A Deep Dive Into Guess's Fundamentals For Dividend Investors

I can only advise dividend investors to stay away of GES.

The dividend has no potential for growth and is even at risk.

Written By Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Guess? (GES) is currently trading at $19.01 and yields 4.84%. My M.A.D Assessment gives GES a Dividend Strength score of 36 and a Stock Strength score of 51.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid Guess? at all costs. This is the perfect example of a stock which can hurt your dividend portfolio.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Guess? Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflects the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities.

The analysis presented in this article is divided into two sections - dividend strength and stock strength.

For me dividend strength and stock strength are two distinct phenomena. Stocks with high dividend strength scores are particularly suited for dividend investors. Companies which have a high stock strength score are good picks for capital gains investors. As such companies which score well in both categories are more likely to have higher total returns (capital + dividend).

Dividend Strength

When looking at the dividend strength of a company, I am looking for a combination of good yield and dividend growth as well as dividend safety.

So I look at 2 different aspects - how likely the company is to be able to continue paying the dividend (safety) and how likely it is to grow (potential),

To evaluate the dividend safety I will look at payout & coverage ratios. Dividend Potential will be estimated by taking a close look at the company's dividend yield & historical growth as well as its income statement performance.

Dividend Safety

Guess? has an earnings payout ratio of 575%. This makes GES's payout ratio better than 2% of dividend stocks.

I then look at cashflow payout ratio; which is dividends in relation to operating cashflow. By looking at cashflow payout as well as earnings payout, I get a better grip of the company's ability to pay its dividend. GES pays 92% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 7% of dividend stocks.

Finally, I look at the company's free cash flow payout. This adjusts operating cashflow for capital expenditures & paints the clearest picture of whether or not the company can afford its dividend. GES generates negative free cashflow, and has never been able to significantly generate any in the past 5 years. This is a red sign for an apparel company.

Based on these numbers, I believe Guess? Inc.’s pay-out ratio to be worrying. There has been no consistency in earnings or cashflow, the company is stuck with this dividend they simply cannot afford.

31/01/2015 30/01/2016 28/01/2017 03/02/2018 02/02/2019 Dividends $0.9200 $0.9200 $0.9200 $0.9200 $0.9200 Net Income $1.11 $0.96 $0.27 $-0.11 $0.16 Payout Ratio 83% 96% 341% -837% 575% Cash From Operations $1.80 $2.14 $0.84 $1.82 $1.00 Payout Ratio 49% 42% 105% 51% 92% Free Cash Flow $0.93 $1.11 $-0.25 $0.75 $-0.36 Payout Ratio 98% 83% -354% 122% -249%

Source: mad-dividends.com

We want to make sure the company makes sufficient income to cover both its interest and debt service multiple times.

GES makes enough to cover its interest payments 14 times, putting it ahead of 80% of stocks. This level of coverage is satisfying.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like GES’s dividend is at risk. The firm’s interest payments don’t add extra danger, but the payout ratios are very worrying. If the company I own isn’t making money, where is my dividend getting paid from?

Dividend Potential

Now that we have assessed the company’s dividend safety, we turn to its dividend potential.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Guess? has a dividend yield of 4.84% which is better than 85% of dividend stocks.

The dividend hasn’t grown once since a 15% increase in 2013. This is very disappointing, because it testifies of management’s lack of confidence in their dividend.

How can I choose to take a punt on a stock with lackluster earnings, an already stretched dividend which management are trying at all costs to maintain?

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 6% CAGR, while net income has grown at a -44% CAGR. This is extremely disappointing. In 2018, the company finally generated as much revenue as in 2014 but has no conviction that they can increase the dividend.

For a company to continue paying a growing dividend in the foreseeable future, it needs to keep growing both the top and bottom lines.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, GES’s dividend has sub-par potential. Although revenues are picking up, the dividend is so stretched that it would take multiple years of positive results for the dividend to become manageable by the stock.

Dividend Summary

GES has a dividend strength score of 36 / 100. There is simply too much risk in counting on GES as a long term dividend payer. The company hasn’t yet proved that it can once again generate earnings and cashflow and can barely afford the current dividend. This isn’t the sort of stocks dividend investors want to have in their portfolios. But still…what do the fundamentals say?

