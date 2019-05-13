Unum Therapeutics Inc.'s (UMRX) CEO Chuck Wilson on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Ascher - Investor Relations

Chuck Wilson - Chief Executive Officer

John Green - Vice President of Finance

Michael Vasconcelles - Chief Medical Officer

Seth Ettenberg - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Lawson - SunTrust

Yaron Werber - Cowen

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephanie Ascher. Ma'am you may begin.

Stephanie Ascher

Good morning and welcome to the Unum Therapeutics Quarterly Investor Conference Call. Today, we'll be sharing updates on our Company's progress and our financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2019. With me on our call today are Chuck Wilson, Chief Executive Officer; Michael Vasconcelles, Chief Medical Officer; Seth Ettenberg, Chief Scientific Officer; and John Green, Vice President of Finance. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the line for questions.

Before we begin, I need to remind you that estimates and other forward-looking statements included in this call represent the Company's view as of today, May 13, 2019. Unum Therapeutics disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Please refer to today's press release, as well as Unum's filings with the SEC for information concerning risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please also note that this call is being simultaneously webcast online.

With that, let me introduce Chuck Wilson. Chuck?

Chuck Wilson

Good morning. I'm glad you're able to join us for our first earnings call. Today, we'll provide a quick snapshot of where we stand as we continue to advance our pipeline of programs. Mike will give an update on our four ongoing clinical trials and Seth will talk about our current research efforts to expand our technology platform with a particular focus on targeting solid tumors. We will then conclude with a summary of our financial performance by John.

We remain on track to deliver on key milestones across our pipeline of hematologic and solid tumor programs and our programs are targeting hematological cancers we are continuing dose escalation with the objective of establishing potential best-in-class product profiles that may compete effectively with other approved and investigational products.

In our solid tumor programs are two technology platforms ACTR and BOXR are well-positioned to address many of the efficacy and safety challenges faced by T cell therapies. As a reminder, we have evaluated two different ACTR product candidates, ACTR707 and ACTR087 in combination with rituximab to treat patients with relapsed refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. These trials have been very important for us in providing clinical proof of concept for the ACTR technology.

At the end of last year we selected ACTR707 with our lead to move forward and announced our decision to wind up the ACTR087 program. We've made progress since then on both fronts as Mike will describe in more detail. Importantly, we've now escalated through four dose levels with ACTR707 and as of last week we've seen no dose limiting toxicities.

As part of our collaboration with Seattle Genetics to develop a BCMA targeted therapy for multiple myeloma, we've made good progress through the early stages of dose escalation in our ongoing ATTCK-17-01 Phase 1 trial with a first in human targeted antibody. So with three required low dose cohorts cleared in 2018 as dose escalation continues into 2019 we are moving into dose levels that may be expected to have pharmacological activity based on preclinical studies.

Our focus on developing therapies to address solid tumors continues to grow. We have now activated multiple clinical sites in the ATTCK-34-01 study, our first ACTR T cell study targeting HER2+ advanced cancers. We expect additional sites to come on line through the year as we continue to enroll and treat patients with the dose escalation phase of this study. We are also continuing preclinical studies with BOXR1030, our first product candidate to emerge from our BOXR or Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor platform. The BOXR platform was developed to broadly enable engineered T cell therapies in solid tumors by overcoming immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment. We look forward to progressing this program towards potential future and clinical testing.

I'll now turn to Mike to discuss updates from our ongoing clinical pipeline.

Michael Vasconcelles

Thanks Chuck. We continue to be very excited about our product candidates' potential as well as the productivity of the ACTR platform that's put into our pipeline depth in both hematologic and solid tumors. Starting with our hematologic programs, we have continued to make progress with our lead product candidate, ACTR707 in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

We presented preliminary results from our ATTCK-20-03 Phase I study at the 2018 ASH Annual Meeting in December sharing data for patients treated at the first two dose levels, which showed that four patients out of nine treated achieved a complete response without dose limiting toxicity. We have continued to advance the dose escalation phase of the trial completing enrollment at dose level three earlier this year. All patients in this cohort were treated with 55 million ACTR707 dose and no dose limiting toxicities were observed allowing us to advance to dose level IV. We are continuing to enroll and treat patients in this cohort at 80 million ACTR+ T cells.

As of last week no DLTs and no severe adverse events of cytokine release syndrome or neurologic events have been reported in this trial. We plan to complete dose escalation in the second half of 2019 and based on these data to file preliminary recommended Phase 2 dose of ACTR707.

