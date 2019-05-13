Recession Impending? What The Architectural Billings Index Has To Say

In an article published last December in 2018, I introduced the Architectural Billings Index (ABI) as a powerful indicator of future economic conditions and their subsequent impact on equity markets (SPY) (DIA). Reading that article in its entirety will provide an important backdrop (really, go read it if you want to understand the extent of the implications). In short, the ABI results are drawn from a survey sent to architectural firms throughout the United States.

Those firms are asked to report on whether or not their billings increased, decreased, or stayed the same in comparison to the prior month. Architectural billings represent construction projects that have not yet commenced, as the architects are drawing up the design. This is a good leading indicator of construction and the corresponding spending that will happen in the future when those plans are given to contractors to begin building, and can thusly predict levels of economic activity. While it certainly has limitations, when backtested against the past two economic cycles, the ABI was shown to predict with 11 months of lead time the well-known recessionary periods in 2000 and 2008:

When the index drops sharply below 50 for several months, that means that construction spending is about to drop commensurately, with natural and sweeping effects on the broader economy.

March 2019 ABI Results

For the first time in 18 months, the ABI dipped below 50 in March, down to 47.8. For context, the last time it dipped below 50 was in September of 2017 and it only went down to 49.9, and popped back up to 52 in the next month. So that was basically an aberration. The March decline is significant in terms of the extent of the drop.

Furthermore, previous recessions were only predicted when the extent of the drop is both steep and prolonged. The graph above shows that the plunge below 50 lasts for several consecutive months and is severe (sub 45) before declines in construction spending follow suit. So while the drop down to 47.8 raises a warning sign, further concern would be warranted if it stays below 50 in coming months.

To add perhaps a dose of comfort and bullishness, it is worthwhile to note that the ABI also reports on inquiries for work and design contracts, which aren't as sure as billings of course when money officially changes hands, but still relay information regarding business interest and intent on getting something designed and eventually built. Inquiries have remained steady, and design contracts have waned but still remained above 50.

What Does This Mean For My Portfolio?

Beyond the raw numbers, the ABI report furnishes commentary and a break-down of the data, while also referencing other sources to provide a well-rounded picture of relevant factors. For example, the survey is broken down into four regions that come together to form an average:

This added detail can inform investors about certain geographies that are stronger/weaker than the others, and how that may impact regionally based businesses, sectors, and industries. For March, the northeast showed particular weakness while the south showed particular strength. Nonetheless, ALL regions reported a decline from the previous month.

The report is also broken down by sector. Again here, all reported a March decline on the back of 3 prior months' worth of dropping:

Each investor needs to draw up their own conclusions regarding the impact this may have on their portfolio, but off the cuff, I would say that regional banks in the northeast may be hit hardest, as they are the ones that may see a considerable drop in financing activity as businesses aren't looking to build, and are therefore not looking for loans. This may include People's United Financial (PBCT), Customers Bancorp (CUBI), and Webster Financial Corporation (WBS).

AAON Inc. (AAON), producer of custom HVAC units, comments on the ABI nearly every conference call. Here is what they had to say:

The general tone of business is we saw Architectural Billing Index for the first time in 14 months go below 50. And so we talked to our sales channel partners to see what material effect that might be having on them, and there’s been no reported slowdowns as of yet.

It must be kept in mind that AAON is a relatively small firm, and they may be operating in areas and industries that remain robust. The point is that not all businesses will be impacted equally, and the ABI has very real limitations in terms of reach. I am not predicting anything by reporting on the drop, nor am I recommending anyone abandon any investment or short any company. Rather, the ABI can help color the landscape and inform asset allocation decisions in context of other factors and personal preferences/strategies.

Other Factors To Consider

The ABI falling is just one factor among many that should be considered when determining asset allocations and considering defensive investments. The trade rhetoric with China, slowing global growth, and the recent yield inversion are all indicators that this cycle may turn over soon. However, recessions don't happen in a vacuum. Something has to tip the scale. Wells Fargo (WFC) has recently weighed in on whether or not they think a downturn is imminent. In articles from both March and April, the analyst team from Wells Fargo talk about what they think will happen in the short term, whether or not we should fear the most recent yield inversion, and what makes recessions happen. Each article is good in its entirety, but I will draw out and summarize what I think are the most salient points:

- Recessions occur when there is an acute event that shocks the economy or there is a portion of the economy that becomes over-extended (speculation and leverage) and when it crashes it drags down everything. It is important to note that these two things are not necessarily mutually exclusive. In terms of acute events, think the 1973 OPEC embargo on oil exports. In terms of economic over-extension, there is no better example than the 2008 mortgage crisis.

- While acute events cannot be predicted and seldom give off a warning sign, economic over-extension can be measured and anticipated. In regards to consumer finances, mortgage debt as a percentage of disposable personal income has been falling since 2008 and currently stands at 65%. Consumer credit as a percent of personal disposable income is at an all-time high, but it must be kept in mind that a huge percentage of that is due to student debt, which is seldom dischargeable and is often backed by the federal government. The analysts and Wells Fargo therefore see no threat of a recession coming from consumer debt.

- Corporate debt is a bigger concern. Non-financial corporate debt is sitting at all-time highs, and the ability to service that debt will become more difficult if the economy slows down. This is particularly true for already highly levered businesses. The levered loan market (debt given to companies rated below investment grade) has grown two times faster than overall corporate debt. This is a topic to keep a pulse on. It's a good thing that interest rates haven't skyrocketed, since the levered loan market has floating rate debt.

According to Wells Fargo, the biggest of a recession in the short term is self-imposed:

So what is the most realistic way that the U.S. economy slips into recession in coming months? In the absence of some shock that is unforeseen at this time, the most realistic way for a recession to happen in the foreseeable future is that we simply “talk” ourselves into one. Consumers could hear about prognostications of recession and could stop spending. Businesses could curtail investment and hiring decisions if they surmise that recession is on the way. The stock market would likely weaken, leading to a negative feedback loop. With real GDP growth having slowed already, it may not take much of a risk shock to tip over the economy at this time. In short, expectations of economic weakness could become self-fulfilling. Fortunately, we have never “talked” our way into recession, at least not in living memory. In the immortal words of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.

- Most folks who stay up to date on the economy have certainly heard about the yield curve, and how every recession has been preceded by an inversion thereof. With the yield curve having inverted earlier this year, the headlines started flying. However, the yield curve ought to be looked at similarly to what I talked about with the ABI earlier; the inversion has to be considered in terms of both its severity and duration. In late March, the yield on the 3 month went above the yield on the 10 year for about 5 days, and only by 5 bps at the most.

Ever since then, the 10 year has stayed back above. For context, the spread was as wide as 60 bps and 100 bps in 2007 and 2001, respectively. And the inversion went on for months. So while it isn't something to ignore, a level head should be kept and realize that rates have been kept artificially low by the Fed, which has contributed to flatness. I personally won't be weary until a significant and sustained inversion occurs.

What To Do In The Mean Time

I am not a market timer. I will never pull all my capital out of the markets. It simply isn't wise. The stock market climbs a wall of worry, and there is plenty of worry going around with which to mason that wall. However, asset allocation and prudent pivots based on clear indicators are wise. The next ABI reading will come out on May 22. If a further drop happens, it may be wise to balance the portfolio. If this coincides with a more severe and persistent inversion of the yield curve, beefing up safer assets may be warranted. Investing in companies with low debt and/or resilient earnings may be right for this point in the cycle.

Stay tuned as I intend to update this with the issuance of the April report.

