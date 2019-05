Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: NHF Rights Offering Begins

18 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 18 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday April 26, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

18 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 8 last week) and the average price return was +0.30% (up from -0.60% last week). The leading gainers were U.S. real estate (+2.08%), New Jersey munis (+1.88%) and utilities (+1.47%), while Asia equity (-1.42%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

18 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 9 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.19% (up from -0.45% last week). The top sector by NAV was U.S. health/biotech (+2.97%) followed by U.S. real estate (+1.32%) and the weakest sector was Latin American equity (-1.94%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is U.S. utilities (+1.44%), while the sector with the highest discount is Latin American equity (-12.28%). The average sector discount is -6.36% (up from -6.48% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Emerging market income showed the largest premium/discount increase (+1.68%), while U.S. health/biotech showed the largest premium/discount decline (-1.77%). The average change in premium/discount was +0.10% (up from -0.15% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is New Jersey munis (+1.58) while the sector with the lowest z-score is MLPs (-0.27). The average z-score is +0.50 (up from +0.45 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.10%), global equity dividend (9.71%), emerging market income (9.28%), global growth & income (9.16%) and covered call (8.44%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.99% (down from 7.01% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (RCG) -6.62% % -13.45% -0.2 -1.33% 6.21% (NHF) -6.03% 12.02% -17.83% -3.1 -7.59% -0.82% (RCS) -4.29% 7.77% 32.91% -0.7 -2.58% 0.57% (BME) -4.23% 6.37% 2.70% -0.7 -0.21% 3.91% (SZC) -3.96% 9.93% -7.61% 0.0 -3.84% 0.28% (THW) -3.39% 11.23% -7.01% 0.9 -0.24% 3.39% (OCCI) -2.98% 11.01% -3.26% 0.0 -2.99% 0.00% (PFD) -2.80% 6.79% -2.14% -0.3 -3.35% -0.59% (BHV) -2.58% 4.03% 5.70% -0.8 -1.73% 0.67% (ETO) -2.44% 8.85% 3.47% 0.4 -1.97% 0.34%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (EDF) 5.27% 16.28% 29.84% 2.1 2.63% -1.54% (EDI) 4.58% 14.27% 13.18% 1.7 2.75% -1.40% (GLU) 3.52% 6.35% -4.64% 1.2 3.05% -0.75% (NDP) 3.34% 19.44% 13.07% 1.5 1.01% -1.97% (RFI) 3.25% 7.14% 0.45% 1.7 4.67% 1.29% (IGI) 2.93% 5.02% 0.35% 0.3 3.31% 0.30% (SPPP)">SPPP) 2.66% % -1.74% 1.7 2.08% -0.69% (PCK) 2.61% 4.59% 5.29% 1.8 3.98% 1.40% (OTCPK:FXBY) 2.51% 0.47% -32.60% -0.7 3.86% 0.00% (PTY) 2.33% 8.79% 22.34% 0.7 2.01% 0.07%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 16, 2019 | BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) announced today the final results of the Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock (the “Shares”). The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 15, 2019, was oversubscribed. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Fund will purchase Shares from all tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis, after disregarding fractions, based on the number of Shares properly tendered (“Pro-Ration Factor”). The final results of the Tender Offer are provided in the table below. Number of SharesTendered Number ofTendered Sharesto be Purchased Pro-Ration Factor Purchase Price* Number ofOutstandingShares afterTender Offer 21,792,955 2,636,959 12.10137% $11.9854 50,102,225 * Equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value per Share as of April 16, 2019 (the business day immediately following the expiration date of the Tender Offer). The Fund will purchase the Shares it has accepted for payment as promptly as practicable.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 11, 2019 | NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Rights Offering. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NHF) (the "Fund"), today announced the commencement of a non-transferable rights offering to purchase additional shares of common stock of the Fund (the "Offering"). The Fund is issuing non-transferable rights ("Rights") to its common shareholders of record as of April 29, 2019 (the "Record Date" and such shareholders, "Record Date Shareholders"). Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each common share held on the Record Date. The Rights will entitle the Record Date Shareholders to purchase one new share of common stock for every three Rights held (1 for 3). The Rights will be mailed to Record Date Shareholders approximately two business days after the Record Date. Record Date Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights will be entitled to subscribe for additional common shares of the Fund that remain unsubscribed as a result of any unexercised Rights by Record Date Shareholders. In addition, the Fund in its sole discretion may elect to issue additional common shares in an amount up to 25% of the common shares issued in the primary subscription. The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to the lesser of (1) 95% of the reported net asset value on May 22, 2019 (the "Expiration Date"), or (2) 95% of the average of the last reported sales price of the Fund's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on the Expiration Date and on each of the four trading days preceding the Expiration Date. Important Upcoming Dates: Record Date: April 29, 2019 Subscription Period: April 30, 2019 to May 22, 2019 Expiration Date May 22, 2019 March 27, 2019 | Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Firm And Conditional Tender Offers. