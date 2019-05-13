3 Reasons Why Oil Should Remain Over $55 Per Barrel

The impact of the trade dispute between the US and China and a stronger dollar has weighed on the prices of many of the members of the commodities asset class. The prices of metals have moved lower over the past weeks, and copper which is a bellwether for economic growth or contract fell from almost $3 per pound in mid-April back below the $2.75 per pound level on May 13. Agricultural commodities prices have moved appreciably lower with soybeans, coffee, frozen concentrated orange juice, and others falling the multiyear lows. The sector-wide correction in the raw materials asset class has been a validation that inflationary pressures have declined and the current threat to the global economy could be deflation,

When it comes to the commodity that power the world, the price of crude oil embarked on a wild ride from the beginning of October 2018. The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures plunged from a high at $76.90 to a low at $42.36 per barrel since late December. Since then, the price of oil recovered and hit its most recent peak at $66.60 per barrel on April 23. At that level, the price of the energy commodity was $24.24 above the late December low and just $10.30 below the early October 2018 peak. The price of crude oil fell by 44.9% in Q4 and recovered by 57% at the high in late April. The percentages are always a bit misleading because the price of oil fell more on a nominal basis than it recovered over the period.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) holds many of the world's leading oil and oil-related companies. Over the same period, the XLE experienced a decline of 31.9% and a rebound of 29%.

The recent takeover or Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) by Occidental (OXY) caused the shares of APC to from $47 in mid-April to around $73 per share. At the same time, OXY shares declined from a high at $68.83 on April 8 to just under the $54 per share level. The 55% rise in APC on a company with a market cap that stands at just over $36.5 billion and the decline of over 20% in OXY which now has a cap of $40 billion occurred at a time when the XLE moved lower. If we are entering a period of consolidation in the oil industry, there could be lots of volatility in the shares that make up the XLE over the coming weeks and months, and it could become even more volatile than the price of oil.

Nearby crude oil futures closed last Friday at $61.66 per barrel, 7.4% below the late April while. Meanwhile, the XLE closed last week at $64.05, 6.9% below the April 23 peak at $68.81 per share. Even though crude oil has retreated from the April peak, I am not all that bearish on the prospects for the price of the energy commodity. On Monday, May 13, June crude oil futures were at under $61 with the XLE at $62.74 on risk-off trading on the back of the escalating trade dispute between the US and China.

NYMEX crude oil corrects

During the week of April 22, the price of NYMEX crude oil futures turned lower.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price dropped to its most recent low at $60.04 last week before recovering slightly to settle at $61.66 per barrel on the June futures contract on Friday, May 10. The price was moving back towards the low on Monday after posting a gain early in the session. Technical indicators on the weekly chart are signaling that we may be at the start of the corrective period in the oil futures market. The price momentum and relative strength metrics turned lower from overbought conditions. Open interest is in stable territory around the 2.136 million contract level which is telling us that there is not an overabundance of speculative open long or short positions in the market. At the same time, the recent action in many other commodities markets is pointing to elevated odds of a continuation of the current correction in the price of the energy commodity. Last week, on May 6, the price of nearby June futures got down to a low at $60.04 per barrel, and while the $60 level held the first time and the market settled at $61.66 on Friday, May 10, the next level of support is at $55 per barrel. At least three significant factors point to the price holding the $55 support over the coming days and weeks. I believe that any price weakness towards that level will provide a buying opportunity in both crude oil and oil stocks so long as the overall market can avoid a risk-off period that the trade dispute triggers.

Reason one: the Middle East

After the US ended all exemptions on eight nations that purchase crude oil from Iran, the political temperature in the Middle East has risen. The US also declared that all members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard are terrorists, and Iran retaliated by saying all US troops stationed in the Middle East as the same. The rhetoric between Washington DC and Teheran has risen over the recent weeks.

With the threat of further provocative responses from the theocracy aimed at US interests or allies in the region, the US dispatches the USS Abraham Lincoln warship to the area. The Strait of Hormuz, a seaway which 20% of the world's oil flows through each day, is a flashpoint for potential conflict. Meanwhile, the potential for hostilities across the Middle East that could impact the production, refining, or logistical routes has increased. The ongoing proxy war in Yemen between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the blockade of Qatar, and Iranian influence in Iraq, as well as other issues facing the region, all have the potential for conflict as Iran feels the economic noose tightening around the leadership's neck. While a risk-off environment in markets across all asset classes could result from military engagement between the US and Iran, that scenario would likely send the price of crude oil higher as it would limit supplies from the region, at least temporarily. On Monday, Saudi Arabia reported that two tankers were attacked off the coast of the UAE.

The situation in the Middle East is likely to keep a significant bid and risk premium in the oil market.

