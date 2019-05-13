The Legal Background Of The Spotify V. Apple Dispute: Digging Into The Legal Framework

Three legal parameters (criterions) have to be considered: The relevant market, a dominant position, and the abuse of this position.

The article is about a first overview of the facts and the introduction to the essential legal framework.

As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input which is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources.

The Commission could impose a fine of billions on Apple over this complaint.

I. Introduction

In March, Spotify (SPOT) announced that it has filed a complaint against Apple (AAPL) with the European Commission. Simultaneously, Spotify launched a 'time to play fair call'. Spotify claims that Apple harms consumers and other companies because it uses power to gain an unfair advantage. Thus, Spotify joins in a series of other complaints or attacks against Apple:

I can not evaluate if the complaint is well founded or not, and I can not foresee what the Commission will decide in the end. As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input which is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources of information.

This is therefore not an article that deals primarily with the question of whether one should invest in one of the companies or not. The complaint, however, attacks a part of the future business of Apple. Accordingly, this service business has a high priority for Apple, as it is intended to compensate for the declining sales of iPhones. In addition, billions in fines can be imminent. Investors are therefore well advised to find out what criteria the Commission uses to decide.

II. What was the complaint?

As stated above, Spotify claims that Apple uses his power to give himself an unfair advantage. While Spotify files the complaint for five reasons, an interesting economic problem should not be overlooked:

1. Spotify files his complaint on five grounds:

Apple Charges a Discriminatory Tax. If the customer chooses not to use IAP (the only payment option on iOS), Apple, bars Spotify from communicating directly with Spotify customers who access Spotify via Apple platforms. Apple complicates an update of the Spotify App. Apple routinely rejects bug fixes and app enhancements. Apple won’t allow Spotify to be on HomePod and let Spotify connect with Siri.

So basically, Spotify is claiming an abuse of power by Apple. In my opinion, number 1. is the most crucial issue to Spotify: All purchases (apps and digital content) within apps on iOS must be made through Apple Pay, and are subject to a 30% fee. Spotify claims that the rules are not applied evenly across the board because Uber and Deliveroo, which do not compete with Apple, do not pay a fee when using Apple Pay.

2. The economic issue behind in short

Behind this complaint is the following (interesting) issue I want to share before I will go deeper into the legal parameters. The problem is based on a mutual dependence of Apple to Spotify and vice versa.

By developing OSs, for which third parties can develop software solutions and apps, Apple is an important provider of such platforms like the App Store, where third parties can offer their software solutions.

For numerous apps, no realistic alternatives to the App Store exist. There is only the Google Play Store which could be an alternative. Hence, basically, there is a duopoly. So to reach the costumers, Spotify needs Apple. In theory, this gives Apple the opportunity to set unfair conditions.

But nothing is as easy as it looks like, because Apple has an interest in offering many different apps from app developers in his app store too. Hence, there could be an incentive for Apple to not set unfair conditions.

On the other hand, as it comes to Apple Music, Apple is also an app provider and Apple Music compete with Spotify. So, under this special circumstances, an incentive for unfair conditions may appear 'reasonable'.

Given that little introduction, let's dig deeper into the real legal framework.

III. What are the relevant legal parameters?

To evaluate whether Apple abuses its power or not, it is important to define the relevant legal parameter. As I stated above, I do not know how the Commission will decide this case, but I think it may be helpful or at least interesting for investors to understand how the Commission will approach the complaint.

Hence, here comes the essential and for the complaint decisive article of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). Keep the highlighted words in mind while reading.

Article 102 TFEU - Abuse of dominance Any abuse by one or more undertakings of a dominant position within the internal market or in a substantial part of it shall be prohibited as incompatible with the internal market in so far as it may affect trade between Member States. Such abuse may, in particular, consist in: (NYSE:A) directly or indirectly imposing unfair purchase or selling prices or other unfair trading conditions; (NYSE:B) limiting production, markets or technical development to the prejudice of consumers; (NYSE:C) applying dissimilar conditions to equivalent transactions with other trading parties, thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage; (NYSE:D) making the conclusion of contracts subject to acceptance by the other parties of supplementary obligations which, by their nature or according to commercial usage, have no connection with the subject of such contracts.

Let me give you a few explanations to understand Article 102:

So first of all, you have to understand, that you cannot abuse something, if you don't have something to abuse. Hence, to abuse power, you need power. Article 102 describes this power as a dominant position. So the evaluation of a dominant position is one big thing, the Commission has to consider. The abuse of this position is another.

But that's not enough because dominance is not universal, but limited to certain areas. To fall within the scope of Article 102, a company has to abuse its dominant position in a certain market. Hence, it is important to define the relevant product and geographic market.