Several different patient populations with non-Hodgkin lymphoma may benefit from the ACTR707- rituximab combination. We look to include such patients in safety expansion cohorts at the preliminary recommended Phase 2 dose and plans are being finalized to allow us to treat those patients in the study. We anticipate initiating enrollment in the safety expansion phase as early as the second half of this year and continuing into 2020 and we expect to report data in the dose escalation phase of the trial at the end of the year.

In parallel we're wrapping up the ATTCK-20-2 Phase I trial, our second lymphoma study in which we are evaluating ACTR087 combined with rituximab. We have completed enrollment in and expansion cohort at the preliminary recommended Phase 2 dose of 35 million ACTR+ T cells. We are continuing ACTR087 treatment, safety and response assessments and as of last week no severe adverse events such as cytokine release syndrome or neurologic events have been observed in the expansion cohort. We plan to report data on all enrolled patients in this study at the end of 2019.

Our multiple myeloma program includes our ATTCK-17-01 study which is evaluating the combination of ACTR087 with SEA-BCMA an investigational glycol engineered antibody targeting BCMA developed by our collaborator Seattle Genetics. As we reported at ASH in 2018, we completed assessment of the initial three cohorts of patients in the dose escalation phase of the study. Treatment has been generally well tolerated and no dose limiting toxicities or severe adverse events of CRS or neurologic events have been reported as of last week.

In these initial cohorts we've consistently administered 30 million ACTR+ T cells while progressively increasing the dose of the SEA-BCMA antibody. This year we have continued to progress through dose escalation, enrollment and dosing of patients at dose level IV where we're administering 30 million ACTR+ T cells and 2 mg per kilogram of SEA-BCMA that's been completed. Enrollment and dosing of patients at dose level V with 50 million ACTR+ T cells and 2 mg per kilogram of SEA-BCMA is ongoing.

As a reminder, the clinical protocol requires us to make changes in dose for one investigational agent at a time. However, our adapted trial design provides flexibility in how we may do so. We plan to continue to enroll and dose patients through dose escalation phase of the trial this year and to report updated data in the second half of 2019.

I'd now like to focus on our solid tumor pipeline. We continue to make progress with our ACTR program directed toward patients with HER2 overexpressing advanced cancers and our ATTCK-34-01 Phase I dose finding study. In this trial we're testing ACTR707 in combination with trastuzumab. For patients with gastric cancer or breast cancer, study enrollment requires that they have received and progressed through all available HER2 targeted therapies. We initiated the first clinical site in this study in December 2018 and as Chuck mentioned we continue to activate additional clinical sites.

Enrollment has seen an assessment of patients in the first dose cohort is ongoing and in this cohort we're treating patients with 25 million ACTR+ T cells and a dose of trastuzumab that's approximately 50% of the approved dose. As of last week no DLTs and no severe adverse events or CRS or neurologic events have been reported in this trial. We plan to report initial clinical data from ATTCK-34-01 at the end of 2019.

Now let me turn the call over to Seth Ettenberg, our Chief Scientific Officer, who will discuss our BOXR platform.

Seth Ettenberg

Thanks Mike. For those of you who aren’t yet familiar with BOXR, these are T cells engineered to co-express two different genes. The first gene is a chimeric receptor like an ACTR or a CAR which targets the T cell to attack tumor cells. The second gene which we call the Bolt-On is designed to alter biological pathways in the T cell allowing it overcome some of the immunosuppressive properties of solid tumors. We call these genes Bolt-Ons with the expectation that they can be easily inserted into a variety of different engineered cell therapies to improve their functionality. The can work independent of the target receptor. We see the BOXR platform as an important complement to the ACTR technology allowing us to broadly capture the potential of T cells within solid tumors.

BOXR1030 is the first product candidate from the BOXR platform. It's engineered to specifically target tumor cells expressing an oncofetal antigen called Glypican-3, also known as GPC3. This antigen is expressed in several solid tumor indications including hepatocellular carcinoma and squamous cell lung cancer. A characteristic of these particular solid tumors is their enhanced metabolic activity leading to the depletion of free nutrients like glucose from their local environment. Nutrient completion within a tumor microenvironment is a form of immunosuppression and can limit the ability of T cells to kill, proliferate and exert any tumor activity. BOXR1030 was designed to express a specific metabolic enzyme that enabled T cells to continue to function even under nutrients restricted conditions.

We've been able to show that the benefit of this Bolt-On using stringent xenograft models in immunocompromised mice. In these models a traditional CAR-T is incapable of controlling tumor growth. We see no difference between untreated control animals and those receiving CAR-T treatment. By coexpressing the BOXR1030 Bolt-On gene and the same parental CAR-T cell however, we enable potent anti-tumor activity and consistently drive complete tumor regressions.

