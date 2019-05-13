Tesla Robotaxis May Not Be The Gold Mine Musk Imagines

Tesla promises 1 million robotaxis next year, defying all expert timelines on autonomy. Even if it did manage to achieve this miracle, however, its costly and hard-to-maintain vehicles would struggle to make money.

While autonomous vehicle technology may one day transform global mobility architecture, it will take many years for it to happen. In the meantime, the value proposition of robotaxis could be quite limited.

These wild promises have collided with economic reality. According to a new MIT study, robotaxis will struggle to beat conventional taxis on cost.

Elon Musk claims that Tesla vehicles are now appreciating assets and will deliver $30,000 annually to owners who sign their cars up to the Tesla Network.

Tesla now claims that it should be valued based on its autonomous driving technology. It claims that its future robotaxi fleet will make it a $500 billion company.

Tesla (TSLA) has been making big promises in recent weeks about its autonomous driving technology. CEO Elon Musk clams that the company will have a million robotaxis on the road by the end of next year. According to Musk, Tesla owners will plug their cars into the Tesla Network, which he claims will net them substantial annual income.

As we have discussed previously, Tesla’s latest strategic pivot is a very risky gamble, especially in light of the extremely short timeline, which defies the expectations of virtually all non-Tesla autonomy experts, industry competitors, and Wall Street auto analysts. Now a fresh MIT study has added another complication to the situation: According to the authors, autonomous taxis may actually prove more expensive to operate and manage than their human-driven peers.

In other words, even if Tesla’s questionable bet pays off technologically, it may fail to pay economically. That could be seriously bad news for the company - and its vaunted share price.

Big Promises...

Musk has waxed lyrical about the imminent advent of autonomous driving and the revolutionary changes it will bring to transportation thanks to radically lower cost and reduced down times. Indeed, Musk has even claimed that his robotaxi fleet will become such a profit-making machine that it will turn Tesla into a $500 billion company. These claims are based on a few key assumptions:

The cost of operating a car in the Tesla Network will be a meager $0.18 per mile.

Tesla will be able to charge $1 per mile.

Tesla robotaxis will drive 90,000 miles per year for 11 years.

Tesla owners should earn approximately $30,000 per year via the Tesla Network.

Given that Tesla intends to put its robotaxi fleet into operation by the end of 2020, one would think the company has given extensive thought to the real economics of the venture. Yet, according to Musk’s own comments at Tesla’s recent Autonomy Day event, most of the claimed economic benefits have little basis in serious analysis:

“Oh, pricing. We just threw some numbers on there. I mean definitely plug in whatever pricing you think makes sense. We just kind of randomly said ‘oh, maybe a dollar (per mile)...probably a dollar is conservative for the next 10 years.’”

That's a shockingly blase attitude to take toward what is supposedly a business unit that will drive the future of Tesla going forward. Unsurprisingly, this prompted a number of rebukes from both auto journalists and industry analysts.

...Built On Big Assumptions

While Musk’s numbers are clearly somewhat fanciful, the idea that autonomous vehicles could revolutionize transportation costs is hardly without precedent. Clearly, numerous companies believe that self-driving technology will be highly lucrative in future, as Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Apple (AAPL), Toyota (TM), SoftBank, and others continue to pour tens of billions of dollars into their own autonomy programs.

As a consequence of all this investment into autonomy, most media commentary on the subject tends to start from the assumption that, if the technology works, then it will revolutionize transportation costs. But this is actually far from certain.

Much of the research to date on the cost benefits that may emerge with the advent of widespread autonomy, such as that conducted by Columbia University’s Earth Institute, has relied on some very big assumptions:

“Those findings came from a more abstract approach to the problem, showing global mobility costs could be reduced by replacing private car ownership with a shared autonomous fleet made up of specialized vehicles leveraging electric drive and much-reduced vehicle mass (since AVs presumably won't crash or need to carry a whole family). Reduced fleet size, vehicle consumption and parking costs contributed to the eye-popping finding that AVs would cost just $2 per day in both ownership and operation costs.”

The radical alterations to consumption patterns, infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, etc. required by the Earth’s Institute's vision of a totally new mobility framework cannot happen overnight. Indeed, such a shift would take years, perhaps decades, to achieve. Every aspect of the mobility system, from roads to parking to ownership structure, would need to be overhauled. On top of that, the technology itself will need to be proven to a level of functionality and safety far beyond what's currently possible.

