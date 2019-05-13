A Weaker Yuan May Sink Alibaba And JD.Com

The situation for Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) has deteriorated mightily over the past few days, with the trade tensions rising dramatically just since Friday. As a result, the currency for China, the yuan, has started to weaken and could cast a shadow over these two companies.

The Chinese yuan has weakened in recent days to roughly 6.88 from 6.70. The yuan is likely to continue to decline in the coming days and weeks, and it may fall to around 7. That could weaken both JD and Alibaba's stocks, and their revenue and earnings outlook. The technical chart suggests that both stocks are now breaking down.

The sudden decline is a reversal from my view over the past few weeks when it appeared the charts and options were suggesting both stocks may continue to rise. That has seemingly been proven incorrect, resulting in my view as being wrong. After running on a hot streak for most of the year, I have suddenly turned cold on my picks. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

The yuan has rapidly risen, and the chart suggests it can continue to weaken to nearly 7. The chart shows that the currency has declined to as far as 7 on two occasions since the beginning of 2017 and would serve as resistance.

Alibaba

Alibaba has turned negative in a hurry with the stock falling below technical support at $179.50. The stock could continue to fall to its next level of technical support at $166.60 from it price of $178 on May 10. Should the stock fall below that level, there's no support again until $151.60. The relative strength index for the stock has started to trend lower once again, suggesting that bearish momentum is taking control. Additionally, the chart shows that the stock has been falling on increasing volume levels, indicating that more sellers are entering the name.

JD

The chart for JD has also turned negative, and it has broken an uptrend which has been in place since the December lows. But now the trend is acting as resistance around $30. Now the stock is pointing to a decline to $26.10. However, should the stock fall below $26.10 the shares could fall to $22.80.

The relative strength index for JD has also turned negative and is suggesting that the shares continue to fall. Additionally, volume levels have soared as well, suggesting more sellers have entered the stock.

Earnings and Revenue

Earnings and revenue estimates may be too high given the decline in the currency. Both companies generate revenue and profits in the yuan and then convert to dollars for reporting purposes. However, with the currency weakening so dramatically it may force analysts to cut their estimates. Just based on the currency move revenue and earnings estimates for each company may have to decline by 4%. That's the difference between the value of the yuan to the dollar from 6.70 rising to 7.

Strong Correlation

The chart below shows the yuan to dollar exchange ratio which is the inverse of the chart above. One can see the correlation between the value of the currency and the two stocks, with both stocks rising as the currency strengthens and falling as the currency weakens.

One can also see how the earnings estimates have changed over time as the currency fluctuates as well.

There are significant risks two both of these stocks as the news headlines are changing rapidly. That means these stock can both continue to swing wildly over the coming days, making the charts difficult to read. Additionally, should sign of a trade agreement surface, it's likely to result in the currency strengthening and the stock rising.

For now, the best thing to watch when it comes Alibaba and JD is the value of the Chinese yuan.

