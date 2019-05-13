Fear Will Soon Reverse This Decline

For the first time in months, the stock market has shown a heightened sensitivity to negative geopolitical news. This has naturally raised concern among investors and has caused them to question the strength of the bull market’s “wall of worry.” As I’ll show in this report, there’s still plenty of fear to go around and the bull market will survive the latest setback. I’ll also make the case that a new buying opportunity should shortly present itself.

A recent outbreak of the jitters has manifested in the form of a choppy market environment. This marks the first time since early March that investors have shown any signs of major concern over the geopolitical outlook. It also marks the first time since December that volatility as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) has measurably increased. Last week’s trade-related drama between the U.S. and China saw the VIX spike to its highest level of this year, at 23.38. Historically, a VIX reading above the 20.00 level is a sign that fear is on the rise in the marketplace.

Source: BigCharts

It should also be noted that whenever the VIX is between the 20.00 and 25.00 levels for several days, it’s generally a good idea to avoid buying stocks. The times to consider buying stocks after there a decline are: 1.) when the VIX hits an extremely high level above 30.00; and 2.) when the VIX has risen above 20.00 and then falls below that level and stays under it for several consecutive days.

Obviously we’ve already seen the VIX rise above 20.00 and then fall back under that level (as of May 10). But in order to confirm a new immediate-term buy signal we also need to see a few more technical improvements. Let’s take a look at a few of them.

To begin with, all six of the major averages that comprise my immediate-term (1-4 week) trend indicator are below the 15-day moving average. Based on the rules of my trading discipline, this means the market has lost a degree of forward momentum. This in turn means that the bulls will have to make a concerted effort in order to push the market higher. In other words, stocks no longer have the benefit of drifting higher based solely on residual dynamism, and it will likely require a news-driven catalyst to break the current lull in the market.

Source: BigCharts

Speaking of dynamism, let’s take a look at the stock market’s internal momentum. My favorite measure for the near-term path of least resistance for equities is the 4-week rate of change in the NYSE 52-week highs and lows. I believe that the new 52-week highs and lows reflect the incremental demand for equities and that a rate of change approach to this important metric is critical for understanding what’s really happening below the market’s surface. As you can see here, the 4-week momentum of the new highs-lows on the Big Board has been sagging in recent weeks, which indicates a downward path of least resistance in the immediate term. We obviously need to see an upside reversal in this indicator before we get the next all-clear signal that the market is ready to rally again.

Source: WSJ

Meanwhile on the Nasdaq, the 4-week rate of change indicator for the 52-week highs and lows is in worse shape than it is for the NYSE. Shown here is the recent trend in new high-low momentum, and while it’s not too bad it’s not pretty, either. Based on this reading I recommend avoiding new commitments in Nasdaq stocks for now, at least until this indicator shows some improvement.

Source: WSJ

On the Nasdaq in particular, it’s not uncommon to see new 52-week lows outpacing the new highs. This is another reason why I’m avoiding the tech sector for now. In the last few days the market has been characterized by increased selling pressure in a few select industries. Among the stocks making new 52-week lows have been shares of energy companies, mining stocks, and biotech and pharma stocks. The latter stock group is what accounts for many of the Nasdaq new lows.

However, none of the above mentioned three basic industries are historically considered to be critical to the survival of a bull market. It would be far more worrisome if the new lows on both major exchanges were dominated by financial stocks, real estate equities, or other interest rate-sensitive securities. As it turns out, there are a number of rate-sensitive equities making new 52-week highs on both exchanges right now. That’s a good indication that the bull market is still in good health despite the latest volatility increase.

Another factor that bodes well for the broad market is the fact that there is still a powerful surge of intermediate-term (3-6 month) internal momentum on both exchanges. My favorite way to measure the market’s intermediate-term momentum is to take a 120-day rate of change reading of the NYSE new highs-lows. Here’s what that indicator looks like right now. As you can see, this indicator suggests that there is plenty of internal strength to keep the big picture upward trend intact. I also believe that the strength reflected by this indicator at least partly accounts for the sharp intraday upside reversals we’ve seen in the past couple of trading sessions.

Source: WSJ

Another important factor that is supporting the market during the latest volatility outbreak is the rising levels of fear I alluded to earlier. The biggest fear hanging over the market right now is the increase in tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports, as well as the extension of levies on products from other trading partners.

A story that hit the newswires over the weekend touted a report by Oxford Economics that forecast that the latest round of tariff increases would cost the U.S. economy $29 billion by 2020. Oxford Economics further predicted a $105 billion cost to the global economy. Forecasts like this are a testament to the deep concern among investors right now over the potential impact of the U.S.-China trade war on equities. The fear this has engendered has already shown up in a number of investor sentiment polls, including the widely followed CNN Business Fear & Greed Index. This index showed a reading of 44 (out of a possible 100) on May 11, which is regarded as a “fear” reading.

Another sentiment indicator which suggests an increased level of fear among participants is the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator. This chart tells us that users of the Rydex series of bull and bear funds have turned bearish on the short-term direction of the stock market. This is good news from a contrarian standpoint and suggests that fear is doing its job of shaking as many options traders as possible out of the market, thus paving the way for the next short-covering rally.

Source: Market Harmonics

From a sentiment perspective I can see only thing standing in the way of a confirmed immediate-term market low. What is needed for a bottom is an increase in the percentage of individual investors who are bearish and a drop in the percentage of bulls among individual investors. My favorite gauge for measuring this is the weekly sentiment poll published by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). According to the latest AAII poll, 43% of investors were bullish last week, which was a 4.1% increase from the prior week. This isn’t ideal from a psychological standpoint since most market lows occur when the percentage of bulls decreases. Also, the percentage of bears was only 23.2%, which is entirely too low for a meaningful bottom to occur.

Source: AAII

We should ideally see an improvement in the bulls and bears poll in the coming days before we can expect a reversal of the stock market’s latest pullback. Based on the rapidity with which participants are willing to assume a worst-case scenario for the U.S.-China trade outlook, however, I expect that fear will only increase from here. This in turn will pave the way for the next buy signal for equities, which I anticipate within the next 2-3 weeks. Investors are still justified in maintaining a bullish posture on the market’s intermediate-term outlook, although I recommend holding off on any new buying until the latest selling pressure manifested by the increased new 52-week NYSE new lows has diminished.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest maintaining the stop-loss at slightly under the $31.70 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing industrial, consumer staples, and financial sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.