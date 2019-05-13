The Tile Shop: A Cheap Price And Real Questions

TTS is cheap - and more than cheap enough if the strategy works. But it's a tough bet to take at the moment.

Retail is going one way - and The Tile Shop (TTS) is going another. 'Omnichannel' models aim to allow consumers to buy anywhere at any time - yet The Tile Shop last year pulled pricing from its website in an attempt to drive consumers into stores where its salespeople could close the deals. Most retailers appear have to ramped up promotional pricing, in an effort to compete with online rivals and in age where pricing comparisons are much easier; The Tile Shop ended those as well. Anecdotally, it certainly seems like customer service in U.S. retail has eroded in past years, perhaps in an effort to save costs that can applied to those pricing initiatives: TTS has invested heavily in both store-level associates and managers over the past few years.

As I wrote last year, it's a fascinating experiment. Founder and chairman Robert Rucker explicitly made the point that The Tile Shop was going back to what drove its early growth - at a time when nearly all other retail executives are preaching a version of the mantra "adapt or die".

The problem, at the moment, is that the experiment doesn't seem to be working. Signs of early promise have been offset by two consecutive disappointing quarters. Add to that clear signs of execution problems, and the worries here are real. TTS is cheap - it closed Friday at an all-time low - and I wouldn't be surprised to see a bounce here. But anyone considering TTS here either needs to trying to time the bottom with a trade - or have more faith in the strategy than I do at the moment.

The Fundamental Problem with Q1

As I wrote at the time, the first three quarters of 2018 seemed to show some progress - and what was then a quick decline from $9 to $6 didn't make a lot of sense. Certainly, broad market weakness - and a sell-off in anything housing-related no doubt contributed. But The Tile Shop's comps were improving, gross margins remained impressive at 70%+, and investments made last year, along with easier compares, set the company up well for the coming quarters.

It hasn't quite played out that way, however. Q4 results were reasonably solid relative to expectations, coming in basically in line with consensus estimates. The headline results - same-store sales up 5%, Adjusted EBITDA +140% - looked hugely impressive, but that was largely due to the comparison. Q4 2017 was disastrous: former CEO Chris Homeister was forced out during the quarter, comps fell almost 5%, EBITDA dropped 70% (after an essentially flat first nine months), and net profit reverse to a loss.

Still in the context of the strategic changes here - which also including overhauling the assortment, changing presentations, and reworking the rewards program for professional customers - Q4 looked like progress. Q1 guidance, however, disappointed: on the Q4 call, management cited poor weather and issues with an ERP implementation in disclosing weak January sales.

The Tile Shop still forecast "low single digit" same-store sales growth in the quarter, but the stock tumbled 16.5% regardless. TTS had gained 30% YTD at that point, however, and coming out of the quarter there still was an argument that the story was broadly intact.

The story takes a big fundamental hit in Q1 for one key reason:

TTS 2-Year Same-Store Sales Stack

Quarter 2-Year Same-Store Sales Stack Q1 2018 -2.2% Q2 2018 -1.3% Q3 2018 +3.2% Q4 2018 -0.1% Q1 2019 -10.7%

Tile Shop badly missed its same-store sales guidance in the quarter, with comps coming in at -4.2%. That's not just an expectations problem: same-store sales fell 6.8% the year before as the company pulled back sharply on promotions.

There is an argument that the quarter isn't quite as bad as it appears. On the Q1 call, management cited weather as driving one-third of its traffic decline, and ERP-related issues having a similar impact. CEO Cabell Lolmaugh also noted that the open order balance at the end of the quarter was up 20% year-over-year - likely due at least in part to pro customers not picking up orders for weather-delayed projects. Lolmaugh said in his prepared remarks that "if our open order balance would have been more in line with normal levels at the end of March, we would have ended up much closer to our estimated sales range for the first quarter."

Meanwhile, margin performance looks stronger. Gross margin actually came in at a multi-year high above 71%. Adjusted EBITDA actually would have increased year-over-year, were it not for an estimated $2.5 million in costs related to the ERP implementation (which TTS did not back out of its Adjusted EBITDA calculation).

There are two problems with focusing on the seemingly decent margins, however. The first is that here, too, comparisons matter: even excluding ERP costs, Adjusted EBITDA still is down about 30% from Q1 2017 levels. On the same basis, margins have compressed from 22.5% to 16%+.

More importantly, from a long-term standpoint, TTS is a revenue growth story, full stop. The company is not going to budge on margins, as management reiterated on the Q1 call. SG&A already seems like it's well under control, declining an absolute basis aside from the ERP spend, as spending behind the transformation initiatives largely has been booked.

And the revenue growth trajectory is heading in the wrong direction when considering the comparisons. Weather may have been an issue - but it's worth noting that Floor & Decor (FND) cited no such concerns on its Q1 conference call. It's possible that the weakness cited in Northeastern and Midwestern markets was related to housing markets - and perhaps SALT deduction changes. And guidance was given for "low single digit" comps on February 19th; Lolmaugh said in the Q&A that more ERP issues cropped up, but that alone doesn't account for persistently weak traffic, particularly on the pro side.