Stock Strength

Focusing only on dividends is a mistake which many dividend investors have made in the past. While companies which pay stable and growing dividends usually fare quite well, one would be foolish to not look closely at the fundamentals.

Four main factors dictate stock performance: value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality.

I look at these factors separately and jointly to assess the quality of the company which I’m considering investing in.

Value

Put plainly, undervalued stocks fare better than overvalued stocks. Value can be quantitatively assessed by looking at ratio such as P/E, P/S, P/CFO & Shareholder Yield. Depending on the stock’s ratios, I assign it a value score out of 100.

GES’s value ratios:

P/E of 118.81x

P/S of 0.59x

P/CFO of 18.94x

Dividend yield of 4.84%

Buyback yield of -0.01%

Shareholder yield of 4.83%.

According to these values, GES is more undervalued than 63% of stocks, which is somehow isn’t as satisfying as such a score usually would be. For me to even consider investing in a stock with as feeble dividend potential as Guess, I need to see great value in the stock.

This isn’t the case here. While the price to sales is very low and the dividend yield is high, the earnings and cashflow simply don’t offer any value.

Value Score: 63 / 100

Furthermore, I like to draw PE Lines over the stock chart, like Peter Lynch used to do back in his day. Doing so gives investors an idea of the stock's valuation range as a multiple of earnings.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see, GES is currently trading above it's average PE. This implies that GES has been trading at an inflated valuation for the better part of the last two years. Without significant recovery in earnings, the current valuation isn’t justified.

Momentum

The trend is your friend. Many investors mistakenly believe that buying trending stocks is reserved to growth investors.

Nothing could be more wrong. Since stocks which have been going down will likely continue to go down, and those which are going up are more likely to continue to increase, one could argue that purchasing on the way down generally isn’t the best strategy.

Guess? trades at $19.01 and is down -7.27% these last 3 months, -12.23% these last 6 months & -20.36% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 18% of stocks, which is worrying. Stocks which are under-performing in this bull market are likely to get slaughtered in the upcoming twelve months.

The worst fifth of stocks are particularly vulnerable, and this is where GES lands. This is a massive red sign.

Momentum score: 18 / 100

Financial Strength

Company’s which are financially sound don’t need to increase their leverage dramatically; they also produce high amounts of cashflow in relation to their liabilities.

They also tend to outperform those which are not financially sound. Furthermore, rapid increase in leverage might indicate problems down the line, especially for dividend investors.

GES has a Debt/Equity ratio of 0.9, which is better than 65% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 10% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 10.3% of liabilities.

This makes GES more financially sound than 57% of U.S. listed stocks. GES can buy itself some time for a recovery thanks to its low D/E ratio. However leverage has been increasing at a fast rate. The time is ticking for GES to turn its business around.

Financial Strength Score: 57/100

Earnings Quality

Do you know what can really mess with your analysis of a stock? Shady Management. You wouldn’t believe how easy it is to influence earnings through accounting shenanigans.

Companies which have high quality earnings will have low levels of accruals, will depreciate assets quickly and will have high quality assets which produce lots of revenue.

GES has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -11.6%, which is better than 60% of companies.

It depreciates 59.6% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 20% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $1.6 in revenue, which is better than 89% of stocks.

This makes GES’s earnings quality better than 67% of stocks. GES’s business still generates large amounts of revenues in relation to its asset base. The negative accruals will be accretive to future earnings.

Earnings Quality Score: 67 / 100

Stock Strength summary

While the stock’s low leverage and decent earnings quality might give investors some hope for the future, any real potential for gains seem to be years away from now.

The stock has lost 1/5 th of its value in 12 months. It has some of the worst momentum in U.S. stocks & only offers average value.

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 51 / 100 which makes GES a very average pick. The stock has no real potential for above average performance.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 36 & a stock strength of 51, Guess? is an awful choice for dividend investors. The business needs a turnaround, but also needs to recover confidence from the markets. While managing the first might be possible, it doesn’t guarantee the recovery of investor sentiment.

In the meantime the dividend is stretched, shows no signs of growth potential and is even at risk of being cut. If you are a dividend investor and have shares of GES, I advise you to strongly consider how comfortable you are having such a stock in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.