In the following, I will go deeper into the legal definitions of these criterions in the following order:

1. Criterion: Relevant market.

2. Criterion: Dominant position.

3. Criterion: Abuse of the dominant position.

1. The relevant market.

In competition law, a relevant market is a market in which a particular product or service is sold. Since the geographic market is not problematic here, I will not go into it any further.

According to the Commission, the relevant product market comprises all those products and services which are regarded as interchangeable or substitutable, by reason of the products' characteristics, their prices and their intended use.

According to recent decisions, you should consider the following markets:

a) Digital music distribution services

According to the Apple/Shazam (Case COMP/M.8788) decision, the Commission has analyzed the market for digital music distribution and has found evidence that the boundaries between streaming and downloading services were becoming blurred. The Commission considers that the narrowest relevant product market is the one for digital music streaming services for smart mobile devices, excluding video streaming services.

b) Software solutions platforms

Software solutions platforms means the development of OSs for smart mobile devices (tablets and smartphones), PCs, smart watches and smart TVs, for which third parties can develop software solutions and apps.

The Commissions left the exact scope of the relevant product market for software solutions and/or apps platforms open, but indicates that in defining the relevant product market for software solutions and/or apps platforms, it would not be appropriate to depart from its previous practice in relation to the definition of the relevant product market for OSs for PCs and OSs for smart mobile devices.

2. What is a dominant position?

First of all, I will explain how the criterion 'dominant position' is defined. After that, I will give you some informations about how the Commission could evaluate the structure in the relevant markets.

a) Definition

According to the Commission (see for example CASE AT.39740 - Google Search, page 56) and European Case Law, a dominant position relates to a position of economic strength which enables a company to prevent effective competition being maintained on the relevant market by affording it the power to behave to an appreciable extent independently of its competitors, its customers and ultimately of its consumers.

As I stated above, it is not easy to evaluate whether a company has a dominant position or not. The Commission emphasizes that the existence of a dominant position derives in general from a combination of several factors. Taken these factors separately, is not necessarily determinative.

Nevertheless, a few factors are more or less important for the evaluation of a dominant position:

market share and the ratio between the market share held by the company and that of its nearest rivals

technical or economic constraints that might prevent users from switching providers

the existence of barriers to entry or expansion

direct or indirect network effects

(for more information see C 159/9 of the Official Journal of the European Union)

As it may be the most important factor, let's go deeper into the factor of 'market share':

Firstly, if a company has a market share of less than 40%, it is unlikely to be dominant. Secondly, the Commission handles a market share of between 70% and 80%, in itself, as a clear indication of the existence of a dominant position.

Between these percentages, the Commission uses the following definition:

An undertaking which holds a very large market share for some time, without smaller competitors being able to meet rapidly the demand from those who would like to break away from that undertaking, is by virtue of that share in a position of strength which makes it an unavoidable trading partner and which, already because of this, secures for it, at the very least during relatively long periods, that freedom of action which is the special feature of a dominant position.

Overall, it is very difficult to evaluate a dominant position, only by hard factors. Hence, the Commission has some investigation power to get more informations. I intend to write another article on the investigation powers and possible next steps of the commission.

b) Who has a dominant position in the Spotify v Apple dispute?

As we now know, to evaluate a dominant position, the Commission will review the relevant markets, using the factors that favor or against a dominant position.

I am pretty sure that the Commission will use some of the information it already knows in the current dispute. Hence, I will give you some information on that.

aa) Digital music distribution services

By collecting confidential data on the total number of subscribers, premium subscribers, revenues and revenues from subscription of digital music streaming apps in the years 2015, 2016 and 2017, the Commission had already conducted a market reconstruction in the Apple/Shazam decision.

According to that, Spotify seems to be the leading digital music streaming service in the EEA with quite an impressive market share.

(Source: Cleary Gottlieb – UK Competition Law Newsletter - March 2019)

bb) Software solutions platforms

Apple develops OSs for different types of devices, that is macOS for PCs, iOS for the smartphones “iPhone” and the tablets “iPad”, tvOS for Apple TV and watchOS for Apple Watch. Spotify does not compete with Apple on this market. Hence, Spotify has no market shares.

In the Apple/Shazam (Case COMP/M.8788) decision, the Commission considers Apple's share of shipments for each type of device to be the best proxy for calculating Apple's position as a software solutions platform in the EEA and worldwide.

According to this approach, Apple has the following market shares:

With respect to PCs , it could be estimate that Apple had a share by shipment of approximately 5-10% in the EEA in 2017.

