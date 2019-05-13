Marathon Gold: Fundamentals Continue To Improve

Not all junior miners are created equal, and it's crucial to be able to sift through the ordinary to find the exceptions. The majority of juniors are great at diluting shareholders, never end up delineating more than a million ounces of gold, and stay penny stocks forever. Fortunately, for investors in this space, the mediocrity of the majority makes it easier to find the ones that are real standouts; there's so few of them. Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) is one of those companies, and the company continues to deliver regardless of the circumstances. The company's recent drilling continues to show a trend of higher grades, and the company made an exceptional move to raise money in February while some of the froth was still on the mining shares. While the technical picture still needs improvement, the company continues to be a top 3 takeover target in the sector for reasons that I will outline in the article.

(Source: Company Website)

In the few years that I've covered Marathon Gold, the company has managed to double its resources and has the potential to move into the top 1% of junior mining companies. In January of 2017, I discussed there might be a possibility that the company's Valentine Lake Project held 4 million ounces of gold. The company is sporting a total resource of over 4.2 million ounces currently and could easily attain what 99% of junior mining companies cannot: a 5 million ounce resource. Even more impressively, the company is one of a kind in terms of its grades for open-pit deposits. The below nine peers have deposits which I believe to be the most attractive over the past decade in North America. Among these are Fronteer Gold's Long Canyon Deposit, Trelawney Gold's Cote Lake Deposit, and Romarco Minerals Haile Deposit. All of these deposits were acquired by Newmont (NEM), IamGold (IAG), and OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) eventually for substantial premiums. As can be seen in the below chart, Marathon Gold's grades are 20% higher than the average at over 1.70 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Author's Photo)

While it's great that Marathon Gold has one of the most attractive open-pit deposits in North America, it's a plus that they also have an exceptional management team. The problem with solely a great deposit is that a sub-par management team can squander it or the company's financial situation. Marathon's team has proven for a while now that it can correctly measure its treasury and has done an excellent job raising cash over the past two years.

The most recent capital raise is an excellent example of this as Marathon timed it (whether advertently or not) right near the highs for the year on the Gold Miners Index (GDX). The company also managed to raise money without any dilution by selling a 2% NSR on the Valentine Lake Project to Franco-Nevada Gold (FNV) for $18 million. This deal not only gives shareholders confidence in Franco-Nevada's investment, but it also provides a significant boost to the treasury at a time where it would have been detrimental to try and raise $18 million in the open market. It is this attention to detail by management and the fact that they've tripled their resource (1.3 million ounces vs. 4.2 million ounces) while only increasing the share count by 45% (107 million shares vs. 159 million shares) that makes them unique.

So, what has changed recently?

The company's drilling success thus far in 2019 should not go unnoticed, and the most recent results out of Leprechaun are significant. Leprechaun is the southeastern most deposit at Marathon's Valentine Lake Project, and the most recent drill results are some of the best grades we've seen out of Leprechaun in a long time. VL-19-681 intersected 4.27 grams per tonne gold over 126 meters, and VL-19-686 intersected 3.02 grams per tonne gold over 153 meters. These grades are between 35% and 90% higher than the current pit shell for measured & indicated resources of 2.25 grams per tonne gold. As discussed in the news release, these results have increased the true width of the Leprechaun Deposit from the previously modeled 20-30 meter widths to a new model of 30-80 meter widths. An increase in grade coupled with an increase in true width is a very positive development for this resource. Based on this new information, I believe a 1.5 million ounce total resource for Leprechaun to be attainable from the current 1.0 million ounce resource.

(Source: Company Website)

Given the fact that the company continues to see drilling success, has a significant amount of cash with nearly $20 million, and a seal of approval from Franco-Nevada Gold, I believe the company's fundamentals to be the best they have ever been. The project is simply a no-brainer for a potential suitor with a high likelihood for a 5-million-plus ounce deposit and a relatively low capital costs of $355 million. This $355 million initial investment pales in comparison to some of the higher capex projects yet to be developed like IamGold's Cote Lake deposit with an initial capital requirement of $1.15 billion.

So, what are the negatives?

While the fundamentals for Marathon Gold are some of the best in the sector, the technical picture still needs some work. I will only buy great companies if they are trading in uptrends, and Marathon Gold lacks in this department. Let's take a closer look below:

Beginning with a yearly chart, we can see that the stock continues to act as a leader compared to most of its peers, with two consecutive higher lows on its yearly chart. The majority of junior companies made significantly lower lows in 2017 and 2018. Also, the pattern is constructive with a large cup and handle being built potentially. Overall, there are lots to like about this yearly chart.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Unfortunately, as we begin to move to lower time-frames, it's harder to find a discernible trend. Moving over to the monthly chart below, we can see a long consolidation for the stock between $0.85 CAD and $1.35 CAD, with a brief break below this area last year. It remains to be seen whether this was simply a shakeout or if prior support for much of 2018 will now become new resistance. Thus far, the stock is struggling to get back inside its broken box.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, on the daily chart, we can see that the stock had briefly reclaimed its 200-day moving average (blue line) but has now fallen back below and is struggling to breach it recently. The first sign of a turnaround would be a daily close back above $0.88 CAD and above this level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the fact that Marathon Gold remains neutral across all of its key time-frames here, I have no plans to enter a new position. I prefer to align the fundamentals with the technicals on new purchases, and I will not buy stocks in ranges when there are many stocks in uptrends in other sectors. The critical level for the stock going forward will be $1.06 CAD. A weekly close above $1.06 CAD would move the daily chart back to bullish and would suggest that the stock might finally be starting a new uptrend.

Marathon Gold continues to be one of my top 3 takeover targets in the junior mining space, and I am anxious to start a new position in the company if the technicals can firm up and provide an entry. Ultimately, I believe the potential exists for 5.5 million ounces at Valentine Lake long term, and I would be shocked if the company was not acquired by 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.