The quarter, fundamentally, raises real concerns about the strategy shift. The Tile Shop - by management's own admission - isn't driving the traffic it wants, either from professionals or retail customers. That's been the core worry since the shift was announced, as witnessed by an exchange on the Q4 2017 conference call [emphasis mine]:

Peter Keith [Piper Jaffray] I want to take a kind of big-picture strategic question around the positioning of the, we’ll call it, higher price points, which has been successful for Tile Shop in the past. I guess I would argue that the last couple of years have seen rapid evolution in retail where maybe your categories were moving online, but I think consumers are becoming increasingly price aware. Do you consider it a risk to traffic that as consumers are doing research seeing your prices, they may not understand uniqueness or the value and, therefore, may end up not making a trip? When you think about how you’re going to drive traffic with these higher prices, I guess, is the ultimate question I’m getting at. Bob Rucker Peter, this is Bob Rucker. I think we can drive traffic with our selection. We need to be fashion oriented. We need to be unique. This is what has always worked for us in the past. We stay away from the commodity product that the boxes carry en masse. And we go to selections, especially in stone, and then the higher-end ceramic that can be accessorized with stone, that we can display in our stores and create a unique product offering that people will not be able to put together easily or see elsewhere. And then we bring it to life in our vignettes, and we sell it with more experienced, knowledgeable salespeople that can put together and accessorize a complete bathroom that a person would consider a work of art in their home. This is how I would go at this, and this has always worked for me in the past. And I believe that market exists, and I think it will always exist.

The obvious question remains: what if Rucker is wrong, and The Tile Shop needs to adapt? It really has no levers to do so without essentially doing yet another U-turn and returning to promotions and competing, at least to some extent,

Execution Concerns

The concerns coming out of Q1 go beyond strategy, however. Execution looks suspect, to say the least. That perhaps isn't necessarily a surprise: Lolmaugh only became CEO on January 1st (though he was named COO in February of last year after quickly rising through the ranks from store manager). And there is no shortage of moving parts from an operational standpoint: changes over the last year have touched everything from the company's org chart to merchandising to purchasing. (In fact, the changes have been going on for years: Homeister unveiled several new initiatives, including new assistant manager positions, after he was named CEO in January 2015.)

Still, there appear to have been an awful lot of missteps of late. ERP implementations almost always seem to be problematic, but commentary on the call suggests The Tile Shop still is working out the kinks four-plus months after going live. Per the Q3 call, a plan to redo merchandising at every single store was going to be complete by January. The effort was halfway complete at the time of the Q4 call in February, with revised completion targeted to mid-May on the Q1 call. Guidance was missed. Newer stores are underperforming.

I'd worry, too, that another misstep is on the way. The Tile Shop is planning to get back to its store expansion strategy, with a targeted 5-7 openings in the second half of this year. Per the Q1 call, interestingly, those openings are going to focus on existing markets, continuing the company's "clustering" strategy of attacking major markets with multiple locations.

The wisdom of that move at this point seems debatable at best. Traffic now isn't where the company wants or needs it to be; adding potential cannibalization from new stores may only add to the pressure. Are customers creating "work of art" bathrooms, as Rucker termed them, that cost thousands of dollars going to be lost if a Tile Shop location is 20 or even 40 minutes further away? The stores opened in the last two years aren't performing well; TTS management attributed the weakness to the erroneous strategies of recent years, but it's hard to see how too many promotions drove too few sales. (That's true for the strategic shift more broadly.)

Q1, in particular, creates significant stumbling blocks for the TTS bull case. Fundamentally, the downturn in sales is an obvious issue for a stock that requires revenue growth for upside. Management's explanations for the weak performance - and why guidance issued halfway into the quarter was missed so badly - don't completely add up. Execution looks spotty. Combine those worries with a contrarian strategy, and it's difficult to have a lot of confidence in the business at the moment.

And Yet...

All that said, the declines leave TTS relatively cheap. On a trailing-twelve-month basis, EV/EBITDA is about 5.8x. Free cash flow at those levels, excluding working capital changes, is likely in the $15 million range, suggesting a 15x P/FCF multiple. Some level of deleveraging going forward - and/or share count reduction from a recently announced $15 million share buyback - can bring that in further. So can growth over the rest of the year: Tile Shop does have reasonably easy compares in Q2 and Q3, plus there should be a tailwind to revenue next quarter if the order book normalizes (as those orders will convert to sales).

Meanwhile, the story can't be written off after just one quarter. The broader strategy here perhaps merits more skepticism - but that doesn't mean it can't play out the way TTS management expects. Below $5, meanwhile, the story doesn't have to be perfect: something close to stable profits probably keeps the current valuation reasonably intact.

And I do see some potential room for a bounce here. In this market, 'cheap' stocks are hard to find - and investors well may choose to take a leap on a turnaround with TTS. The balance sheet isn't much of an issue, with debt at year-end likely below 1x Adjusted EBITDA. (I would keep an eye on operating leases, however: per the 10-K, at year-end TTS had $384 million in operating leases due in 2024 and beyond.) In the past, I've compared TTS to The Container Store (TCS) - another higher-end, somewhat niche retailer - and that stock has managed to post rather huge moves in both directions as its own strategy has evolved over the past few years.

All that said, longer-term Q4 and particularly Q1 seem to raise the risks here. Sales performance, even accounting for external headwinds in the first quarter, has weakened. The strategy (and those operating leases) don't give TTS much flexibility to change tack without completely contradicting its own founder, chairman, and 11% shareholder. Execution has been inconsistent for much of this decade, and appears to remain so. Performance simply needs to get better - and there's a real question as to whether this strategy will allow it to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.