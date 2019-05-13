Chevron Corp.: The One That Slipped Away

Chevron Corp. will have to find other ways to increase its operations in the Permian.

The termination fee will be used for stock buybacks, as per the company's press statement.

Occidental Petroleum Corp.'s bid was superior to Chevron Corp. which, to my surprise, did not submit a better bid for Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Oil and gas driller Chevron Corp. (CVX) did not submit a better takeover offer for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) last week, which came as a major surprise to me and probably a lot of other investors. Chevron Corp. has now definitely lost in the takeover battle over Anadarko Petroleum Corp. to Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), but will nonetheless walk away with some cash that will be used to increase the company's stock buybacks by 25 percent.

The One That Got Away

Occidental Petroleum Corp. made a competing offer to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for $38 billion in April compared to Chevron Corp.'s $33 billion bid earlier. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corp. raised the cash portion of its takeover bid in May in an effort to sweeten its deal for Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. said earlier last week that it preferred the deal made by Occidental Petroleum Corp. and that it wanted to get out of the merger deal with Chevron Corp. the company agreed to in April. Chevron Corp. was given time until Friday of last week to adjust its bid, which the company apparently was not prepared to do.

Shareholders of Chevron Corp. knew they had lost in the takeover battle for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. on Thursday when Chevron Corp. issued a press statement saying that it won't submit a better takeover offer for the shale oil and gas company:

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 9, 2019 – Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today that, under the terms of its previously announced Merger Agreement with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC), it will not make a counterproposal and will allow the four-day match period to expire. Accordingly, Chevron anticipates that Anadarko will terminate the Merger Agreement.

In my last article on Chevron Corp. titled "Chevron Corp.: Expect The Takeover Battle To Heat Up," I suggested that the odds for a higher takeover bid on the part of Chevron Corp. were 65:35 largely because the Permian has developed as an oil production growth engine for Chevron Corp. and that the company had the opportunity to double down on this fast-growing shale play with its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.'s Permian assets.

To my surprise, Chevron Corp. did not submit a higher bid as the company asserted capital discipline as a reason not to engage in a takeover battle for Anadarko Petroleum Corp.:

Winning in any environment doesn’t mean winning at any cost. Cost and capital discipline always matter, and we will not dilute our returns or erode value for our shareholders for the sake of doing a deal. Our advantaged portfolio is driving robust production and cash flow growth, higher investment returns and lower execution risk. We are well positioned to deliver superior value creation for our shareholders. ~ Chevron’s Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. then announced that it agreed to being acquired by Occidental Petroleum Corp. last week and that it would terminate the merger agreement with Chevron Corp.

Consolation price

Chevron Corp. nonetheless is going to walk away with a $1.0 billion termination fee that was written into the Chevron Corp.-Anadarko Petroleum Corp. merger agreement.

The $1.0 billion break-up fee will be used by Chevron Corp. to increase the company's stock buybacks by 25 percent from $4 billion to $5 billion. Though shareholders do not get to participate in Anadarko Petroleum Corp.'s shale upside, the stock buyback is a nice consolidation price for Chevron Corp.

Positive Catalyst For Chevron Corp.'s Shares

Investors rewarded Chevron Corp. for not following through with an expensive acquisition: Chevron Corp.'s share price jumped 3 percent on the news that the deal was off the table.

Source: StockCharts

Still, Chevron Corp.'s shares are far from being overpriced at today's valuation level. The energy company's shares sell for just ~14x next year's estimated profits, which is about in-line with the earnings multiples of other major U.S. energy companies.

Data by YCharts

What To Expect Going Forward?

Chevron Corp. has shown capital discipline and avoided a costly takeover battle. That said, though, I expect Chevron Corp. to continue to look for other acquisitions in the Permian in order to boost production growth and make a compelling case to shareholders for free cash flow upside.

All oil majors have seen strong production growth in the Permian in the last couple of quarters as price realizations recovered and drilling activity intensified. Shareholders should expect Chevron Corp. to look for strategic acquisitions in the Permian theater going forward.

Your Takeaway

Against my prediction, Chevron Corp. did not submit a higher takeover offer for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in order to cement its dominant position in the Permian, which is the most attractive oil growth play in the United States right now. That said, though, Chevron Corp. gets to use the $1.0 billion termination fee for stock buybacks, as per Thursday's press statement. Further, I expect Chevron Corp. to keep looking for acquisition opportunities in the Permian in 2019 and announce another strategic acquisition in America's leading shale theater sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.