This is a very exciting finding and we're taking steps to bring BOXR1030 into the clinical testing. These include testing to further validate the specificity of BOXR1030 T cell activity and comprehensive assessment of preclinical safety for the product candidate. Product development is also initiated to optimize the method of manufacturing BOXR1030 cells building are existing active T cell manufacturing experience.

In addition, we've continued to expand our understanding of how BOXR1030 works, defining the mechanism of action for the Bolt-On gene in T-cell. We look forward to sharing more details on the program later this year at a major scientific conference.

With that, let me turn the call over to John Green, Vice President of Finance who will discuss our financials.

John Green

Thank you, Seth. I'll now turn to our financial results for the first quarter. In the first quarter of 2019 we realized collaboration revenue of $3.1 million compared to $2.2 million in the same quarter of 2018. This increase reflects the recognition of a portion of the $25 million upfront payment received from Seattle Genetics under Unum's collaboration agreement as well as reimbursements of research and development costs attributed to the collaboration agreement.

R&D expenses were $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the $8.1 million for the same period last year. This increase reflects higher clinical trial costs for ACTR Phase 1 clinical trial as well as increased personnel related costs, materials and facility related costs related to scaling manufacturing processes and increased consulting costs to support these activities.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were $2.5 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year with this increase primarily due to higher personnel related costs due to increased headcount and increased expenses around operating as a public company.

Net Loss: Net loss for the first quarter was $11.7 million compared to $6.8 million in the same period last year. As of March 31, 2019 Unum, had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $67.1 million which we anticipate will be sufficient to fund operating expenses capital expenditure requirements into early 2021 without considering available borrowings under our loan and securities agreement.

With that, I'll turn it back to chuck to wrap up.

Chuck Wilson

Thanks John. We look forward to reporting on our progress throughout the year across our pipeline. To summarize some of the key future milestone we've outlined today with our lymphoma program testing ACTR707 rituximab we expect to complete the dose escalation phase of the ATTCK-20-03 study in the second half of 2019 and to report results from the dose escalation phase in late 2019.

In addition, we expect to initiate cohort expansion in the second half of 2019 to confirm the preliminary recommended Phase 2 dose. We also expect to report data in late 2019 from the fully enrolled ATTCK-20-2 trial testing ACTR087 plus rituximab in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. With our myeloma program testing ACTR087 plus SEA-BCMA we expect to progress dose escalation of both T cell and antibody in the ATTCK-17-01 and to report clinical data from multiple dose cohorts in the second half of 2019.

With our advanced HER2+ cancer program testing ACTR707 plus trastuzumab, we expect to report initial clinical data from ongoing dose escalation in the ATTCK-34-01in late 2019. And finally, with our BOXR platform we expect to report additional preclinical characterization of BOXR1030 including mechanism of action in the second half of 2019.

With that, we'll open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Peter Lawson with SunTrust. Your line is open.

Peter Lawson

Hey Chuck, thanks for taking the questions. Thanks for the clinical safety updates. Just around when should we think about timing around updates around clinical benefits if there is anything you can mention about that it would be great? And should we kind of view today's update kind of to mean that you haven’t seen any clinical responses yet and or you have and you are kind of holding that back for your conference?

Chuck Wilson

Hi Peter, it is Chuck. Good to talk to you this morning. Just to clarify, so I think our intention in these calls is to provide really some operational updates and to give a very high level view in terms of the safety observations in each study. As we've indicated previously, our practice in terms of sharing data from the studies is really through - at medical conferences and we provide the guidance I think for each of those programs in terms of approximately when we intend to be presenting those results. So there is nothing to read in terms of observations with respect to efficacy we're essentially looking to present those again at scientific conferences.

Peter Lawson

Got you, thank you. And then the safety updates say for 17-01 how many of that kind of higher dose level?

Chuck Wilson

Yes, again, we haven’t, we don’t like to get into the specifics in terms of individual patients. Again the high levels really reflects the safety observations we've seen across the entire program.

Peter Lawson

Got you, thank you. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Yaron Werber with Cowen, your line is open.

Yaron Werber

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I just have one question regarding the ATTCK-34-01program. I'm just wondering if you guys can share some details on the enrollment status like how many cohorts or patients you will be sharing at the end of this year? Thanks.

Chuck Wilson

Sure, yes again just to clarify we don’t provide sort of specifics in terms of individual patients on specific trials. We are currently enrolling and treating patients in the first dose cohort and ultimately depending upon pace of enrollment we will see continued progress through additional cohorts and again reporting data late in 2019 for the study.

Yaron Werber

I see, okay thanks, that's helpful.

Operator

Thank you and I am currently showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Chuck Wilson for closing remarks.

Chuck Wilson

Great, thank you very much for joining us today. We look forward to continue to provide you with updates on all of our programs through the rest of this year.

Operator