A Harsh Dose Of Reality

A new MIT study dispenses with dreams of future mobility architectures in favor of addressing the economics of robotaxis in the context of the present market reality. Its findings are quite startling:

“Assuming current market conditions persist - HAV (Highly Automated Vehicle) technology struggles to achieve price parity with CDV (Conventional Driven Vehicle) ownership.”

The study finds that current manually-driven taxis cost just $0.72 per mile to operate, while it estimates robotaxis to end up costing between $1.58 and $6.01 per mile:

Source: Center for Transportation and Logistics, MIT

The key problem for Tesla, and for any other would-be robotaxi operator, is that autonomous taxis carry significant add-on costs, including additional insurance, remote monitoring, and autonomous driving hardware. Economies of scale help somewhat, yet still fail to bring costs to parity with human-driven vehicles:

Source: Center for Transportation and Logistics, MIT

To actually achieve cost parity, robotaxis would need to be able to do one of two things:

Boost utilization, which averages 52% for conventional taxis, by 30%. Accept a 37% reduction in profit through lower fares.

The first option is something autonomous vehicle programs have been exploring for some time. According to Ford, boosting utilization is the key determinant of autonomous vehicles’ future viability. The MIT study acknowledges this fact, citing delivery work during off-peak hours as one option that could keep robotaxis working. However, the added logistics challenges associated with a taxi doubling as a delivery vehicle could eat into any such potential benefits.

The second option is hardly more palatable, especially in Tesla’s case, which expects its robotaxis to be riotously profitable in short order.

Particular Problems Plaguing Tesla

Tesla claims its robotaxi business will increase its valuation by an order of magnitude, in addition to generating $30,000 in annual income per vehicle for individual owners. How Tesla can achieve that level of profitability, given what we know about the economics of the current transportation market, is an open question.

Cutting out the costs associated with taxi medallions, as ride-hailing companies Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) have already done, could help somewhat. Even so, these companies have found profitability to be elusive. Uber and Lyft currently charge $2-4 per mile on average, but that already is considerably below their respective costs, despite not having to pay for things like insurance or maintenance. Tesla would have to eat these costs, in addition to expensive autonomous vehicle hardware and fleet management staff.

Maintenance alone could end up sinking Tesla’s robotaxi ambitions. Taxis tend to be highly resilient vehicles, which can be maintained and repaired inexpensively. Tesla vehicles, even the somewhat less costly Model 3 sedans, do not fit this bill. Indeed, as auto analyst Edward Niedermeyer recently pointed out, Teslas are particularly ill-suited to the role of taxi:

“The reality is that the very things that make Teslas so appealing to premium vehicle buyers make them deeply challenging to operate as taxis. In a competitive business that largely centers around achieving high utilization rates for every vehicle, both charging time and repair delays can be company-killing challenges. The power and performance that sets Teslas apart from the competition have little relevance to taxi duty, which emphasizes rugged durability and maximum uptime.”

Several car rental companies have learned this lesson the hard way. EC-Rent, a Dutch fleet company specializing in Teslas, was forced out of business due to technical defects and onerous repair times. Umeå Eltaxi, a Swedish electric car rental business, also has blamed Tesla for pushing it into bankruptcy:

“Nothing has worked. Tesla does the worst cars. It has been too much wrong, for poor quality and when the closest workshops are in Stockholm, the costs have become unreasonably high.”

Other fleet businesses also have voiced their dissatisfaction with Tesla. Shenma Zhuanche, a Chinese ride-hailing firm focused on the premium market, went so far as to take out ads in Times Square to decry widespread electromechanical faults and other maintenance issues in its fleet of Tesla vehicles.

Investor’s Eye View

Tesla has a lot to prove. Its timeline already defies virtually all expert and industry opinion, which sees full autonomy as at least a decade away. But, even if it can pull off this technical miracle, it will then have to show how its robotaxis can actually deliver the financial rewards it has promised.

The economics of robotaxis are far from certain, even when applied to vehicles with the reliability and maintenance costs associated with conventional taxis. When applied to Tesla vehicles, notorious for their long and expensive maintenance downtimes, the prospect of profitable robotaxis looks rather bleak.

With its pivot to autonomy, Tesla appears to think it can distract from the mounting signs of deteriorating demand in its core auto business, while also sparking a revaluation as a mobility-as-a-service company. Given what we know about the pace of technological development in this industry, as well as its future economic prospects, it seems more likely that Tesla will end up seeing its valuation crumble as it fails to live up to its monumental promises.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.