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) (the "Fund") today announced that its Board of Trustees (the "Board") has authorized a cash tender offer for up to 10% of its outstanding common shares at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per share as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the date the tender offer expires (the "Firm Tender Offer"). The Firm Tender Offer is expected to begin on or about April 18, 2019 and expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on or about May 17, 2019, unless extended. The pricing date is also expected to be May 17, 2019, unless the Firm Tender Offer is extended. The Board also authorized the Fund to conduct two conditional cash tender offers to follow the Firm Tender Offer, provided certain conditions are met. Specifically, as soon as reasonably practicable after the Firm Tender Offer closes, the Fund will announce via press release the commencement of a 120-day period. If, during such period, the Fund's common shares trade at an average discount to NAV of more than 6% ("First Trigger Event"), the Fund will conduct an additional tender offer (the "Initial Conditional Tender Offer") beginning within 30 days of the end of the month in which the First Trigger Event occurs. The Initial Conditional Tender Offer will be for up to 5% of the Fund's then-outstanding common shares at 98% of NAV per share as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on the date the tender offer expires. If the Initial Conditional Tender Offer occurs, the Fund will announce via press release the commencement of a second 120-day period. If, during such period, the Fund's common shares trade at an average discount to NAV of more than 6% ("Second Trigger Event"), the Fund will conduct an additional tender offer (the "Second Conditional Tender Offer" and, collectively with the Firm Tender Offer and the Initial Conditional Tender Offer, the "Tender Offers") beginning within 30 days of the end of the month in which the Second Trigger Event occurs. The Second Conditional Tender Offer will be for up to 5% of the Fund's then-outstanding common shares at 98% of NAV per share as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on the date the tender offer expires. The Second Conditional Tender Offer will not commence and the Fund will not announce a second 120-day period unless the Initial Conditional Tender Offer occurs.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) -24.0% 0.0807 0.06133 9.56% 25.00% -1.2 84% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc (PGP) -23.0% 0.122 0.09394 9.16% 26.00% -1.4 101% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 AGIC Convertible & Income II (NCZ) -21.7% 0.0575 0.045 10.19% 4.74% -0.6 86% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income (FAX) -21.4% 0.035 0.0275 8.09% -14.82% -1 67% 4/9/2019 4/18/2019 PIMCO NY Municipal Income II (PNI) -21.0% 0.05069 0.04005 4.34% -0.36% -0.9 296% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 AGIC Convertible & Income (NCV) -19.2% 0.065 0.0525 10.52% 6.21% -1 99% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -18.0% 0.041 0.0336 6.53% -10.92% 1.5 95% 4/1/2019 4/12/2019 PIMCO NY Municipal Income III (PYN) -16.0% 0.04225 0.03549 4.47% 5.89% 0 209% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) -15.0% 0.072 0.0612 7.77% 32.91% -0.7 97% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 PIMCO Municipal Income III (PMX) -9.0% 0.05575 0.05073 5.00% 11.55% 0.8 106% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 Dreyfus High Yield Strategies (DHF) -8.5% 0.0235 0.0215 8.43% -8.93% -0.4 101% 4/24/2019 5/7/2019 FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RA (FIV) -7.1% 0.0353 0.0328 4.40% -6.88% -1.3 120% 4/22/2019 5/1/2019 PIMCO NY Municipal Income (PNF) -7.0% 0.057 0.05301 4.99% 8.24% 0.3 89% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (PZC) -7.0% 0.045 0.04185 4.78% 7.14% -0.1 86% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc (AWF) -6.3% 0.0699 0.0655 6.71% -10.26% 1.3 101% 4/22/2019 5/2/2019 Apollo Tactical Income Fund In (AIF) -2.8% 0.107 0.104 8.38% -11.79% -0.2 105% 4/5/2019 4/15/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -0.3% 0.0703 0.0701 8.34% -7.69% 1 96% 4/1/2019 4/12/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.1% 0.02856 0.02859 9.25% -8.17% -0.5 30% 4/1/2019 4/16/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 0.1% 0.02841 0.02845 7.67% -5.52% 0.8 36% 4/1/2019 4/16/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) 0.2% 0.1032 0.1034 11.19% -10.49% -0.6 19% 4/12/2019 4/18/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.5% 0.01997 0.02006 8.98% 4.28% 1.7 60% 4/1/2019 4/16/2019 Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) 0.5% 0.11942 0.12 % -1.18% 0 0% 4/18/2019 5/1/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 0.6% 0.04099 0.04122 8.77% -9.76% 0.4 51% 4/1/2019 4/16/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.6% 0.05784 0.05817 8.91% -11.02% -0.1 50% 4/1/2019 4/16/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 0.6% 0.04513 0.04541 9.54% 2.51% 1.1 30% 4/1/2019 4/16/2019 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) 1.2% 0.083 0.084 6.24% -13.69% -0.8 95% 4/1/2019 4/22/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) 1.2% 0.1123 0.1137 10.37% -4.98% 0.1 0% 4/12/2019 4/18/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 1.2% 0.0882 0.0893 11.05% -10.85% -0.8 2% 4/12/2019 4/18/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) 2.0% 0.0886 0.0904 11.00% -11.25% -0.6 49% 4/2/2019 4/17/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 2.1% 0.0886 0.0905 7.87% 24.37% 2.1 23% 4/2/2019 4/17/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 2.7% 0.075 0.077 6.48% -11.50% -0.7 100% 4/1/2019 4/22/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 2.7% 0.074 0.076 6.17% -11.57% -0.7 88% 4/1/2019 4/22/2019 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 3.0% 0.033 0.034 6.44% -11.45% 0.2 115% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 Liberty All-Star Equity (USA) 13.3% 0.15 0.17 10.78% -4.97% 0.5 2% 4/15/2019 4/25/2019 Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) 20.0% 0.1 0.12 8.38% -4.34% -0.5 -2% 4/15/2019 4/25/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents Emerging Market Income: Love EM Or Leave EM (Apr. 21), OPP: Good In Theory, Not In Practice (Apr. 24)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - KIO Has One Of The Highest Current Yields (Apr. 24), Weekly Review Of Preferred Stock CEFs: The Spreads In The Sector Are Above Their Average Levels (Apr. 24), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - It Is Getting Difficult To Find Long Opportunities Based On The Z-Score (Apr. 25)

