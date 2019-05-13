Grain Futures Down 1% Monday As Trade War Between U.S. And China Escalates; Weather Turns Favorable For Planters

Weather pattern expected to turn warmer and drier for farmers across the major corn and soybean production areas.

Grain markets to start the work week lower on U.S.-China trade war tensions and more favorable weather for planters.

Investment Thesis

Downside risk continues for the already beaten-down grain markets with U.S.-China trade war, improved weather conditions, and strong crop supply leading the way.

Trade war, weather, and stock inventory weigh on agriculture markets

In what is escalating into a bitter trade war, China plans to impose tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods effective June 1. According to the finance ministry, the $60 billion tariffs will be applied to a total of 5,140 U.S. products. This breaking news comes after the United States placed tariff hikes on $200 billion of Chinese products last week and after President Donald Trump raised the stakes, instructing Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to prepare 25% tariffs on all U.S. imports from China not yet covered by existing measures.

Global markets have responded accordingly, all lower on fears on an extension of a tit-for-tat war between the world's two largest economies. Agriculture commodity markets have also been affected, trading lower on Monday.

The U.S. July corn futures opened Monday's trading session down 1.89% to $3.4438, with the U.S. July soybean futures down 1.66% to $7.9462 (a new contract low) and the U.S. wheat futures lower 0.56% to $4.2162. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down 1.70% ($0.25) to $14.42, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished lower 1.73% ($0.25) to $14.17 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished down 0.41% ($0.02) to $4.86. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 4.4 cents to $4.202, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 3 cents to $3.840, resulting in a bearish 36-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.002 to $5.170.

On the weather front, the pattern is expected to turn warmer and drier across the central U.S. in favor of farmers and the planting season. After perpetual rains, clouds, and cooler-than-normal temperatures, this will be a welcome news.

A split-flow pattern highlighted by an upper level ridge over the Pacific Northwest and downstream troughing over the central and eastern U.S. will be transitioning into strong upper level troughing over the eastern Pacific extending into western U.S. with ridging shifting eastward, expanding, and strengthening over the central U.S. over the next seven days.

This will set the stage for above to well-above-average temperatures developing over the central, southern, and eastern U.S. later this week.

Widespread anomalous warmth 10-20+ degrees above average will develop in the 6-11 day time frame across the central and eastern U.S., with the highest temperature anomalies found over the central U.S. That's where the ridge axis will be centered overhead during this time frame. Ultimately, this comes down to a cool west U.S. vs. a warm to hot central and eastern U.S. scenario. High temperatures will range in the 70s and 80s with the possibility of some 90s in the warmest locations.

Figure 3 are maps from the 0z ECMWF showing on the left the 5-10 day upper level pattern, and on the right, the 5-10 day temperature pattern it represents.

Source: WeatherBell

With strong upper level troughing out west, and strong ridging over the central U.S., the jet stream will shift further north. While temperatures south of the jet stream will be warmer and more humid, the western and northern sections of the country will experience a stormy pattern with wetter-than-normal conditions in the 5-11 day, in particular.

Figure 4 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 5 is a map from the 06z GFS ensemble depicting a drier-than-normal (in yellow) precipitation pattern over much of the corn, wheat, and soybean production centers in the 5-11 day time frame (May 17-24).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 6 is a map from the 06z GFS ensemble depicting a wetter-than-normal (in green) precipitation pattern developing primarily over the spring wheat belt, with normal to drier-than-normal precipitation across the corn/soybean belt in the 10-16 day time frame (May 22-29).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.