Company’s common stock, under the August 2018 MSA. Revenue recognized under the MSA for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $4.5 million, net of amortization of the customer relationship intangible asset (see Note 4. “Goodwill and Intangible Assets”). At March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the Company had accounts receivable of $5.2 million and $10.3 million, respectively, from SunPower.

In SunPower’s latest earnings call, the company had $167M of non-GAAP revenue for resi solar with 52MW of business for Q1. However, the $4.5M revenue and $5.1M A/R (from above) did not correlate with that MW of business, so clearly not all of the SolarBridge inventory had been depleted, so that is an insight which enforces Enphase’s future 2M microinverter projection. Assuming 320W IQ7XS micros and 360W panels, 52MW is ~145k microinverters and at ~$100 ASP, that’s ~$15M; so, maybe an additional 100k inverters could be added to Enphase’s microinverter count for next quarter along with an additional $10M in revenue going forward.

Furthermore, consider that SunPower’s reported 9k customers at ~6kW per install is significant since Enphase "traditionally" acquires ~25-30k customers per quarter; this 9k increases Enphase’s customer base by 30%. At a projected ~15% growth in 2019 with expanded new homes bookings and a 30k backlog, SunPower's Equinox residential solar solution will seriously pad Enphase's microinverter tally.

The latest SunPower NGT A-series, 66-cell panels are paired with Enphase’s IQ7AS microinverter; the IQ7AS 34-48V MPPT tracking specs clearly make it a pairing candidate for 72-cell panels like LG’s NeON-2 with 40.6V MPPT. At the upcoming InterSolar Europe, EMEA solar panel companies DMEGC and Sonnenstromfabrik could be potential partners for Enphase with both having 72-cell products. The advantage of Enphase’s tick-tock strategy allows them to move more quickly in the marketplace; instead of chasing the iPhone-sized dream from Analyst Day 2016, reusing the Heron-3 platform and IQ7 chassis enables them to quickly produce an inverter of almost any voltage; their growing line of IQ7 siblings proves that point and is a primary reason for Ensemble 1.0. In 2015, Enphase had ~15% of the C/I solar market; with 72-cell AC Modules, Enphase may have a better chance of competing in C/I, especially with regards to total solar costs — initial, BOS and O&M.

IQ8 Ensemble was highlighted at the earnings call; there will be 2 major versions — 1.0 and 2.0. Ensemble 1.0 will be for the legions of IQ6 and IQ7 systems already in the field and still being installed, along with hundreds of thousands of legacy M- and S-series candidates; the current lineup of IQ7 “upgrade” models ensures no M- or S-series “legacy” system will be excluded. Ensemble 1.0 will easily allow for existing IQ systems to be upgraded to microgrid by just adding Encharge storage, plus it will allow customers to take advantage of currently available incentives (ITC, CA SGIP, NY $340/kWh, etc). The Ensemble 1.0 configuration is more logical than upgrading some or all of the relatively new IQ microinverters to IQ8 to gain microgrid capability; it also means that just a few IQ8’s will be able to form the microgrid, not requiring a more costly 50:50 ratio of IQ8’s and non-IQ8’s to operate.

The major difference between Ensemble 1.0 and 2.0 is in the ASIC. IQ6 and IQ7 are Heron-platform designs; IQ8 is Enphase’s first Swift-platform design using an ARM RISC CPU with 55nm CMOS with the processing power enabling it to act as a grid-forming standalone. For 1) new solar customers, 2) those looking to replace their solar systems with the best energy solution, 3) those who do not need storage capability, are satisfied with their utility power grid or are NEM customers, or 4) those grid-connected customers where brown-outs are prevalent, then IQ8 Ensemble 2.0 with or without Encharge storage may be preferable.

Ensemble 1.0 and 2.0 will both give customers microgrid capability, but storage will be needed with 1.0 due to the slower response capabilities of the Heron-class micoinverters; those micros were designed for grid-tied, smart-grid solutions, where solar systems didn't require fast response times to household loads and relied on the utility grid for the heavy lifting. Technically, the issue revolves around the energy solution’s ability to curtail, which is not so easily done when you consider electricity hogs like water pumps, refrigerator motors, A/C units, etc, turning on or off; when that happens, the instantaneous response time needed to adjust power in the home’s electrical grid is impossible with Heron-class micros, so adding storage acts as a buffer to absorb excess electricity or provide needed electricity. With IQ8 Swift ASIC’s processing speed and intelligence, storage is no longer needed to form a microgrid; this is what cofounder Raghu Belur meant when he stated Enphase had “cracked the code”, for no other competitor has yet to create a solar PV-based microgrid without storage.

In summary, the leverage Enphase will have with Ensemble 2.0 should allow them to charge a premium without storage, and although Ensemble 1.0 may be cheaper than 2.0, with storage it will probably be more. 2.0 will be able to be sold as a “pay more, save more” paradox. Both Enphase and SunPower earnings calls paint a very rosy picture of the DG future. Between now and the Q4 earnings call, there may be dips, or this latest gap could be a breakaway; it remains to be seen. If you look at the evolution of energy across the globe, a serious transformation is underway from centralized to decentralized power, where DG works with the centralized powers creating an even stronger and reliable power grid; Enphase Energy is playing a major part in that transformation and the coming tsunami of microinverters will prove that even more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.