Kinder Morgan: Enormous Pipeline Company Continues To Deliver

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is an almost $50 billion midstream giant. The company offers investors a dividend yield of more than 5%, which it plans to continue to grow going forward. As you will see throughout this article, Kinder Morgan's impressive portfolio of assets, operations in a growing market, and financial strength make it a top-tier investment.

Kinder Morgan - Kinder Morgan Careers

Kinder Morgan Asset Portfolio

Kinder Morgan Portfolio - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan's industry position is cemented by the company having the largest natural gas transmission network in the United States. The company has approximately 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines meaning it is connected to every important U.S. natural gas play. As a result, the company touches an astounding 40% of the natural gas consumed in the United States.

The company is also the largest independent transporter of refined productions moving roughly 1.7 million barrels per day. Here, the company has more than 12 thousand miles of pipelines that work in various aspects. Separately, the company is the largest independent terminal operator with 157 terminals and 16 Jones Act vessels. Overall, this shows the company's incredibly strong asset position.

Kinder Morgan Current Projects - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan is growing its asset portfolio significantly in this attractive market. The company has $6.1 billion in secured capital projects underway, which should help to increase its portfolio strength. The largest component of this is the company's Permian takeaway projects. These projects are expected to help alleviate the significant oversupply issue in the Permian Basin.

One of the important aspects to keep in mind for the company's infrastructure projects are that the company starts with areas that already have massive infrastructure capacity shortages. The company then investigates and only agrees to build infrastructure when it can get 10-20 year contracts for the capacity of the contract. That means the company puts the upfront money and gets stable long-term cash flow from the assets.

Going forward, the company anticipates that it will be able to spend $2-3 billion per year on ongoing organic investment opportunities. The company expects to be able to cover the vast majority of this investment from its cash flow without having to issue equity or debt. The company will be able to grow its cash flow from these investments, which will then translate to stronger shareholder rewards.

Kinder Morgan Permian Projects - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Let's discuss some of these projects in detail. Production in the Permian Basin has grown so fast, that production and income have been hurt significantly by a lack of infrastructure. Here the company is the largest owner in two major projects, the Gulf Coast Express and the Permian Highway Pipeline. The company will be investing almost $1 billion in these two projects alone.

These two projects each consist of more than 400 miles of massive 42" pipeline capable of moving roughly 2 billion cubic feet per day. The company is incredibly smart with these projects, it has set them up so that they tie into Kinder Morgan's existing infrastructure increasing the utilization of that infrastructure.

At the same time, the company has taken on partners so that it can bring the projects online quickly, without having to invest more than that can be funded from its cash flow. I would have liked to see the company try to invest more in the projects, given their long-term potential, however, the company wanting to stay in its budget makes sense. The company was burned by consistently going over its budget previously.

Another important aspect of these projects is the minimum contract term. The company is requiring a minimum 10-year contract term on these projects. That means for a minimum of 10 years, the company will be able to achieve strong cash flow from these projects. That will cover the entirety of the expenses of the projects during this time while generating strong returns for shareholders.

Kinder Morgan Operations in a Growing Market

On top of this impressive and growing asset portfolio, Kinder Morgan is operating in what is, for the long term, a growing market.

Natural Gas Growth - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Globally, energy demand is growing significantly, and the vast majority of that is driven by developing countries. India, for example, expects to see its energy demand more than double, while China is projected to become the world's largest consumer and importer of oil and natural gas. By 2030 alone, more than 650 million people are expected to still lack access to electricity, meaning that even past 2040, energy demand should continue.

A significant component of this growth in energy demand is expected to be from natural gas. Even more so, if proposals for reducing the world's coal consumption go through, petroleum, liquids, and natural gas should continue to be a major part of our energy consumption. All of this together will lead to numerous opportunities for Kinder Morgan going forward.

U.S. Petroleum Growth - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

The United States, where Kinder Morgan primarily operates, is expected to be a large component of this. The United States is expected to become one of the largest oil and natural gas consumers in the world. At the same time, as the natural gas and oil demand grows in other countries, that will mean additional export infrastructure required. Kinder Morgan will be able to play a big part of this.

Kinder Morgan Financial Strength

Now that we've discussed Kinder Morgan's impressive and growing asset base, along with the substantial expected growth in the natural gas and oil markets, it's time to finish up by discussing the company's impressive financial strength.

Kinder Morgan Cash Flow - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan is an incredible cash flow machine. The company generated ~$10 billion in DCF after dividends and ~$10 billion in CFFO after dividends over the past 3 years. The company has been consistently growing its dividends and, as a result, anticipates a 2019 dividend coverage, at an impressive 2.2x. Kinder Morgan currently offers investors a dividend yield of more than 5% and has a significant amount of room to increase this.

At the same time, the company has used its impressive cash flow generation strength to repurchase shares. The company currently has a $2 billion share repurchase program, which should be sufficient to repurchase 5% of its market cap, which it anticipates to continue. Overall, we can see how the company covers its dividend and investments and still has enough left to cover share repurchases.

One important thing to pay attention too here is that Kinder Morgan has successfully reached its long-term debt targets. That means the company can easily cover its dividend and then use all of its remaining capital for growth or share repurchases.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan had a difficult time initially off of the start of the oil crash. The company relied on issuing equity to maintain its price and doing this put a strain on the company, an almost liquidity crush as stock prices dropped. However, the company has focused hard on improving its portfolio and situation since then. The company has managed to reduce its debt to a safe level.

As a result, the company can now spend all of its cash flow on its dividend, growth projects, and share buybacks. The company currently offers an impressive dividend of more than 5% which it will be able to continue growing, and its growth projects will be fully covered from projects. Overall, an investor with a long-term perspective has the ability to profit significantly here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.