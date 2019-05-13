Flexsteel: Who Stole Your ERP System?

ERP

After having its margins stolen (see “Flexsteel: Who Stole Your Margins? A 4Q Review”), most of the ERP system was also stolen during the previous Q via an $18.7M impairment due to incomplete or abandoned software and other unrecoverable amounts. The company still maintains about $7M on the books related to the new ERP system (the intact portion at least) with about $6M of that still subject to impairment in the near term as management decides what to do next.

The ERP implementation has been ongoing since 2016. As fully described in my first article, “Flexsteel Or Flexsteal?”, it did not appear to be going as planned. Well, it was worse than I thought. The prior Flexsteel CEO “retired” a couple weeks after the release of the 4Q earnings, which was about a month after said article was published. Ultimately, the Board hired Jerry Ditmer, a seasoned furniture industry vet in December 2018 to take on the CEO role. On April 30, 2019, Ditmer held the company’s first conference call in years at which point he confirmed our fears, the ERP system implementation has been (almost) a total failure. In addition to the write-down, the company’s sales on its ready-to-assemble product line, Homestyles, are down 30% fiscal year-to-date, about $14.5M and just over half the residential decline, a result of the ERP failure. The problems are ongoing, but at least they are fulfilling orders now…during the earnings call management stated:

Over the course of the past several quarters, the focus in this part of our business has been to stabilize the ERP system and begin rebuilding our credibility with e-commerce partners and end consumers. While we have significantly improved the customer experience within the channel by successfully taking orders and shipping in the required window, we acknowledge it will take a while to fully return to previous sales levels. In addition, we are experiencing higher than typical discounting and promotional allowances as we work to position ourselves back to the top of the page.

Ouch.

About 10% of fiscal year-to-date sales are from the Homestyles line and it sounds like the bleeding has potentially stopped or is near to being cauterized, but that isn't the only problem.

Tariffs

Approximately 44% of total sales are sourced overseas in China and tariffs are in the news again, I mean, still. In “Flexsteel Or Flexsteal?”, I detailed what several management teams of public companies were saying at the time regarding tariffs and potential impacts because I was concerned about the potential impacts tariffs might have, and was also uncertain what the impacts could be.

During the recent Flexsteel earnings call management noted:

In the home furnishing space specifically approximately 54% of our sales are sourced from China. We have seen the largest weakness in sales in home furnishings categories in products sourced from China. Therefore, we believe demand has softened for a significant portion of this business due to the implementation of the tariff surcharge in late September followed by the overhang through February of a potential increase to a 25% tariff. This clearly has had and continues to have an adverse impact on our order patterns. With the 25% tariff on hold but still uncertain outcome lingering, we have not seen a pickup in orders.

That was before the latest official Presidential order regarding tariffs:

Down go the S&P and FLXS:

The New Guy

Ditmer, like every new CEO before him, embarked on a multi-months long deep-dive into the company to learn about it, learn about the opportunities, the problems, the past, present and what could be the future. I appreciate the transparency coming from Ditmer thus far, holding earnings calls, providing more detail into the business and noting a renewed commitment to transparency with investors. There was a ton of meat in the last earnings call and management covered many items that went undisclosed in releases previously. The honesty about the ERP failure is appreciated, albeit late. Ditmer seems to be owning the problems, recognizing the sunk costs and alluded to more pain coming:

As we look to the challenges we face, the roughly $100 million that’s invested over the last five years have yielded very anemic returns. Part of our path forward will be to unwind some of those investments.

He also noted the following 5 areas to address in the near-term, summarized as follows:

Say goodbye to the ERP system, say hello to a new IT system overhaul of some sort Right-size cost structure. Heard it before. Evaluate processes and key performance metrics. Heard it before. Physical asset optimization. Heard it before. Key talent needed. Heard it before.

I’m not saying Ditmer can’t do it, I’m saying it is a common checklist. He did recognize the need for help and hired AlixPartners. His bio is pretty impressive as well.

Conclusion

So where does this leave us? Without a working ERP system, with less e-commerce customers, a struggling home furnishings business due to tariff overhang, and additional writedowns likely, I’m not adding to my shares. Who stole the ERP system? Where was the Board? Call me crazy, giving the new guy a shot and hanging on to the shares I’ve got.