, it could be estimate that Apple had a share by shipment of approximately 5-10% in the EEA in 2017. With respect to smart mobile devices , it could be estimate that Apple had a worldwide share by shipment of approximately 10-20% and a share of approximately 20-30% in the EEA in 2016.

, it could be estimate that Apple had a worldwide share by shipment of approximately 10-20% and a share of approximately 20-30% in the EEA in 2016. With respect to smart wearables including smart watches, it could be estimates that Apple had a share by shipment of approximately 20- 30% in the EEA in 2017.

including smart watches, it could be estimates that Apple had a share by shipment of approximately 20- 30% in the EEA in 2017. With respect to smart watches market segments, it could be estimate that Apple had a share by shipment of approximately 50-60% in the EEA in 2017.

market segments, it could be estimate that Apple had a share by shipment of approximately 50-60% in the EEA in 2017. With respect to smart TVs, it could be estimate that Apple have a share by shipment of 10-20% at worldwide level.

The Commissions left the exact scope of the relevant product market for software solutions and/or apps platforms open (see above). So the question of a dominant market position could depend on the exact market definition.

But remember, that even a market share of 80% is not necessarily determinative for a dominant position.

3. The abuse

a) The Theory

As stated above, a dominant position in itself does not raise competition concerns. EU competition law only prohibits the abuse of this position. Therefore, Apple as a possible dominant company is entitled to compete on the merits as any other company.

The purpose behind Art. 102 TFEU is that, however, a dominant undertaking has a special responsibility not to allow its behavior to impair genuine, undistorted competition on the internal market. The European Court emphasis that the scope of the special responsibility of the dominant undertaking has to be considered in light of the specific circumstances of the case.

Hence, the concept of abuse has to be understand as an objective concept, relating to the behavior of a company in a dominant position. The Commission evaluates, if a company behave differently than it could in a market with normal competition or if the behavior of the company hinders the maintenance of the degree of competition still existing in the market or the growth of that competition (see for more details CASE AT.39740 Google Search Shopping, page 73).

Article 102 TFEU already gives some examples of the rule (keep the marked words in mind):

Such abuse may, in particular, consist in:

directly or indirectly imposing unfair purchase or selling prices or other unfair trading conditions;

or other unfair trading conditions; limiting production, markets or technical development to the prejudice of consumers ;

production, markets or technical to the prejudice of ; applying dissimilar conditions to equivalent transactions with other trading parties , thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage;

, thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage; making the conclusion of contracts subject to acceptance by the other parties of supplementary obligations which, by their nature or according to commercial usage, have no connection with the subject of such contracts.

b) The claims

Let's compare this to the claims which Spotify filed with the Commission:

Apple Charges a Discriminatory Tax. If the customer chooses not to use IAP (the only payment option on iOS), Apple bars Spotify from communicating directly with Spotify customers who access Spotify via Apple platforms. Apple complicates an update of the Spotify App. Apple routinely rejects bug fixes and app enhancements. Apple won’t allow Spotify to be on HomePod and let Spotify connect with Siri.

As you can see, the claims Spotify filed seems to fit quite good on the examples given in Article 102 TFEU already. Furthermore, there are some similarities to a former decision of the Commission:

c) The Google Search Shopping Decision

In the Google Shopping decision, the Commission decided that Google had abused its dominant position by featuring its own shopping service more prominently on the search results page compared with other comparison services.

The Commission took into account, among others, the following factors:

Google's comparison shopping service positioned and displayed differently to competing comparison shopping services in its general search results pages,

Google's comparison shopping service displayed differently to competing comparison shopping services in its general search results pages.

According to a presentation by the law firm Cleary Gottlieb (which defended Google) the Commission could pursue in the Spotify v Apple dispute a line similar to the former Google Search Shopping decision. According to the claim, the Commission could held that Apple abuses its position by favoring its own Music Service, for example by rejecting and delaying upgrades for the Spotify App. So, if the Commission comes to the conclusion that Apple holds a dominant position, then the abuse allegation could actually take effect here.

IV. Conclusion

According to former decisions of the Commission the abuse allegation could actually take effect here.

Nevertheless, the Commission has to consider a lot of different legal questions. It is quite certain that fact-finding and legal review will take some time to evaluate and define the market. Especially the market definition of the relevant product market for software solutions and/or apps platforms could be crucial, as Apple has a lot of different market shares there.

After Spotify had announced it filed an antitrust complaint with the European Commission over unfair App Store practices, Apple responded two days later with a statement. It is likely that Apple will defend itself against the allegations like it did with his statement. I intend to write another article about these aspects of the dispute.

I look forward to discussing this dispute with you in more detail in the comment section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.