Conviction Capital Research presents PEO: Deeply-Discounted Equity CEF For Energy And Natural Resource Exposure (Apr. 24)

Derek Heckman presents Closed-End Fund Analysis: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (Apr. 24)

Dividend Seeker presentsRCS: Income Stream Recently Cut (Apr. 22)

Frederick Laudenklos presents Why It Might Be A Wise Choice To Invest In India (Apr. 26)

Investment Strategist presents Looking For Yield? Check Out The Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (Apr. 26)

Juan de la Hoz presents RQI: Best Performing REIT CEF, 7.6% Yield (Apr. 21)

Power Hedge presents ETV: A Good Option Income Fund, But Overpriced (Apr. 21), ETY: A Good Eaton Vance CEF For Income Hunters (Apr. 22), RNP: A Conservative Income CEF That Surprisingly Consistently Beats The S&P 500 (Apr. 24), Reaves Utility Income Fund: Good, Conservative Utilities Fund, But A Bit Overpriced (Apr. 25)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: EIM Tender Offer, Allianz/PIMCO Cuts (Apr. 24), The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' Closed-End Fund Report: March 2019 (Apr. 25)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Most Hated Bull Market Continues With New Highs (Apr. 27)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: How To Watch The Information Avalanche (Apr. 28)

Lance Roberts presents The Bull Is Back... But Will It Stay? (Apr. 28)

Disclosure: I am/we are long the portfolios. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.