Source: CQG

The chart of July WTI minus July Brent futures shows that the spread between the two benchmark crude oil contracts has moved from a $6.13 premium for Brent on April 10 to an $8.87 premium on May 13. The higher price for Brent reflects both the political risk in the Middle East which is home to over 50% of the world's petroleum reserves and the current OPEC production cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day. It is likely that OPEC will lower the cuts at their next meeting in late June, but since the Arab Spring in 2010, a higher premium for the Brent benchmark compared to WTI is typically a bullish sign for the price of crude oil.

Reason two: refining spreads

Price shocks tend to cause the most damage on the upside, and the current political environment in the Middle East has the potential to ignite the price of crude oil. On the demand side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity, the ongoing and escalating trade dispute between the US and China which will weigh on the Chinese economy could reduce demand from the world's most populous nation in the coming months. However, demand for crude oil products remains robust.

Crack spreads are real-time indicators of demand for oil products. Crude oil is the main ingredient in the production of gasoline and distillates, so when products outperform the raw crude oil, it translates to increase demand for petroleum. Even as the price of crude oil appreciated, the refining margins or crack spreads have moved higher meaning that product prices are outperforming the price of crude oil.

Source: CQG

The price of the active month June gasoline processing spread has moved from a low at $12.76 during the final day of January to a high at $23.78 per barrel on May 1. On May 13, the crack spread was trading not far below the recent high at $21.79 per barrel. While the rise of the gasoline processing spread is mostly the result of seasonal factors as the peak season of demand comes in the spring and summer in the US, the strength in gasoline prices is a sign of significant demand.

Heating oil futures are a proxy for other distillates such as diesel, jet, and other fuels. There is typically less seasonality in distillate prices than in gasoline. However, a look at the heating oil crack spread shows that demand for these products is also strong despite the rise in the price of oil since late December.

Source: CQG

On April 3, the price of the heating oil crack spread traded to a low at $21.43 per barrel when crude oil was less than $1 higher than its price level as of the close of business last Friday. The June heating oil crack spread was at $24.77 on Monday, meaning that over the past month, distillate prices have outperformed crude oil prices which is a sign of buoyant demand.

Reason three: monthly technical factors

Price momentum and relative strength have declined into the lower area of neutral territory on the daily chart, and as we have seen, the weekly chart shows that the metrics have turned lower from an overbought condition. The long-term monthly chart is telling is that the price of oil could go either way from the current price at just above the $60 per barrel level.

Source: CQG

The monthly shows that the momentum and strength metrics are neutral, and that after four consecutive months of gains, the price of crude oil is taking a breather. The technical target on the upside is the early October peak at $76.90 per barrel, and the price of crude oil is a lot closer to the high than the level of support at the December low at $42.36 per barrel. Meanwhile, the concerns over the geopolitical state of the Middle East and robust demand for oil products should prevent any significant downdrafts in the price of oil.

The oil market will be watching the market's reaction to the escalating trade dispute over the coming weeks, and the OPEC meeting at the end of June could cause some volatility. So long as the markets do not enter a risk-off period triggered by trade, the medium-term prospects for the price for oil through the summer months look bullish from my standpoint. At the same time, consolidation in the oil sector following OXY's purchase of APC could cause upward volatility in some of the smaller cap members of the asset class and weigh on the larger cap companies as they line up and pay up for assets.

Oil stocks and the XLE offer value

If the crude oil market is a buy on price weakness, the XLE is likely to follow the price of the energy commodity over the coming weeks and months. The top holdings of the XLE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

While the XLE holds many of the leading oil, oil services, and refining companies in the sector, it is a highly liquid basket of stocks with net assets of $13.57 billion and an average daily trading volume of over 13.5 million shares. At the same time, the yield at 3.13% is attractive so XLE will pay a dividend while investors and traders wait for capital appreciation. XLE also has an extremely low expense ratio of 0.13%. The technical metrics for the XLE are the same as in the crude oil market with the daily chart pointing to an oversold condition for price momentum and relative strength, and the weekly metrics had turned lower from overbought conditions.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart is a bit below neutral readings with support in the low $60s and resistance up at the $80 per share level. At $62.79 on May 13, risk-reward favors the upside with a stop at $59 and a profit target at $77 or a better than 3.6:1 reward-risk profile.

I believe there are too many factors that underpin the price of crude oil in the current environment and that a repeat of the price action during the fourth quarter of 2018 is not in the cards for the energy commodity. While the XLE is attractive at this current price level, the stocks could get caught up in a risk-off period. The most direct route for a long position on the price of oil is via the futures and futures options on NYMEX for related derivative products that replicate the price action in the crude oil market.

I will buy oil and oil-related stocks on dips with very tight stops